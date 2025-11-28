SAINT-FRANÇOIS-D'ASSISE, QC, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, the Municipality of Saint-François-d'Assise and the Office d'habitation Baie des Chaleurs (OH) are officially opening the expansion of Villa Rayon de Soleil, which has added 12 rooms and 2 studio units to the 9 existing social and affordable housing units for independent and semi-independent seniors in Saint-François-d'Assise. The total investment for this project is more than $4.3 million.

The event was attended by Catherine Blouin, Member of the National Assembly for Bonaventure, on behalf of Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Rémi Lagacé, Mayor of Saint-François-d'Assise, Jacques Rivière, President of the OH Baie des Chaleurs, and members of the Board of Directors of the former Office municipal d'habitation (OMH) Saint-François-d'Assise.

The Government of Canada contributed $2.1 million to the project through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Government of Quebec contributed over $2 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing the OH mortgage loan. The Municipality of Saint-François-d'Assise donated land, with the Fabrique de la paroisse de Saint-François-d'Assise, and is granting a 35-year tax rebate to the OH.

Quotes:

"Our government is determined to support municipalities in finding local solutions to the housing crisis. This expansion makes it possible to quickly meet the urgent housing needs of the most vulnerable people in Saint-François-d'Assise, particularly seniors. Together, we are helping build a stronger Canada."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This expansion demonstrates our commitment to providing seniors with safe and affordable living environments across Quebec. Thanks to collaboration among partners, we are significantly improving the quality of life of those most in need."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"This project addresses a real need in our community and illustrates the importance of working together to support our seniors and provide them with adapted and accessible housing. By adding new housing spaces, we are enabling more seniors to remain rooted in the community they cherish." Thank you to all the partners involved in this project."

Catherine Blouin, Member of the National Assembly for Bonaventure and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister of Health

"This project came to life thanks to a remarkable collective effort. For over 40 years, municipal councils and members of the former Office municipal d'habitation Saint-François-d'Assise have believed in the development of social housing as a driving force for vitality in our community."

Rémi Lagacé, Mayor of Saint-François-d'Assise

"The former OMH Saint-François-d'Assise did an outstanding job developing this project. The Office d'habitation Baie des Chaleurs , recently created through the consolidation of several OHs, will continue to provide quality service to all users."

Jacques Rivière, President of the Office d'habitation Baie des Chaleurs

Highlights:

The expanded space is called the Ghislain-Michaud Pavilion, in honour of Mr. Michaud, who was the mayor of Saint-François-d'Assise from 2005 to 2023.

At least 11 of the 14 eligible households could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Saint-François-d'Assise (10%).

The Avignon RCM contributed $100,000 to the OH for the project. Caisse Desjardins Vallée de la Matapédia also contributed $40,000.

The expansion project was led by the OMH Saint-François-d'Assise. Since January 1, 2025, the OMH has been integrated into the new OH Baie des Chaleurs, which also includes the former OHs Maria, Pointe-à-la-Croix, Matapédia, New Richmond, Bonaventure, Paspébiac and Carleton–Saint-Omer. This consolidation has optimized housing management and improved services for tenants.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Its mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. In addition, CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Its research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, it contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Emmanuella S. Proulx, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]