OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts increased (4.1%) in September (277,147 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Actual housing starts were up 19% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 22,375 units recorded in September, compared to 18,806 units in September 2024. The year-to-date total was 178,033, up 5% from the same period in 2024.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was up 14% in September (279,234 units) compared to August (244,543 units).

"The six-month trend in housing starts was pushed higher in September, driven by significantly higher monthly starts in Ontario, Québec, and the Prairie provinces. Notably, Montréal and Toronto were responsible for more than a quarter of the total monthly starts nationally, primarily due to increased rental apartments starts. While these results indicate some resilience, it is worth noting that current housing starts levels are generally reflective of decisions made months or even years ago when investor confidence was higher than it is today," said Tania Bourassa-Ochoa, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 24,889 units.

Among Canada's big three cities, Montreal and Toronto posted 135% and 112% year-over-year increases in actual housing starts respectively, both driven by significantly higher multi-unit starts. Vancouver recorded a 1% decrease in starts this month.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the October housing starts data on November 18 at 8:15 AM ET .

. CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Table 2



















Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over





























January - September 2024 - 2025













Area

Single-Detached



All Others



Total



Province























2024 2025 % 2024 2025 % 2024 2025 % N.L.

458 510 11 232 280 21 690 790 14 P.E.I.

189 242 28 896 840 -6 1,085 1,082 0 N.S.

1,173 1,220 4 4,199 5,326 27 5,372 6,546 22 N.B.

710 701 -1 2,979 3,196 7 3,689 3,897 6 Atlantic

2,530 2,673 6 8,306 9,642 16 10,836 12,315 14 Que.

3,126 3,477 11 25,663 34,305 34 28,789 37,782 31 Ont.

9,576 7,195 -25 46,552 38,916 -16 56,128 46,111 -18 Man.

1,299 1,711 32 3,106 3,506 13 4,405 5,217 18 Sask.

911 1,266 39 2,000 3,042 52 2,911 4,308 48 Alta.

11,295 11,911 5 22,282 28,803 29 33,577 40,714 21 Prairies

13,505 14,888 10 27,388 35,351 29 40,893 50,239 23 B.C.

3,349 2,999 -10 28,902 28,587 -1 32,251 31,586 -2 Canada

32,086 31,232 -3 136,811 146,801 7 168,897 178,033 5 Metropolitan Areas









































Abbotsford-Mission 146 127 -13 756 1,685 123 902 1,812 101 Barrie

312 129 -59 446 499 12 758 628 -17 Belleville - Quinte West

163 118 -28 123 350 185 286 468 64 Brantford

168 222 32 39 1,298 ## 207 1,520 ## Calgary

5,225 5,231 0 12,189 15,662 28 17,414 20,893 20 Chilliwack

121 99 -18 278 362 30 399 461 16 Drummondville

125 166 33 621 775 25 746 941 26 Edmonton

4,992 5,279 6 8,367 11,205 34 13,359 16,484 23 Fredericton

226 199 -12 280 702 151 506 901 78 Greater/Grand Sudbury

61 71 16 58 127 119 119 198 66 Guelph

43 23 -47 342 118 -65 385 141 -63 Halifax

604 609 1 3,682 4,732 29 4,286 5,341 25 Hamilton

250 232 -7 1,691 1,833 8 1,941 2,065 6 Kamloops

68 62 -9 196 302 54 264 364 38 Kelowna

280 198 -29 3,387 1,934 -43 3,667 2,132 -42 Kingston

171 124 -27 149 737 395 320 861 169 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

290 273 -6 2,062 3,252 58 2,352 3,525 50 Lethbridge

194 274 41 405 201 -50 599 475 -21 London

415 368 -11 2,587 2,035 -21 3,002 2,403 -20 Moncton

199 222 12 1,983 1,874 -5 2,182 2,096 -4 Montréal

814 952 17 11,675 18,379 57 12,489 19,331 55 Nanaimo

114 65 -43 670 289 -57 784 354 -55 Oshawa

338 303 -10 1,134 482 -57 1,472 785 -47 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,325 1,239 -6 6,919 7,713 11 8,244 8,952 9 Gatineau

276 308 12 2,084 1,476 -29 2,360 1,784 -24 Ottawa

1,049 931 -11 4,835 6,237 29 5,884 7,168 22 Peterborough

102 58 -43 113 17 -85 215 75 -65 Québec

452 529 17 4,794 6,091 27 5,246 6,620 26 Red Deer

67 96 43 247 241 -2 314 337 7 Regina

204 284 39 734 1,121 53 938 1,405 50 Saguenay

152 182 20 215 327 52 367 509 39 St. Catharines-Niagara

517 316 -39 781 1,185 52 1,298 1,501 16 Saint John

166 175 5 438 244 -44 604 419 -31 St. John's

388 474 22 196 272 39 584 746 28 Saskatoon

647 928 43 1,228 1,833 49 1,875 2,761 47 Sherbrooke

220 197 -10 953 988 4 1,173 1,185 1 Thunder Bay

56 78 39 130 111 -15 186 189 2 Toronto

3,389 2,405 -29 28,559 17,724 -38 31,948 20,129 -37 Trois-Rivières

160 135 -16 1,269 893 -30 1,429 1,028 -28 Vancouver

1,645 1,562 -5 18,858 18,811 0 20,503 20,373 -1 Victoria

216 211 -2 2,850 3,560 25 3,066 3,771 23 Windsor

335 250 -25 1,394 621 -55 1,729 871 -50 Winnipeg

1,071 1,497 40 2,614 3,026 16 3,685 4,523 23 Total

26,431 25,962 -2 125,412 133,611 7 151,843 159,573 5 1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total



September

2024 September

2025 % September

2024 September

2025 % September

2024 September

2025 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L. 58 80 38 45 35 -22 103 115 12 P.E.I. 36 37 3 0 41 ## 36 78 ## N.S. 177 193 9 246 370 50 423 563 33 N.B. 107 112 5 539 312 -42 646 424 -34 Atlantic 378 422 12 830 758 -9 1,208 1,180 -2 Qc 402 443 10 3,554 4,158 17 3,956 4,601 16 Ont. 1,477 868 -41 3,981 6,597 66 5,458 7,465 37 Man. 170 200 18 281 736 162 451 936 ## Sask. 147 182 24 359 552 54 506 734 45 Alta. 1,441 1,405 -2 2,325 3,132 35 3,766 4,537 20 Prairies 1,758 1,787 2 2,965 4,420 49 4,723 6,207 31 B.C. 420 383 -9 3,041 2,539 -17 3,461 2,922 -16 Canada (10,000+) 4,435 3,903 -12 14,371 18,472 29 18,806 22,375 19 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 26 9 -65 247 226 -9 273 235 -14 Barrie 47 27 -43 115 9 -92 162 36 -78 Belleville - Quinte West 38 13 -66 11 78 ## 49 91 86 Brantford 37 12 -68 20 68 240 57 80 40 Calgary 660 635 -4 1,430 1,626 14 2,090 2,261 8 Chilliwack 17 13 -24 4 93 ## 21 106 ## Drummondville 15 12 -20 67 130 94 82 142 73 Edmonton 637 547 -14 798 1,236 55 1,435 1,783 24 Fredericton 37 35 -5 26 32 23 63 67 6 Greater/Grand Sudbury 18 6 -67 21 2 -90 39 8 -79 Guelph 7 2 -71 44 40 -9 51 42 -18 Halifax 64 85 33 166 290 75 230 375 63 Hamilton 51 20 -61 415 7 -98 466 27 -94 Kamloops 1 5 ## 64 2 -97 65 7 -89 Kelowna 34 23 -32 425 72 -83 459 95 -79 Kingston 25 2 -92 9 3 -67 34 5 -85 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 22 29 32 119 1,230 ## 141 1,259 ## Lethbridge 22 42 91 0 2 ## 22 44 ## London 58 48 -17 149 1,054 ## 207 1,102 ## Moncton 29 30 3 414 118 -71 443 148 -67 Montréal 108 120 11 1,003 2,490 148 1,111 2,610 ## Nanaimo 8 6 -25 4 11 175 12 17 42 Oshawa 36 43 19 14 56 300 50 99 98 Ottawa-Gatineau 216 115 -47 1,672 421 -75 1,888 536 -72 Gatineau 32 22 -31 346 40 -88 378 62 -84 Ottawa 184 93 -49 1,326 381 -71 1,510 474 -69 Peterborough 3 7 ## 18 0 ### 21 7 -67 Québec 49 72 47 547 634 16 596 706 18 Red Deer 14 7 -50 0 9 ## 14 16 14 Regina 43 49 14 31 263 ## 74 312 ## Saguenay 10 16 60 50 56 12 60 72 20 St. Catharines-Niagara 60 18 -70 10 19 90 70 37 -47 Saint John 26 31 19 75 72 -4 101 103 2 St. John's 48 76 58 36 34 -6 84 110 31 Saskatoon 95 127 34 317 289 -9 412 416 1 Sherbrooke 31 18 -42 242 222 -8 273 240 -12 Thunder Bay 15 19 27 28 48 71 43 67 56 Toronto 554 361 -35 1,179 3,317 181 1,733 3,678 ## Trois-Rivières 43 18 -58 620 92 -85 663 110 -83 Vancouver 209 215 3 1,774 1,753 -1 1,983 1,968 -1 Victoria 29 21 -28 331 203 -39 360 224 -38 Windsor 51 24 -53 268 106 -60 319 130 -59 Winnipeg 139 164 18 139 650 368 278 814 ## Total 3,632 3,122 -14 12,902 17,063 32 16,534 20,185 22 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey ## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached All Others Total

August

2025 September

2025 % August

2025 September

2025 % August

2025 September

2025 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L. 474 740 56 367 353 -4 841 1,093 30 P.E.I. 350 467 33 1,968 492 -75 2,318 959 -59 N.S. 1,703 1,543 -9 5,187 4,255 -18 6,890 5,798 -16 N.B. 945 1,069 13 5,743 3,760 -35 6,688 4,829 -28 Qc 4,874 4,890 0 40,970 44,355 8 45,844 49,245 7 Ont. 9,763 9,210 -6 44,422 76,591 72 54,185 85,801 58 Man. 2,059 2,227 8 6,972 8,832 27 9,031 11,059 22 Sask. 1,732 1,664 -4 2,724 6,624 143 4,456 8,288 86 Alta. 13,999 15,261 9 31,599 37,850 20 45,598 53,111 16 B.C. 4,182 3,965 -5 39,375 30,197 -23 43,557 34,162 -22 Canada (10,000+) 40,081 41,036 2 179,327 213,309 19 219,408 254,345 16 Canada (All Areas) 54,838 55,408 1 189,703 223,825 18 244,543 279,234 14 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 172 15 -91 804 2,712 237 976 2,727 179 Barrie 134 257 92 216 108 -50 350 365 4 Belleville - Quinte West 154 147 -5 12 936 ## 166 1,083 ## Brantford 343 261 -24 2,112 816 -61 2,455 1,077 -56 Calgary 5,774 6,672 16 18,768 19,512 4 24,542 26,184 7 Chilliwack 150 82 -45 150 1,116 ## 186 1,198 ## Drummondville 150 163 9 924 1,560 69 1,074 1,723 60 Edmonton 6,487 6,308 -3 12,156 14,832 22 18,643 21,140 13 Fredericton 236 308 31 612 384 -37 848 692 -18 Greater/Grand Sudbury 110 132 20 168 24 -86 278 156 -44 Guelph 41 23 -44 12 480 ## 53 503 ## Halifax 944 852 -10 4,452 3,480 -22 5,396 4,332 -20 Hamilton 533 154 -71 2,016 84 -96 2,549 238 -91 Kamloops 10 63 ## 0 24 ## 10 87 ## Kelowna 124 317 ## 156 864 454 280 1,181 322 Kingston 183 16 -91 48 36 -25 231 52 -77 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 388 437 13 7,356 14,760 101 7,744 15,197 96 Lethbridge 237 467 97 12 24 100 249 491 97 London 422 458 9 1,032 12,648 ## 1,454 13,106 ## Moncton 355 287 -19 3,924 1,416 -64 4,279 1,703 -60 Montréal 1,275 1,245 -2 19,098 29,694 55 20,373 30,939 52 Nanaimo 97 81 -16 1,308 132 -90 1,405 213 -85 Oshawa 504 395 -22 2,280 672 -71 2,784 1,067 -62 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,743 1,161 -33 4,248 5,052 19 5,991 6,213 4 Gatineau 548 239 -56 1,212 480 -60 1,760 719 -59 Ottawa 1,195 922 -23 3,036 4,572 51 4,231 5,494 30 Peterborough 85 129 52 0 0 - 85 129 52 Québec 609 776 27 4,320 7,608 76 4,929 8,384 70 Red Deer 117 62 -47 156 108 -31 273 170 -38 Regina 362 380 5 564 3,156 460 926 3,536 282 Saguenay 216 249 15 240 672 180 456 921 102 St. Catharines-Niagara 451 197 -56 2,328 228 -90 2,779 425 -85 Saint John 283 295 4 144 864 ## 427 1,159 171 St. John's 487 773 59 396 408 3 883 1,181 34 Saskatoon 1,335 1,274 -5 2,160 3,468 61 3,495 4,742 36 Sherbrooke 210 177 -16 408 2,664 ## 618 2,841 360 Thunder Bay 114 129 13 0 576 ## 114 705 ## Toronto 3,232 3,578 11 22,032 39,804 81 25,264 43,382 72 Trois-Rivières 150 183 22 1,416 1,104 -22 1,566 1,287 -18 Vancouver 2,165 2,231 3 27,804 21,036 -24 29,969 23,267 -22 Victoria 380 238 -37 7,140 2,436 -66 7,520 2,674 -64 Windsor 297 234 -21 552 1,272 130 849 1,506 77 Winnipeg 1,637 1,872 14 6,204 7,800 26 7,841 9,672 23 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey ## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]