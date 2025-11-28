EMBRUN, ON, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Changes in the global trading system are causing massive disruptions and uncertainty for Canadians. The world has changed, and Canada's economic strategy must change.

Budget 2025: Canada Strong is our plan to transform our economy from one that is reliant on a single trade partner to one that is stronger, more self-sufficient, and more resilient to global shocks. This budget is a plan to enable $1 trillion in investments over the next five years. This is a plan for Canada to give ourselves more than any foreign government can take away – a plan to build Canada strong.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding to increase housing supply. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada. To that end the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing.

Today, the federal government announced over $17.2 million in funding to help build 35 secure homes in Embrun. Called Second Stage Housing, this project will provide housing to women and children fleeing abuse in the Eastern Ontario region. Owned and supported by Interlude, the units will create a safe, welcoming, and supportive environment where each resident receives personalized assistance to rebuild their life and regain independence. This space will serve as a bridge between emergency shelter and a stable future.

The announcement was made by Giovanna Mingarelli, Member of Parliament for Prescott--Russell--Cumberland, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Mike Tarnowski, Mayor of Russel Township.

The past year has revealed there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to build Canada Strong.

"Our Government is focused on delivering housing for the people of Embrun and across the country. Supporting the Affordable Housing Fund is one of the ways we do that. I'm proud of our involvement in this project, and of the tangible difference it will make for people in this community." – Giovanna Mingarelli, Member of Parliament for Prescott--Russell--Cumberland

"I want to thank the Government of Canada and CMHC for this important support. This grant is another key step in bringing this project to life. With a caring community, a dedicated organization, and strong partners, we are working together to create a safer future for those who need it" – Mike Tarnowski, Mayor of Russel Township

"Every day, women and their children flee violent situations hoping to rebuild their lives. Yet the lack of affordable housing and support often forces them back into precarious or dangerous environments. Our Second Stage Housing project will offer a safe, accessible, and supportive transitional space where they can regain independence and stability." –Muriel Lalonde, Executive Director at Interlude

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of June 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the Affordable Housing Fund's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the Affordable Housing Fund's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

