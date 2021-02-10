How to Lose a Candidate in 10 (Business) Days

Nearly 4 in 10 Companies 'Breadcrumb' Job Applicants, Robert Half Research Shows

72 per cent of professionals lose interest in a job if they don't hear back within two weeks of the initial interview

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Competing for a job in today's market is challenging enough, and new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows there's another hurdle for candidates to overcome: being breadcrumbed — or strung along — by employers.

The Risky Business of Breadcrumbing (CNW Group/Robert Half Canada)

Nearly 4 in 10 (39 per cent) of senior managers surveyed said their company is taking more time to hire in the current environment despite having access to a deeper talent pool. When asked to reveal how they keep candidates engaged during the hiring process, common responses included scheduling multiple rounds of interviews, conducting skills testing and keeping applicants busy with online training.

Candidates Won't Wait Long

In a separate survey, 72 per cent of professionals said they lose interest in a job if they don't hear back from the employer within two weeks — or 10 business days — after the initial interview. That number jumps to 87 per cent if there is no status update within three weeks.

"When employers unnecessarily draw out the hiring process, it can be extremely frustrating for job seekers and some may drop out to pursue other opportunities," said David King, Canadian senior district president of Robert Half. "Hiring managers need to move quickly and be transparent and responsive to candidates — from their first point of contact until a timely hiring decision is made — to secure the best talent."

Workers also revealed what they would do if they felt they were being breadcrumbed by hiring managers:

Ghost the employer and drop out of the process: 48 per cent

Blacklist the company and refuse to consider them for future opportunities: 44 per cent

Leave a negative comment anonymously on review sites: 24 per cent

Vent about the experience using personal social media accounts: 16 per cent

"Companies with long and arduous hiring practices open themselves up to negative consequences, including online complaints that can damage their credibility," added King. "By creating a positive recruitment experience, organizations can avoid losing skilled candidates while strengthening their reputation as an employer of choice."

About the Research

The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms from November 19, 2020, to January 25, 2021. They include responses from more than 450 senior managers whose organizations hired new staff during the pandemic and more than 500 workers 18 years of age and older at companies in Canada.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers hiring and job search services at roberthalf.ca. For additional career and management advice, visit the Robert Half blog at roberthalf.ca/blog.

SOURCE Robert Half Canada

For further information: Allison Morris-Rosnak, 647-956-6221, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.rhii.com

