OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Total SAAR housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 10% in January 2024 (223,589 units) compared to December 2023 (248,968), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The six-month trend in housing starts decreased from 249,757 units in December 2023 to 244,827 units in January 2024, a 2% drop. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Despite these declines, the actual number of housing starts across Canada in centres of 10,000 population and over was up 13% to 14,878 units in January 2024 compared to 13,220 units in January 2023. The year-over-year increase was driven by high multi-unit starts.

Actual housing starts were 49% higher year-over-year in Toronto but were 44% and 6% lower in Vancouver and Montreal, respectively. This suggests many other metropolitan areas made significant contributions to total housing starts in January 2024.

Quote:

"The SAAR of housing starts declined in January pushing the trend down for the second consecutive month. Despite the trend performance, actual starts saw strong year-over-year growth, driven by high multi-unit starts, particularly in Toronto. In fact, from a historical perspective, we observed the second highest number of housing starts for the month of January going back to 1990," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts decreased 11%, with 208,119 units recorded. Multi-unit urban starts decreased 14% to 164,789 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 0.08% to 43,330 units.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 15,470 units.

Total SAAR housing starts were up 179% in Toronto , driven by a significant increase in multi-unit starts. Montreal and Vancouver both posted declines of 28% and 55%, respectively, due to sizeable decreases in multi-unit starts.

, driven by a significant increase in multi-unit starts. and both posted declines of 28% and 55%, respectively, due to sizeable decreases in multi-unit starts. Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the February housing starts data on March 15 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to all levels of governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links:

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







January 2023 January 2024 % January 2023 January 2024 % January 2023 January 2024 % Provinces (10,000+)



















N.-L.

17 34 100 3 36 ## 20 70 250 P.E.I.

14 17 21 10 67 ## 24 84 250 N.S.

90 112 24 119 365 207 209 477 128 N.B.

34 28 -18 32 206 ## 66 234 255 Atlantic

155 191 23 164 674 311 319 865 171 Qc

195 207 6 1,745 2,287 31 1,940 2,494 29 Ont.

993 690 -31 3,777 5,128 36 4,770 5,818 22 Man.

149 111 -26 208 189 -9 357 300 -16 Sask.

40 58 45 100 169 69 140 227 62 Alta.

539 809 50 1,429 2,101 47 1,968 2,910 48 Prairies

728 978 34 1,737 2,459 42 2,465 3,437 39 B.C.

321 257 -20 3,405 2,007 -41 3,726 2,264 -39 Canada (10,000+)

2,392 2,323 -3 10,828 12,555 16 13,220 14,878 13 Metropolitan Areas



















Abbotsford-Mission

6 16 167 6 78 ## 12 94 ## Barrie

38 20 -47 61 8 -87 99 28 -72 Belleville - Quinte West

5 7 40 0 0 - 5 7 40 Brantford

44 13 -70 0 0 - 44 13 -70 Calgary

304 487 60 991 1,464 48 1,295 1,951 51 Chilliwack

16 8 -50 9 1 -89 25 9 -64 Drummondville

8 4 -50 29 1 -97 37 5 -86 Edmonton

169 242 43 399 441 11 568 683 20 Fredericton

12 8 -33 2 7 250 14 15 7 Greater/Grand Sudbury

2 0 -100 0 2 ## 2 2 - Guelph

7 2 -71 8 0 -100 15 2 -87 Halifax

17 51 200 87 289 232 104 340 227 Hamilton

23 47 104 138 204 48 161 251 56 Kamloops

7 1 -86 8 1 -88 15 2 -87 Kelowna

27 11 -59 349 107 -69 376 118 -69 Kingston

6 9 50 38 2 -95 44 11 -75 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 51 14 -73 335 167 -50 386 181 -53 Lethbridge

10 15 50 3 88 ## 13 103 ## London

35 27 -23 285 155 -46 320 182 -43 Moncton

4 5 25 15 95 ## 19 100 426 Montréal

68 63 -7 1,208 1,134 -6 1,276 1,197 -6 Nanaimo

9 27 200 7 177 ## 16 204 ## Oshawa

18 17 -6 30 312 ## 48 329 ## Ottawa-Gatineau

38 93 145 63 308 389 101 401 297 Gatineau

0 11 ## 30 181 ## 30 192 ## Ottawa

38 82 116 33 127 285 71 209 194 Peterborough

4 5 25 0 0 - 4 5 25 Québec

28 25 -11 111 538 385 139 563 305 Red Deer

5 5 - 14 6 -57 19 11 -42 Regina

6 5 -17 31 110 255 37 115 211 Saguenay

6 24 300 13 18 38 19 42 121 St. Catharines-Niagara

119 57 -52 129 38 -71 248 95 -62 Saint John

6 9 50 0 90 ## 6 99 ## St. John's

17 34 100 3 36 ## 20 70 250 Saskatoon

33 51 55 42 46 10 75 97 29 Sherbrooke

17 17 - 56 67 20 73 84 15 Thunder Bay

3 0 -100 6 6 - 9 6 -33 Toronto

390 281 -28 2,305 3,724 62 2,695 4,005 49 Trois-Rivières

20 9 -55 88 88 - 108 97 -10 Vancouver

174 121 -30 2,437 1,342 -45 2,611 1,463 -44 Victoria

23 11 -52 440 171 -61 463 182 -61 Windsor

24 11 -54 221 196 -11 245 207 -16 Winnipeg

133 99 -26 138 171 24 271 270 0 Total

1,932 1,951 1 10,105 11,688 16 12,037 13,639 13 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme value





















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached All Others Total

December 2023 January 2024 % December 2023 January 2024 % December 2023 January 2024 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L. 525 644 23 269 584 117 794 1,228 55 P.E.I. 178 356 100 288 804 179 466 1,160 149 N.S. 1,643 1,795 9 5,596 4,423 -21 7,239 6,218 -14 N.B. 918 931 1 3,347 2,608 -22 4,265 3,539 -17 Qc 4,056 4,700 16 35,464 34,683 -2 39,520 39,383 0 Ont. 13,596 12,811 -6 54,212 66,808 23 67,808 79,619 17 Man. 1,707 1,773 4 4,440 2,268 -49 6,147 4,041 -34 Sask. 1,093 1,266 16 4,404 2,028 -54 5,497 3,294 -40 Alta. 14,990 14,312 -5 27,876 26,377 -5 42,866 40,689 -5 B.C. 4,590 4,742 3 55,350 24,206 -56 59,940 28,948 -52 Canada (10,000+) 43,296 43,330 0 191,246 164,789 -14 234,542 208,119 -11 Canada (All Areas) 52,339 54,248 4 196,630 169,341 -14 248,968 223,589 -10 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 67 291 334 132 936 ## 199 1,227 ## Barrie 1,080 456 -58 204 96 -53 1,284 552 -57 Belleville - Quinte West 250 219 -12 48 0 -100 298 219 -27 Brantford 554 353 -36 648 0 -100 1,202 353 -71 Calgary 6,691 7,576 13 11,460 17,568 53 18,151 25,144 39 Chilliwack 140 117 -16 140 12 -91 980 129 -87 Drummondville 307 104 -66 720 12 -98 1,027 116 -89 Edmonton 6,934 4,928 -29 14,928 5,292 -65 21,862 10,220 -53 Fredericton 299 275 -8 24 84 250 323 359 11 Greater/Grand Sudbury 23 4 -83 24 24 - 47 28 -40 Guelph 120 26 -78 1,632 0 -100 1,752 26 -99 Halifax 914 841 -8 4,620 3,468 -25 5,534 4,309 -22 Hamilton 466 706 52 7,272 2,448 -66 7,738 3,154 -59 Kamloops 48 21 -56 1,860 12 -99 1,908 33 -98 Kelowna 431 250 -42 3,948 1,284 -67 4,379 1,534 -65 Kingston 400 381 -5 96 24 -75 496 405 -18 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 741 275 -63 17,520 2,004 -89 18,261 2,279 -88 Lethbridge 234 291 24 84 1,056 ## 318 1,347 324 London 381 507 33 480 1,860 288 861 2,367 175 Moncton 382 296 -23 2,592 1,140 -56 2,974 1,436 -52 Montréal 811 1,411 74 20,377 13,757 -32 21,188 15,168 -28 Nanaimo 70 371 430 156 2,124 ## 226 2,495 ## Oshawa 571 485 -15 228 3,744 ## 799 4,229 429 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,982 2,196 11 8,280 3,696 -55 10,262 5,892 -43 Gatineau 228 167 -27 72 2,172 ## 300 2,339 ## Ottawa 1,754 2,029 16 8,208 1,524 -81 9,962 3,553 -64 Peterborough 365 191 -48 384 0 -100 749 191 -74 Québec 408 559 37 960 6,456 ## 1,368 7,015 413 Red Deer 78 82 5 0 72 ## 78 154 97 Regina 241 97 -60 2,208 1,320 -40 2,449 1,417 -42 Saguenay 171 1,191 ## 2,400 216 -91 2,571 1,407 -45 St. Catharines-Niagara 574 1,181 106 372 456 23 946 1,637 73 Saint John 240 319 33 528 1,080 105 768 1,399 82 St. John's 378 526 39 240 432 80 618 958 55 Saskatoon 834 1,138 36 1,956 552 -72 2,790 1,690 -39 Sherbrooke 189 258 37 1,176 804 -32 1,365 1,062 -22 Thunder Bay 90 4 -96 48 72 50 138 76 -45 Toronto 4,296 4,298 0 13,284 44,688 236 17,580 48,986 179 Trois-Rivières 102 147 44 204 1,056 418 306 1,203 293 Vancouver 2,117 2,192 4 38,496 16,104 -58 40,613 18,296 -55 Victoria 339 183 -46 7,404 2,052 -72 7,743 2,235 -71 Windsor 219 217 -1 144 2,352 ## 363 2,569 ## Winnipeg 1,407 1,446 3 3,660 2,052 -44 5,067 3,498 -31 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC

















## not calculable / extreme value



















SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]