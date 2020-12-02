How to Create Edible Holiday Masterpieces Inspired by Beloved Christmas Films

"The holidays are all about traditions and nostalgia, and these shows represent that perfectly," explained Wornotvitzky. "Cheeseboards also happen to be one of the most popular dishes served at holiday gatherings, so uniting these felt like a match made in holiday heaven."

Sought-out by cookbook publishers and content creators for his scrumptious styling, Wornotvitzky knows colourful ingredients, combined with imagination – and everyone's favourite ingredient, cheese – is all that's needed to create a festive Insta-worthy photo.

He also wanted to ensure anyone could make these festive cheeseboards, so he created step-by-step instructions and a how-to video for the most elaborate board: Rudolph. Wornotvitzky designed each cheeseboard according to one's artistic skill level: The Grinch is ideal for beginners with simple arrangements of green-themed ingredients like avocado, olives, broccoli, pesto, and more.

The Frosty cheeseboard was designed for an intermediate skill level, leveraging the round shape of brie and crackers to create a snowman shape, combined with Castello's Danish Blue crumbled for the snow, along with cheese straws, blueberries, cherry tomatoes and much more to complete the scene.

Lastly, the pièce de résistance is Rudolph. While Wornotvitzky designed this for the kitchen adventurous, anyone can make this beautiful cheeseboard by following his detailed instructions. Once again, Wornotvitzky used his favourite cheese, Castello, because "it offers a premium taste sensation and variety of cheese types including crumbly cheddar, tangy tickler, buttery Havarti and other mouth-watering options."

To create the Rudolph board, Wornotvitzky used crushed pecans as Rudolph's fur and built mountains, a forest and a moon, all with cheese, accented by vegetables, fruits and crackers to bring this beloved character to life. Step-by-step instructions are available on Wornotvitzky's website PlayingWFood.com including a video tutorial available here and hi-res images here.

SOURCE Playing w/Food

