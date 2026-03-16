Housing starts for February 2026 Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Mar 16, 2026, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts was virtually flat in February, with a slight increase of 0.4% to 256,005 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

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Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Actual housing starts were up 10% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 15,886 units recorded in February, compared to 14,420 units in February 2025. The year-to-date total was 31,974 units, up 5% from the same period in 2025, driven by higher starts to begin the year in British Columbia and Ontario, as higher starts across the province have, so far, made up for decreases in Toronto.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 4.5% in February (250,900 units) compared to January (240,148 units).

Quote:
"In February, the six-month trend in housing starts was essentially flat, indicating that the trend in new construction activity remains relatively steady despite ongoing monthly volatility," said Kevin Hughes, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist. "Looking ahead, we expect heightened levels of business uncertainty and construction costs to weigh on the rate and trend of housing starts in the near-to-medium term."

Key Facts:

  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 20,400 units.
  • Among Canada's three biggest cities, Montreal posted an 18% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit and single-detached starts. Vancouver recorded a 60% increase due to higher multi-unit and single-detached starts. Toronto starts declined 28% due to lower multi-unit and single-detached starts.
  • New: As part of the Modernizing Housing Data initiative, new housing completions data for centres with a population of 10,000+ and absorptions data for centres with a population of 50,000+ is now available on the Housing Market Information Portal.
  • CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey provides Canadians with objective, accurate and timely information on actual new residential construction in Canada. Read more about why housing starts matter on CMHC's Housing Observer.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the March housing starts data on April 17 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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Housing Starts - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates - 6 Month Moving Average (Trend)

February 2026


Single-Detached 

All Others

Total







January 2026

February 2026

%

January 2026

February 2026

%

January 2026

February 2026

%

Provinces (10,000+)

Nfld.Lab.

747

769

3

447

454

2

1,194

1,223

2

P.E.I.    

322

317

-2

790

646

-18

1,112

963

-13

N.S.    

1,588

1,473

-7

5,664

5,673

0

7,252

7,146

-1

N.B.    

1,148

1,065

-7

5,306

4,946

-7

6,454

6,011

-7

Que.   

4,941

4,999

1

47,041

48,463

3

51,982

53,461

3

Ont.    

10,135

9,753

-4

55,622

57,521

3

65,757

67,274

2

Man.    

2,103

2,079

-1

5,696

5,564

-2

7,799

7,642

-2

Sask.    

1,955

2,066

6

3,372

3,420

1

5,327

5,486

3

Alta.    

13,325

13,422

1

35,571

35,015

-2

48,896

48,438

-1

B.C.    

4,432

4,423

0

37,060

36,908

0

41,492

41,331

0

Canada (10,000+)

40,696

40,365

-1

196,569

198,609

1

237,266

238,973

1

Canada (All Areas)

50,691

49,972

-1

204,210

206,034

1

254,900

256,005

0

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

178

178

-

1,154

1,034

-10

1,332

1,212

-9

Barrie

186

227

22

292

316

8

478

543

14

Belleville - Quinte West

158

136

-14

402

400

0

560

536

-4

Brantford

317

327

3

1,018

666

-35

1,335

992

-26

Calgary

5,844

5,915

1

20,338

19,026

-6

26,182

24,941

-5

Chilliwack

138

132

-4

414

428

3

552

560

1

Drummondville

224

242

8

1,294

1,206

-7

1,518

1,448

-5

Edmonton

5,610

5,560

-1

13,094

13,212

1

18,704

18,772

0

Fredericton

330

306

-7

1,170

1,088

-7

1,500

1,394

-7

Greater/Grand Sudbury

100

95

-5

306

284

-7

406

379

-7

Guelph

33

36

9

448

458

2

481

494

3

Halifax

861

793

-8

4,666

4,690

1

5,527

5,483

-1

Hamilton

347

297

-14

2,592

3,258

26

2,939

3,554

21

Kamloops

112

132

18

898

948

6

1,010

1,080

7

Kelowna

256

285

11

1,348

1,982

47

1,604

2,267

41

Kingston

278

270

-3

324

318

-2

602

588

-2

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

551

530

-4

5,230

6,060

16

5,781

6,590

14

Lethbridge

337

345

2

114

180

58

451

525

16

London

386

395

2

4,222

4,134

-2

4,608

4,529

-2

Moncton

355

325

-8

2,446

2,003

-18

2,801

2,329

-17

Montréal

1,476

1,474

0

26,963

25,736

-5

28,439

27,210

-4

Nanaimo

101

94

-7

364

152

-58

465

246

-47

Oshawa

553

599

8

818

514

-37

1,371

1,113

-19

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,769

1,790

1

9,529

11,417

20

11,298

13,207

17

  Gatineau

355

321

-10

1,079

1,301

21

1,434

1,622

13

  Ottawa

1,414

1,469

4

8,450

10,116

20

9,864

11,585

17

Peterborough

80

83

4

0

0

-

80

83

4

Québec

731

777

6

6,020

6,632

10

6,751

7,409

10

Red Deer

91

88

-3

124

120

-3

216

209

-3

Regina

488

549

13

994

1,002

1

1,482

1,551

5

Saguenay

238

240

1

756

762

1

994

1,002

1

St. Catharines-Niagara

566

524

-7

2,380

2,650

11

2,946

3,174

8

Saint John

292

279

-4

530

518

-2

822

797

-3

St. John's

684

694

1

406

390

-4

1,090

1,084

-1

Saskatoon

1,423

1,463

3

2,358

2,386

1

3,781

3,849

2

Sherbrooke

231

253

10

1,740

2,062

19

1,971

2,315

17

Thunder Bay

77

80

4

292

324

11

369

404

9

Toronto

2,982

2,813

-6

24,838

23,090

-7

27,820

25,903

-7

Trois-Rivières

160

159

-1

1,252

1,032

-18

1,412

1,191

-16

Vancouver

2,310

2,313

0

25,818

25,392

-2

28,128

27,705

-2

Victoria

335

314

-6

4,352

3,440

-21

4,687

3,753

-20

Windsor

277

250

-10

940

864

-8

1,217

1,114

-8

Winnipeg

1,770

1,780

1

4,754

4,676

-2

6,524

6,456

-1

Data based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC


Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

January - February 2025 - 2026

Area

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total

Province











2025

2026

%

2025

2026

%

2025

2026

%

N.L.

51

60

18

41

52

27

92

112

22

P.E.I.    

28

26

-7

238

179

-25

266

205

-23

N.S.    

133

140

5

919

689

-25

1,052

829

-21

N.B.    

53

56

6

314

496

58

367

552

50

Atlantic

265

282

6

1,512

1,416

-6

1,777

1,698

-4

Que.   

421

500

19

6,157

5,052

-18

6,578

5,552

-16

Ont.    

1,072

937

-13

6,905

8,183

19

7,977

9,120

14

Man.    

308

260

-16

423

667

58

731

927

27

Sask.    

160

218

36

510

349

-32

670

567

-15

Alta.    

2,099

1,653

-21

5,413

4,982

-8

7,512

6,635

-12

Prairies

2,567

2,131

-17

6,346

5,998

-5

8,913

8,129

-9

B.C.    

490

523

7

4,642

6,952

50

5,132

7,475

46

Canada

4,815

4,373

-9

25,562

27,601

8

30,377

31,974

5

Metropolitan Areas









Abbotsford-Mission

14

13

-7

432

31

-93

446

44

-90

Barrie

15

22

47

51

36

-29

66

58

-12

Belleville - Quinte West

16

5

-69

165

4

-98

181

9

-95

Brantford

14

46

229

242

213

-12

256

259

1

Calgary

1,052

839

-20

2,984

2,553

-14

4,036

3,392

-16

Chilliwack

18

14

-22

46

17

-63

64

31

-52

Drummondville

16

29

81

85

84

-1

101

113

12

Edmonton

868

629

-28

1,821

1,850

2

2,689

2,479

-8

Fredericton

19

14

-26

2

92

##

21

106

405

Greater/Grand Sudbury

2

5

150

0

7

##

2

12

##

Guelph

1

3

200

1

19

##

2

22

##

Halifax

91

77

-15

861

604

-30

952

681

-28

Hamilton

27

28

4

427

653

53

454

681

50

Kamloops

26

30

15

92

423

360

118

453

284

Kelowna

28

29

4

445

515

16

473

544

15

Kingston

19

35

84

183

12

-93

202

47

-77

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

29

44

52

460

1,179

156

489

1,223

150

Lethbridge

41

29

-29

103

40

-61

144

69

-52

London

55

45

-18

88

393

347

143

438

206

Moncton

11

11

-

272

242

-11

283

253

-11

Montréal

153

134

-12

3,244

2,300

-29

3,397

2,434

-28

Nanaimo

8

3

-63

79

10

-87

87

13

-85

Oshawa

15

58

287

4

45

##

19

103

442

Ottawa-Gatineau

246

215

-13

1,637

1,680

3

1,883

1,895

1

  Gatineau

30

55

83

401

339

-15

431

394

-9

  Ottawa

216

160

-26

1,236

1,341

8

1,452

1,501

3

Peterborough

15

7

-53

1

0

-100

16

7

-56

Québec

69

97

41

981

894

-9

1,050

991

-6

Red Deer

23

12

-48

14

17

21

37

29

-22

Regina

39

70

79

398

70

-82

437

140

-68

Saguenay

16

21

31

108

90

-17

124

111

-10

St. Catharines-Niagara

44

82

86

272

429

58

316

511

62

Saint John

8

22

175

26

14

-46

34

36

6

St. John's

50

58

16

41

48

17

91

106

16

Saskatoon

108

135

25

80

271

239

188

406

116

Sherbrooke

20

36

80

122

235

93

142

271

91

Thunder Bay

3

5

67

14

96

##

17

101

494

Toronto

386

262

-32

3,461

3,122

-10

3,847

3,384

-12

Trois-Rivières

14

9

-36

63

56

-11

77

65

-16

Vancouver

268

283

6

3,143

4,707

50

3,411

4,990

46

Victoria

27

33

22

219

527

141

246

560

128

Windsor

31

12

-61

64

16

-75

95

28

-71

Winnipeg

270

236

-13

328

596

82

598

832

39

Total

4,175

3,737

-10

23,059

24,190

5

27,234

27,927

3

1 Data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total


February 2025

February 2026

%

February 2025

February 2026

%

February 2025

February 2026

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

20

18

-10

19

27

42

39

45

15

P.E.I.    

15

13

-13

48

92

92

63

105

67

N.S.    

46

43

-7

435

428

-2

481

471

-2

N.B.    

20

9

-55

270

203

-25

290

212

-27

Atlantic

101

83

-18

772

750

-3

873

833

-5

Qc

178

203

14

2,203

2,526

15

2,381

2,729

15

Ont.    

522

387

-26

3,467

4,278

23

3,989

4,665

17

Man.    

160

139

-13

159

515

224

319

654

105

Sask.    

98

126

29

360

251

-30

458

377

-18

Alta.    

1,127

956

-15

3,068

2,338

-24

4,195

3,294

-21

Prairies

1,385

1,221

-12

3,587

3,104

-13

4,972

4,325

-13

B.C.    

236

247

5

1,969

3,087

57

2,205

3,334

51

Canada (10,000+)

2,422

2,141

-12

11,998

13,745

15

14,420

15,886

10

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

4

4

-

152

7

-95

156

11

-93

Barrie

12

18

50

33

30

-9

45

48

7

Belleville - Quinte West

10

1

-90

165

0

-100

175

1

-99

Brantford

3

19

##

0

0

-

3

19

##

Calgary

500

424

-15

1,907

908

-52

2,407

1,332

-45

Chilliwack

8

7

-13

42

10

-76

50

17

-66

Drummondville

6

10

67

67

33

-51

73

43

-41

Edmonton

536

425

-21

942

1,072

14

1,478

1,497

1

Fredericton

9

2

-78

0

10

##

9

12

33

Greater/Grand Sudbury

0

1

##

0

3

##

0

4

##

Guelph

0

2

##

0

6

##

0

8

##

Halifax

31

20

-35

410

383

-7

441

403

-9

Hamilton

14

10

-29

410

501

22

424

511

21

Kamloops

15

9

-40

84

25

-70

99

34

-66

Kelowna

11

11

-

102

330

224

113

341

202

Kingston

15

9

-40

17

1

-94

32

10

-69

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

12

11

-8

281

1,028

266

293

1,039

255

Lethbridge

19

19

-

0

34

##

19

53

179

London

23

19

-17

66

42

-36

89

61

-31

Moncton

3

2

-33

264

92

-65

267

94

-65

Montréal

52

56

8

805

955

19

857

1,011

18

Nanaimo

4

3

-25

79

3

-96

83

6

-93

Oshawa

9

24

167

4

38

##

13

62

377

Ottawa-Gatineau

143

110

-23

952

1,242

30

1,095

1,352

23

  Gatineau

18

18

-

91

210

131

109

228

109

  Ottawa

125

92

-26

861

1,032

20

986

1,124

14

Peterborough

9

5

-44

1

0

-100

10

5

-50

Québec

31

43

39

493

666

35

524

709

35

Red Deer

7

9

29

2

11

450

9

20

122

Regina

32

49

53

302

51

-83

334

100

-70

Saguenay

7

8

14

60

23

-62

67

31

-54

St. Catharines-Niagara

16

12

-25

189

329

74

205

341

66

Saint John

1

1

-

0

6

##

1

7

##

St. John's

20

17

-15

19

25

32

39

42

8

Saskatoon

59

70

19

39

194

397

98

264

169

Sherbrooke

12

22

83

69

195

183

81

217

168

Thunder Bay

0

4

##

0

16

##

0

20

##

Toronto

167

110

-34

1,312

962

-27

1,479

1,072

-28

Trois-Rivières

3

0

-100

23

8

-65

26

8

-69

Vancouver

127

137

8

1,277

2,104

65

1,404

2,241

60

Victoria

12

14

17

129

139

8

141

153

9

Windsor

18

5

-72

33

8

-76

51

13

-75

Winnipeg

137

126

-8

92

478

420

229

604

164

Total

2,097

1,848

-12

10,822

11,968

11

12,919

13,816

7

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

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Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)