Howard Stern to close out 2021 with star-studded week on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show

Week of December 13 to feature interviews with Ben Affleck, Billie Eilish, Neil Young, as well as a SiriusXM and Pandora* Small Stage Series performance from Ed Sheeran

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Today Howard Stern and SiriusXM announced a star-studded line up of guests for Howard's final live week of 2021, including first-time guest Ben Affleck, Billie Eilish joined by FINNEAS, and legendary musician Neil Young. The three live shows will air starting on Monday, December 13.

Howard Stern is regularly credited as the best interviewer in the business for his deep, wide-ranging long-form discussions with legends of entertainment. Recent guests to join The Howard Stern Show include Kate Beckinsale, Coldplay from the Apollo Theater, Dave Grohl, Billy Joel, Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Martin with Martin Short, Sir Paul McCartney, Metallica with Miley Cyrus and Sir Elton John, Emily Ratajkowski, Ed Sheeran, and Kristen Stewart.

To finish the week, as a follow up to Ed Sheeran's November interview on The Howard Stern Show, Howard 101 will air Ed Sheeran's exclusive recent performance from SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series in its entirety. The Sheeran special was recorded at The Belasco in Los Angeles and features songs from his new album =, including hit singles "Shivers" and "Bad Habits," which recently received a GRAMMY nomination for Song of the Year, alongside older fan favourites. The special will air on Howard 101 on Thursday, December 16 at 5:00 pm ET and 8:00 pm ET.

The Howard Stern Show Week of December 13 Schedule:

Billie Eilish Interview and Performance 9:00 am ET Monday , December 13.

, December 13. Ben Affleck Interview 9:30 am ET Tuesday, December 14 .

9:30 am ET . Neil Young Interview 9:00 am ET Wednesday, December 15 .

9:00 am ET . Ed Sheeran Special 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm ET Thursday, December 16 .

Later in December, listeners will also be able to tune in to a special Howard Stern Best of 2021 on SiriusXM's Howard 100 and Howard 101. Howard 100 will feature the biggest, funniest and most dramatic moments from the past year on the show. Howard 101 will spotlight interviews with top comedians, actors, musicians and newsmakers from the past year.

The Howard Stern Best of 2021 will air Monday, December 20 through Friday, December 31 on Howard 100 and Howard 101 via satellite and on the SXM App. Fans can also watch videos from The Howard Stern Show on the SXM App.

Howard Stern's SiriusXM channels are available to subscribers in their car, on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to www.siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen.

*Pandora is not currently available in Canada

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 12 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]