OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The total monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 10% in May (264,506 units) compared to April (241,111), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The six-month trend in housing starts increased 3.8% from 238,859 units in April to 247,830 units in May. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The actual number of housing starts across Canada in urban centres of 10,000 population and over was up 39% to 21,652 units in May compared to 15,606 units in May 2023. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher multi-unit starts, up 49% and higher single-detached starts, up 6%.

May's total actual housing starts were higher in two of Canada's three major cities, with Toronto up 26% and Montréal up 200% compared to May a year ago. Vancouver declined 13%. Montreal's total starts result was driven by a 59% increase in single-detached starts and a 218% increase in multi-unit starts versus May 2023.

Quote:

"The focus for homebuilders remains on multi-unit construction in Canada's major centres as both the SAAR and Trend of housing starts increased in May, following two consecutive months of decline. This was due to growth in actual year-over-year starts, driven by significantly higher multi-unit starts, particularly in Montréal and Québec. While this is good news for housing supply, we do expect downward pressure on starts through the rest of 2024," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

The monthly SAAR of total urban housing starts (centres with population above 10,000) was 11% higher at 246,111 units recorded. Multi-unit urban starts increased 13% to 203,141 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 2% to 42,970 units.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 18,395 units.

Total SAAR housing starts were up 104% in Montréal, driven by a 106% increase in multi-unit starts. Vancouver declined 32%, due to decreases in multi-unit starts. Toronto increased 47% with multi-unit starts higher.

declined 32%, due to decreases in multi-unit starts. increased 47% with multi-unit starts higher. Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the June housing starts data on July 16 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links:

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







May 2023 May 2024 % May 2023 May 2024 % May 2023 May 2024 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

29 50 72 6 11 83 35 61 74 P.E.I.

5 34 ## 9 100 ## 14 134 ## N.S.

110 117 6 259 535 107 369 652 77 N.B.

77 94 22 267 474 78 344 568 65 Atlantic

221 295 33 541 1,120 107 762 1,415 86 Qc

388 561 45 1,587 4,379 176 1,975 4,940 150 Ont.

1,348 1,156 -14 4,374 5,906 35 5,722 7,062 23 Man.

148 124 -16 428 95 -78 576 219 -62 Sask.

84 115 37 109 40 -63 193 155 -20 Alta.

1,026 1,359 32 2,064 2,754 33 3,090 4,113 33 Prairies

1,258 1,598 27 2,601 2,889 11 3,859 4,487 16 B.C.

558 401 -28 2,730 3,347 23 3,288 3,748 14 Canada (10,000+) 3,773 4,011 6 11,833 17,641 49 15,606 21,652 39 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 28 16 -43 157 125 -20 185 141 -24 Barrie

89 27 -70 36 60 67 125 87 -30 Belleville - Quinte West 24 18 -25 4 4 - 28 22 -21 Brantford

68 26 -62 63 0 -100 131 26 -80 Calgary

512 617 21 1,564 1,379 -12 2,076 1,996 -4 Chilliwack

18 13 -28 59 13 -78 77 26 -66 Drummondville 15 13 -13 45 61 36 60 74 23 Edmonton

423 577 36 435 1,253 188 858 1,830 113 Fredericton

11 32 191 22 64 191 33 96 191 Greater/Grand Sudbury 8 6 -25 10 22 120 18 28 56 Guelph

6 8 33 5 0 -100 11 8 -27 Halifax

29 60 107 144 466 224 173 526 204 Hamilton

29 21 -28 63 429 ## 92 450 389 Kamloops

6 21 250 3 87 ## 9 108 ## Kelowna

32 32 - 120 1,020 ## 152 1,052 ## Kingston

22 10 -55 9 20 122 31 30 -3 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 76 37 -51 142 30 -79 218 67 -69 Lethbridge

1 39 ## 0 19 ## 1 58 ## London

44 58 32 199 99 -50 243 157 -35 Moncton

29 28 -3 152 367 141 181 395 118 Montréal

90 143 59 710 2,259 218 800 2,402 200 Nanaimo

19 15 -21 46 12 -74 65 27 -58 Oshawa

40 87 118 126 82 -35 166 169 2 Ottawa-Gatineau 161 194 20 268 1,344 401 429 1,538 259 Gatineau

22 44 100 75 776 ## 97 820 ## Ottawa

139 150 8 193 568 194 332 718 116 Peterborough

6 7 17 10 2 -80 16 9 -44 Québec

51 54 6 243 587 142 294 641 118 Red Deer

9 7 -22 18 5 -72 27 12 -56 Regina

17 21 24 24 17 -29 41 38 -7 Saguenay

13 25 92 24 11 -54 37 36 -3 St. Catharines-Niagara 140 117 -16 82 186 127 222 303 36 Saint John

23 23 - 80 26 -68 103 49 -52 St. John's

25 43 72 6 11 83 31 54 74 Saskatoon

62 86 39 84 22 -74 146 108 -26 Sherbrooke

18 32 78 72 90 25 90 122 36 Thunder Bay

5 11 120 0 2 ## 5 13 160 Toronto

325 290 -11 3,227 4,190 30 3,552 4,480 26 Trois-Rivières

21 29 38 51 129 153 72 158 119 Vancouver

291 182 -37 1,977 1,789 -10 2,268 1,971 -13 Victoria

50 28 -44 83 122 47 133 150 13 Windsor

25 31 24 44 86 95 69 117 70 Winnipeg

138 106 -23 423 81 -81 561 187 -67 Total

2,999 3,190 6 10,830 16,571 53 13,829 19,761 43 Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme value





















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



April 2024 May 2024 % April 2024 May 2024 % April 2024 May 2024 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

623 544 -13 293 114 -61 916 658 -28 P.E.I.

111 224 102 96 1,200 ## 207 1,424 ## N.S.

1,918 1,625 -15 5,428 6,399 18 7,346 8,024 9 N.B.

939 950 1 2,046 5,453 167 2,985 6,403 115 Qc

4,524 5,173 14 26,360 46,518 76 30,884 51,691 67 Ont.

13,249 12,909 -3 56,673 69,409 22 69,922 82,318 18 Man.

1,498 1,433 -4 6,036 1,140 -81 7,534 2,573 -66 Sask.

774 1,095 41 3,180 480 -85 3,954 1,575 -60 Alta.

14,522 14,657 1 30,427 32,469 7 44,949 47,126 5 B.C.

4,059 4,360 7 48,620 39,959 -18 52,679 44,319 -16 Canada (10,000+) 42,217 42,970 2 179,159 203,141 13 221,376 246,111 11 Canada (All Areas) 54,390 54,410 0 186,721 210,093 13 241,111 264,506 10 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 237 154 -35 468 1,500 221 705 1,654 135 Barrie

691 289 -58 108 720 ## 799 1,009 26 Belleville - Quinte West 205 132 -36 96 48 -50 301 180 -40 Brantford

341 258 -24 60 0 -100 401 258 -36 Calgary

6,357 6,874 8 15,636 16,548 6 21,993 23,422 6 Chilliwack

118 145 23 118 156 32 226 301 33 Drummondville 114 133 17 540 732 36 654 865 32 Edmonton

6,403 5,978 -7 12,696 15,036 18 19,099 21,014 10 Fredericton

384 294 -23 0 768 ## 384 1,062 177 Greater/Grand Sudbury 11 31 182 0 264 ## 11 295 ## Guelph

30 91 203 384 0 -100 414 91 -78 Halifax

903 783 -13 5,016 5,592 11 5,919 6,375 8 Hamilton

225 223 -1 492 5,148 ## 717 5,371 ## Kamloops

97 196 102 60 1,044 ## 157 1,240 ## Kelowna

299 377 26 2,040 12,240 ## 2,339 12,617 439 Kingston

251 142 -43 144 240 67 395 382 -3 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 558 410 -27 5,628 360 -94 6,186 770 -88 Lethbridge

129 404 213 612 228 -63 741 632 -15 London

618 583 -6 4,500 1,188 -74 5,118 1,771 -65 Moncton

273 214 -22 1,836 4,404 140 2,109 4,618 119 Montréal

769 1,277 66 13,141 27,033 106 13,910 28,310 104 Nanaimo

130 142 9 4,464 144 -97 4,594 286 -94 Oshawa

439 806 84 1,080 984 -9 1,519 1,790 18 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,841 1,929 5 3,708 16,128 335 5,549 18,057 225 Gatineau

309 542 75 384 9,312 ## 693 9,854 ## Ottawa

1,532 1,387 -9 3,324 6,816 105 4,856 8,203 69 Peterborough 124 87 -30 168 24 -86 292 111 -62 Québec

582 559 -4 7,572 7,044 -7 8,154 7,603 -7 Red Deer

86 112 30 756 60 -92 842 172 -80 Regina

228 229 0 2,448 204 -92 2,676 433 -84 Saguenay

71 237 234 96 132 38 167 369 121 St. Catharines-Niagara 627 1,109 77 1,116 2,232 100 1,743 3,341 92 Saint John

18 194 ## 120 312 160 138 506 267 St. John's

645 507 -21 132 132 - 777 639 -18 Saskatoon

436 791 81 720 264 -63 1,156 1,055 -9 Sherbrooke

230 346 50 768 1,080 41 998 1,426 43 Thunder Bay 96 169 76 0 24 ## 96 193 101 Toronto

4,001 3,999 0 32,988 50,280 52 36,989 54,279 47 Trois-Rivières 79 215 172 336 1,548 361 415 1,763 325 Vancouver

2,008 2,056 2 32,616 21,468 -34 34,624 23,524 -32 Victoria

241 341 41 5,820 1,464 -75 6,061 1,805 -70 Windsor

376 357 -5 3,468 1,032 -70 3,844 1,389 -64 Winnipeg

1,207 1,200 -1 5,880 972 -83 7,087 2,172 -69 Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme value





















SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]