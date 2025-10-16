News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts increased (4.1%) in September (277,147 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.
Actual housing starts were up 19% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 22,375 units recorded in September, compared to 18,806 units in September 2024. The year-to-date total was 178,033, up 5% from the same period in 2024.
The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was up 14% in September (279,234 units) compared to August (244,543 units).
"The six-month trend in housing starts was pushed higher in September, driven by significantly higher monthly starts in Ontario, Québec, and the Prairie provinces. Notably, Montréal and Toronto were responsible for more than a quarter of the total monthly starts nationally, primarily due to increased rental apartments starts. While these results indicate some resilience, it is worth noting that current housing starts levels are generally reflective of decisions made months or even years ago when investor confidence was higher than it is today," said Tania Bourassa-Ochoa, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.
Key Facts:
- The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 24,889 units.
- Among Canada's big three cities, Montreal and Toronto posted 135% and 112% year-over-year increases in actual housing starts respectively, both driven by significantly higher multi-unit starts. Vancouver recorded a 1% decrease in starts this month.
- CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey provides Canadians with objective, accurate and timely information on actual new residential construction in Canada. Read more about why housing starts matter on CMHC's Housing Observer.
- Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
- Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the October housing starts data on November 18 at 8:15 AM ET.
- CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
- Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.
CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]
