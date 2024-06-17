Housing starts for May 2024 Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Jun 17, 2024, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The total monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 10% in May (264,506 units) compared to April (241,111), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The six-month trend in housing starts increased 3.8% from 238,859 units in April to 247,830 units in May. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Continue Reading
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The actual number of housing starts across Canada in urban centres of 10,000 population and over was up 39% to 21,652 units in May compared to 15,606 units in May 2023. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher multi-unit starts, up 49% and higher single-detached starts, up 6%.

May's total actual housing starts were higher in two of Canada's three major cities, with Toronto up 26% and Montréal up 200% compared to May a year ago. Vancouver declined 13%. Montreal's total starts result was driven by a 59% increase in single-detached starts and a 218% increase in multi-unit starts versus May 2023.

Quote:

"The focus for homebuilders remains on multi-unit construction in Canada's major centres as both the SAAR and Trend of housing starts increased in May, following two consecutive months of decline. This was due to growth in actual year-over-year starts, driven by significantly higher multi-unit starts, particularly in Montréal and Québec. While this is good news for housing supply, we do expect downward pressure on starts through the rest of 2024," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

  • The monthly SAAR of total urban housing starts (centres with population above 10,000) was 11% higher at 246,111 units recorded. Multi-unit urban starts increased 13% to 203,141 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 2% to 42,970 units.
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 18,395 units.
  • Total SAAR housing starts were up 104% in Montréal, driven by a 106% increase in multi-unit starts. Vancouver declined 32%, due to decreases in multi-unit starts. Toronto increased 47% with multi-unit starts higher.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the June housing starts data on July 16 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links:

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




May 2023

May 2024

%

May 2023

May 2024

%

May 2023

May 2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

29

50

72

6

11

83

35

61

74

P.E.I.   


5

34

##

9

100

##

14

134

##

N.S.   


110

117

6

259

535

107

369

652

77

N.B.   


77

94

22

267

474

78

344

568

65

Atlantic

221

295

33

541

1,120

107

762

1,415

86

Qc

388

561

45

1,587

4,379

176

1,975

4,940

150

Ont.   


1,348

1,156

-14

4,374

5,906

35

5,722

7,062

23

Man.   


148

124

-16

428

95

-78

576

219

-62

Sask.   


84

115

37

109

40

-63

193

155

-20

Alta.   


1,026

1,359

32

2,064

2,754

33

3,090

4,113

33

Prairies

1,258

1,598

27

2,601

2,889

11

3,859

4,487

16

B.C.   


558

401

-28

2,730

3,347

23

3,288

3,748

14

Canada (10,000+)

3,773

4,011

6

11,833

17,641

49

15,606

21,652

39

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

28

16

-43

157

125

-20

185

141

-24

Barrie

89

27

-70

36

60

67

125

87

-30

Belleville - Quinte West

24

18

-25

4

4

-

28

22

-21

Brantford

68

26

-62

63

0

-100

131

26

-80

Calgary

512

617

21

1,564

1,379

-12

2,076

1,996

-4

Chilliwack

18

13

-28

59

13

-78

77

26

-66

Drummondville

15

13

-13

45

61

36

60

74

23

Edmonton

423

577

36

435

1,253

188

858

1,830

113

Fredericton

11

32

191

22

64

191

33

96

191

Greater/Grand Sudbury

8

6

-25

10

22

120

18

28

56

Guelph

6

8

33

5

0

-100

11

8

-27

Halifax

29

60

107

144

466

224

173

526

204

Hamilton

29

21

-28

63

429

##

92

450

389

Kamloops

6

21

250

3

87

##

9

108

##

Kelowna

32

32

-

120

1,020

##

152

1,052

##

Kingston

22

10

-55

9

20

122

31

30

-3

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

76

37

-51

142

30

-79

218

67

-69

Lethbridge

1

39

##

0

19

##

1

58

##

London

44

58

32

199

99

-50

243

157

-35

Moncton

29

28

-3

152

367

141

181

395

118

Montréal

90

143

59

710

2,259

218

800

2,402

200

Nanaimo

19

15

-21

46

12

-74

65

27

-58

Oshawa

40

87

118

126

82

-35

166

169

2

Ottawa-Gatineau

161

194

20

268

1,344

401

429

1,538

259

  Gatineau

22

44

100

75

776

##

97

820

##

  Ottawa

139

150

8

193

568

194

332

718

116

Peterborough

6

7

17

10

2

-80

16

9

-44

Québec

51

54

6

243

587

142

294

641

118

Red Deer

9

7

-22

18

5

-72

27

12

-56

Regina

17

21

24

24

17

-29

41

38

-7

Saguenay

13

25

92

24

11

-54

37

36

-3

St. Catharines-Niagara

140

117

-16

82

186

127

222

303

36

Saint John

23

23

-

80

26

-68

103

49

-52

St. John's

25

43

72

6

11

83

31

54

74

Saskatoon

62

86

39

84

22

-74

146

108

-26

Sherbrooke

18

32

78

72

90

25

90

122

36

Thunder Bay

5

11

120

0

2

##

5

13

160

Toronto

325

290

-11

3,227

4,190

30

3,552

4,480

26

Trois-Rivières

21

29

38

51

129

153

72

158

119

Vancouver

291

182

-37

1,977

1,789

-10

2,268

1,971

-13

Victoria

50

28

-44

83

122

47

133

150

13

Windsor

25

31

24

44

86

95

69

117

70

Winnipeg

138

106

-23

423

81

-81

561

187

-67

Total

2,999

3,190

6

10,830

16,571

53

13,829

19,761

43

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme value









Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


April 2024

May 2024

%

April 2024

May 2024

%

April 2024

May 2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

623

544

-13

293

114

-61

916

658

-28

P.E.I.   


111

224

102

96

1,200

##

207

1,424

##

N.S.   


1,918

1,625

-15

5,428

6,399

18

7,346

8,024

9

N.B.   


939

950

1

2,046

5,453

167

2,985

6,403

115

Qc  


4,524

5,173

14

26,360

46,518

76

30,884

51,691

67

Ont.   


13,249

12,909

-3

56,673

69,409

22

69,922

82,318

18

Man.   


1,498

1,433

-4

6,036

1,140

-81

7,534

2,573

-66

Sask.   


774

1,095

41

3,180

480

-85

3,954

1,575

-60

Alta.   


14,522

14,657

1

30,427

32,469

7

44,949

47,126

5

B.C.   


4,059

4,360

7

48,620

39,959

-18

52,679

44,319

-16

Canada (10,000+)

42,217

42,970

2

179,159

203,141

13

221,376

246,111

11

Canada (All Areas)

54,390

54,410

0

186,721

210,093

13

241,111

264,506

10

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

237

154

-35

468

1,500

221

705

1,654

135

Barrie

691

289

-58

108

720

##

799

1,009

26

Belleville - Quinte West

205

132

-36

96

48

-50

301

180

-40

Brantford

341

258

-24

60

0

-100

401

258

-36

Calgary

6,357

6,874

8

15,636

16,548

6

21,993

23,422

6

Chilliwack

118

145

23

118

156

32

226

301

33

Drummondville

114

133

17

540

732

36

654

865

32

Edmonton

6,403

5,978

-7

12,696

15,036

18

19,099

21,014

10

Fredericton

384

294

-23

0

768

##

384

1,062

177

Greater/Grand Sudbury

11

31

182

0

264

##

11

295

##

Guelph

30

91

203

384

0

-100

414

91

-78

Halifax

903

783

-13

5,016

5,592

11

5,919

6,375

8

Hamilton

225

223

-1

492

5,148

##

717

5,371

##

Kamloops

97

196

102

60

1,044

##

157

1,240

##

Kelowna

299

377

26

2,040

12,240

##

2,339

12,617

439

Kingston

251

142

-43

144

240

67

395

382

-3

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

558

410

-27

5,628

360

-94

6,186

770

-88

Lethbridge

129

404

213

612

228

-63

741

632

-15

London

618

583

-6

4,500

1,188

-74

5,118

1,771

-65

Moncton

273

214

-22

1,836

4,404

140

2,109

4,618

119

Montréal

769

1,277

66

13,141

27,033

106

13,910

28,310

104

Nanaimo

130

142

9

4,464

144

-97

4,594

286

-94

Oshawa

439

806

84

1,080

984

-9

1,519

1,790

18

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,841

1,929

5

3,708

16,128

335

5,549

18,057

225

  Gatineau

309

542

75

384

9,312

##

693

9,854

##

  Ottawa

1,532

1,387

-9

3,324

6,816

105

4,856

8,203

69

Peterborough

124

87

-30

168

24

-86

292

111

-62

Québec

582

559

-4

7,572

7,044

-7

8,154

7,603

-7

Red Deer

86

112

30

756

60

-92

842

172

-80

Regina

228

229

0

2,448

204

-92

2,676

433

-84

Saguenay

71

237

234

96

132

38

167

369

121

St. Catharines-Niagara

627

1,109

77

1,116

2,232

100

1,743

3,341

92

Saint John

18

194

##

120

312

160

138

506

267

St. John's

645

507

-21

132

132

-

777

639

-18

Saskatoon

436

791

81

720

264

-63

1,156

1,055

-9

Sherbrooke

230

346

50

768

1,080

41

998

1,426

43

Thunder Bay

96

169

76

0

24

##

96

193

101

Toronto

4,001

3,999

0

32,988

50,280

52

36,989

54,279

47

Trois-Rivières

79

215

172

336

1,548

361

415

1,763

325

Vancouver

2,008

2,056

2

32,616

21,468

-34

34,624

23,524

-32

Victoria

241

341

41

5,820

1,464

-75

6,061

1,805

-70

Windsor

376

357

-5

3,468

1,032

-70

3,844

1,389

-64

Winnipeg

1,207

1,200

-1

5,880

972

-83

7,087

2,172

-69

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme value









SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)