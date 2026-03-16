News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Mar 16, 2026, 08:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts was virtually flat in February, with a slight increase of 0.4% to 256,005 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.
Actual housing starts were up 10% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 15,886 units recorded in February, compared to 14,420 units in February 2025. The year-to-date total was 31,974 units, up 5% from the same period in 2025, driven by higher starts to begin the year in British Columbia and Ontario, as higher starts across the province have, so far, made up for decreases in Toronto.
The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 4.5% in February (250,900 units) compared to January (240,148 units).
Quote:
"In February, the six-month trend in housing starts was essentially flat, indicating that the trend in new construction activity remains relatively steady despite ongoing monthly volatility," said Kevin Hughes, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist. "Looking ahead, we expect heightened levels of business uncertainty and construction costs to weigh on the rate and trend of housing starts in the near-to-medium term."
Key Facts:
- The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 20,400 units.
- Among Canada's three biggest cities, Montreal posted an 18% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit and single-detached starts. Vancouver recorded a 60% increase due to higher multi-unit and single-detached starts. Toronto starts declined 28% due to lower multi-unit and single-detached starts.
- New: As part of the Modernizing Housing Data initiative, new housing completions data for centres with a population of 10,000+ and absorptions data for centres with a population of 50,000+ is now available on the Housing Market Information Portal.
- CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey provides Canadians with objective, accurate and timely information on actual new residential construction in Canada. Read more about why housing starts matter on CMHC's Housing Observer.
- Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
- Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the March housing starts data on April 17 at 8:15 AM ET.
- CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
- Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.
CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.
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Related Links:
- Housing starts for January 2026
- Spring 2026 Housing Supply Report
- CMHC's 2026 Housing Market Outlook
- We built this city on… Development charges
- Framework for change: Productivity in housing construction
|
Housing Starts - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates - 6 Month Moving Average (Trend)
|
February 2026
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
January 2026
|
February 2026
|
%
|
January 2026
|
February 2026
|
%
|
January 2026
|
February 2026
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
Nfld.Lab.
|
747
|
769
|
3
|
447
|
454
|
2
|
1,194
|
1,223
|
2
|
P.E.I.
|
322
|
317
|
-2
|
790
|
646
|
-18
|
1,112
|
963
|
-13
|
N.S.
|
1,588
|
1,473
|
-7
|
5,664
|
5,673
|
0
|
7,252
|
7,146
|
-1
|
N.B.
|
1,148
|
1,065
|
-7
|
5,306
|
4,946
|
-7
|
6,454
|
6,011
|
-7
|
Que.
|
4,941
|
4,999
|
1
|
47,041
|
48,463
|
3
|
51,982
|
53,461
|
3
|
Ont.
|
10,135
|
9,753
|
-4
|
55,622
|
57,521
|
3
|
65,757
|
67,274
|
2
|
Man.
|
2,103
|
2,079
|
-1
|
5,696
|
5,564
|
-2
|
7,799
|
7,642
|
-2
|
Sask.
|
1,955
|
2,066
|
6
|
3,372
|
3,420
|
1
|
5,327
|
5,486
|
3
|
Alta.
|
13,325
|
13,422
|
1
|
35,571
|
35,015
|
-2
|
48,896
|
48,438
|
-1
|
B.C.
|
4,432
|
4,423
|
0
|
37,060
|
36,908
|
0
|
41,492
|
41,331
|
0
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
40,696
|
40,365
|
-1
|
196,569
|
198,609
|
1
|
237,266
|
238,973
|
1
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
50,691
|
49,972
|
-1
|
204,210
|
206,034
|
1
|
254,900
|
256,005
|
0
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
178
|
178
|
-
|
1,154
|
1,034
|
-10
|
1,332
|
1,212
|
-9
|
Barrie
|
186
|
227
|
22
|
292
|
316
|
8
|
478
|
543
|
14
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
158
|
136
|
-14
|
402
|
400
|
0
|
560
|
536
|
-4
|
Brantford
|
317
|
327
|
3
|
1,018
|
666
|
-35
|
1,335
|
992
|
-26
|
Calgary
|
5,844
|
5,915
|
1
|
20,338
|
19,026
|
-6
|
26,182
|
24,941
|
-5
|
Chilliwack
|
138
|
132
|
-4
|
414
|
428
|
3
|
552
|
560
|
1
|
Drummondville
|
224
|
242
|
8
|
1,294
|
1,206
|
-7
|
1,518
|
1,448
|
-5
|
Edmonton
|
5,610
|
5,560
|
-1
|
13,094
|
13,212
|
1
|
18,704
|
18,772
|
0
|
Fredericton
|
330
|
306
|
-7
|
1,170
|
1,088
|
-7
|
1,500
|
1,394
|
-7
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
100
|
95
|
-5
|
306
|
284
|
-7
|
406
|
379
|
-7
|
Guelph
|
33
|
36
|
9
|
448
|
458
|
2
|
481
|
494
|
3
|
Halifax
|
861
|
793
|
-8
|
4,666
|
4,690
|
1
|
5,527
|
5,483
|
-1
|
Hamilton
|
347
|
297
|
-14
|
2,592
|
3,258
|
26
|
2,939
|
3,554
|
21
|
Kamloops
|
112
|
132
|
18
|
898
|
948
|
6
|
1,010
|
1,080
|
7
|
Kelowna
|
256
|
285
|
11
|
1,348
|
1,982
|
47
|
1,604
|
2,267
|
41
|
Kingston
|
278
|
270
|
-3
|
324
|
318
|
-2
|
602
|
588
|
-2
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
551
|
530
|
-4
|
5,230
|
6,060
|
16
|
5,781
|
6,590
|
14
|
Lethbridge
|
337
|
345
|
2
|
114
|
180
|
58
|
451
|
525
|
16
|
London
|
386
|
395
|
2
|
4,222
|
4,134
|
-2
|
4,608
|
4,529
|
-2
|
Moncton
|
355
|
325
|
-8
|
2,446
|
2,003
|
-18
|
2,801
|
2,329
|
-17
|
Montréal
|
1,476
|
1,474
|
0
|
26,963
|
25,736
|
-5
|
28,439
|
27,210
|
-4
|
Nanaimo
|
101
|
94
|
-7
|
364
|
152
|
-58
|
465
|
246
|
-47
|
Oshawa
|
553
|
599
|
8
|
818
|
514
|
-37
|
1,371
|
1,113
|
-19
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
1,769
|
1,790
|
1
|
9,529
|
11,417
|
20
|
11,298
|
13,207
|
17
|
Gatineau
|
355
|
321
|
-10
|
1,079
|
1,301
|
21
|
1,434
|
1,622
|
13
|
Ottawa
|
1,414
|
1,469
|
4
|
8,450
|
10,116
|
20
|
9,864
|
11,585
|
17
|
Peterborough
|
80
|
83
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
80
|
83
|
4
|
Québec
|
731
|
777
|
6
|
6,020
|
6,632
|
10
|
6,751
|
7,409
|
10
|
Red Deer
|
91
|
88
|
-3
|
124
|
120
|
-3
|
216
|
209
|
-3
|
Regina
|
488
|
549
|
13
|
994
|
1,002
|
1
|
1,482
|
1,551
|
5
|
Saguenay
|
238
|
240
|
1
|
756
|
762
|
1
|
994
|
1,002
|
1
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
566
|
524
|
-7
|
2,380
|
2,650
|
11
|
2,946
|
3,174
|
8
|
Saint John
|
292
|
279
|
-4
|
530
|
518
|
-2
|
822
|
797
|
-3
|
St. John's
|
684
|
694
|
1
|
406
|
390
|
-4
|
1,090
|
1,084
|
-1
|
Saskatoon
|
1,423
|
1,463
|
3
|
2,358
|
2,386
|
1
|
3,781
|
3,849
|
2
|
Sherbrooke
|
231
|
253
|
10
|
1,740
|
2,062
|
19
|
1,971
|
2,315
|
17
|
Thunder Bay
|
77
|
80
|
4
|
292
|
324
|
11
|
369
|
404
|
9
|
Toronto
|
2,982
|
2,813
|
-6
|
24,838
|
23,090
|
-7
|
27,820
|
25,903
|
-7
|
Trois-Rivières
|
160
|
159
|
-1
|
1,252
|
1,032
|
-18
|
1,412
|
1,191
|
-16
|
Vancouver
|
2,310
|
2,313
|
0
|
25,818
|
25,392
|
-2
|
28,128
|
27,705
|
-2
|
Victoria
|
335
|
314
|
-6
|
4,352
|
3,440
|
-21
|
4,687
|
3,753
|
-20
|
Windsor
|
277
|
250
|
-10
|
940
|
864
|
-8
|
1,217
|
1,114
|
-8
|
Winnipeg
|
1,770
|
1,780
|
1
|
4,754
|
4,676
|
-2
|
6,524
|
6,456
|
-1
|
Data based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
|
|
Area
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
Province
|
2025
|
2026
|
%
|
2025
|
2026
|
%
|
2025
|
2026
|
%
|
N.L.
|
51
|
60
|
18
|
41
|
52
|
27
|
92
|
112
|
22
|
P.E.I.
|
28
|
26
|
-7
|
238
|
179
|
-25
|
266
|
205
|
-23
|
N.S.
|
133
|
140
|
5
|
919
|
689
|
-25
|
1,052
|
829
|
-21
|
N.B.
|
53
|
56
|
6
|
314
|
496
|
58
|
367
|
552
|
50
|
Atlantic
|
265
|
282
|
6
|
1,512
|
1,416
|
-6
|
1,777
|
1,698
|
-4
|
Que.
|
421
|
500
|
19
|
6,157
|
5,052
|
-18
|
6,578
|
5,552
|
-16
|
Ont.
|
1,072
|
937
|
-13
|
6,905
|
8,183
|
19
|
7,977
|
9,120
|
14
|
Man.
|
308
|
260
|
-16
|
423
|
667
|
58
|
731
|
927
|
27
|
Sask.
|
160
|
218
|
36
|
510
|
349
|
-32
|
670
|
567
|
-15
|
Alta.
|
2,099
|
1,653
|
-21
|
5,413
|
4,982
|
-8
|
7,512
|
6,635
|
-12
|
Prairies
|
2,567
|
2,131
|
-17
|
6,346
|
5,998
|
-5
|
8,913
|
8,129
|
-9
|
B.C.
|
490
|
523
|
7
|
4,642
|
6,952
|
50
|
5,132
|
7,475
|
46
|
Canada
|
4,815
|
4,373
|
-9
|
25,562
|
27,601
|
8
|
30,377
|
31,974
|
5
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
14
|
13
|
-7
|
432
|
31
|
-93
|
446
|
44
|
-90
|
Barrie
|
15
|
22
|
47
|
51
|
36
|
-29
|
66
|
58
|
-12
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
16
|
5
|
-69
|
165
|
4
|
-98
|
181
|
9
|
-95
|
Brantford
|
14
|
46
|
229
|
242
|
213
|
-12
|
256
|
259
|
1
|
Calgary
|
1,052
|
839
|
-20
|
2,984
|
2,553
|
-14
|
4,036
|
3,392
|
-16
|
Chilliwack
|
18
|
14
|
-22
|
46
|
17
|
-63
|
64
|
31
|
-52
|
Drummondville
|
16
|
29
|
81
|
85
|
84
|
-1
|
101
|
113
|
12
|
Edmonton
|
868
|
629
|
-28
|
1,821
|
1,850
|
2
|
2,689
|
2,479
|
-8
|
Fredericton
|
19
|
14
|
-26
|
2
|
92
|
##
|
21
|
106
|
405
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
2
|
5
|
150
|
0
|
7
|
##
|
2
|
12
|
##
|
Guelph
|
1
|
3
|
200
|
1
|
19
|
##
|
2
|
22
|
##
|
Halifax
|
91
|
77
|
-15
|
861
|
604
|
-30
|
952
|
681
|
-28
|
Hamilton
|
27
|
28
|
4
|
427
|
653
|
53
|
454
|
681
|
50
|
Kamloops
|
26
|
30
|
15
|
92
|
423
|
360
|
118
|
453
|
284
|
Kelowna
|
28
|
29
|
4
|
445
|
515
|
16
|
473
|
544
|
15
|
Kingston
|
19
|
35
|
84
|
183
|
12
|
-93
|
202
|
47
|
-77
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
29
|
44
|
52
|
460
|
1,179
|
156
|
489
|
1,223
|
150
|
Lethbridge
|
41
|
29
|
-29
|
103
|
40
|
-61
|
144
|
69
|
-52
|
London
|
55
|
45
|
-18
|
88
|
393
|
347
|
143
|
438
|
206
|
Moncton
|
11
|
11
|
-
|
272
|
242
|
-11
|
283
|
253
|
-11
|
Montréal
|
153
|
134
|
-12
|
3,244
|
2,300
|
-29
|
3,397
|
2,434
|
-28
|
Nanaimo
|
8
|
3
|
-63
|
79
|
10
|
-87
|
87
|
13
|
-85
|
Oshawa
|
15
|
58
|
287
|
4
|
45
|
##
|
19
|
103
|
442
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
246
|
215
|
-13
|
1,637
|
1,680
|
3
|
1,883
|
1,895
|
1
|
Gatineau
|
30
|
55
|
83
|
401
|
339
|
-15
|
431
|
394
|
-9
|
Ottawa
|
216
|
160
|
-26
|
1,236
|
1,341
|
8
|
1,452
|
1,501
|
3
|
Peterborough
|
15
|
7
|
-53
|
1
|
0
|
-100
|
16
|
7
|
-56
|
Québec
|
69
|
97
|
41
|
981
|
894
|
-9
|
1,050
|
991
|
-6
|
Red Deer
|
23
|
12
|
-48
|
14
|
17
|
21
|
37
|
29
|
-22
|
Regina
|
39
|
70
|
79
|
398
|
70
|
-82
|
437
|
140
|
-68
|
Saguenay
|
16
|
21
|
31
|
108
|
90
|
-17
|
124
|
111
|
-10
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
44
|
82
|
86
|
272
|
429
|
58
|
316
|
511
|
62
|
Saint John
|
8
|
22
|
175
|
26
|
14
|
-46
|
34
|
36
|
6
|
St. John's
|
50
|
58
|
16
|
41
|
48
|
17
|
91
|
106
|
16
|
Saskatoon
|
108
|
135
|
25
|
80
|
271
|
239
|
188
|
406
|
116
|
Sherbrooke
|
20
|
36
|
80
|
122
|
235
|
93
|
142
|
271
|
91
|
Thunder Bay
|
3
|
5
|
67
|
14
|
96
|
##
|
17
|
101
|
494
|
Toronto
|
386
|
262
|
-32
|
3,461
|
3,122
|
-10
|
3,847
|
3,384
|
-12
|
Trois-Rivières
|
14
|
9
|
-36
|
63
|
56
|
-11
|
77
|
65
|
-16
|
Vancouver
|
268
|
283
|
6
|
3,143
|
4,707
|
50
|
3,411
|
4,990
|
46
|
Victoria
|
27
|
33
|
22
|
219
|
527
|
141
|
246
|
560
|
128
|
Windsor
|
31
|
12
|
-61
|
64
|
16
|
-75
|
95
|
28
|
-71
|
Winnipeg
|
270
|
236
|
-13
|
328
|
596
|
82
|
598
|
832
|
39
|
Total
|
4,175
|
3,737
|
-10
|
23,059
|
24,190
|
5
|
27,234
|
27,927
|
3
|
1 Data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
February 2025
|
February 2026
|
%
|
February 2025
|
February 2026
|
%
|
February 2025
|
February 2026
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
20
|
18
|
-10
|
19
|
27
|
42
|
39
|
45
|
15
|
P.E.I.
|
15
|
13
|
-13
|
48
|
92
|
92
|
63
|
105
|
67
|
N.S.
|
46
|
43
|
-7
|
435
|
428
|
-2
|
481
|
471
|
-2
|
N.B.
|
20
|
9
|
-55
|
270
|
203
|
-25
|
290
|
212
|
-27
|
Atlantic
|
101
|
83
|
-18
|
772
|
750
|
-3
|
873
|
833
|
-5
|
Qc
|
178
|
203
|
14
|
2,203
|
2,526
|
15
|
2,381
|
2,729
|
15
|
Ont.
|
522
|
387
|
-26
|
3,467
|
4,278
|
23
|
3,989
|
4,665
|
17
|
Man.
|
160
|
139
|
-13
|
159
|
515
|
224
|
319
|
654
|
105
|
Sask.
|
98
|
126
|
29
|
360
|
251
|
-30
|
458
|
377
|
-18
|
Alta.
|
1,127
|
956
|
-15
|
3,068
|
2,338
|
-24
|
4,195
|
3,294
|
-21
|
Prairies
|
1,385
|
1,221
|
-12
|
3,587
|
3,104
|
-13
|
4,972
|
4,325
|
-13
|
B.C.
|
236
|
247
|
5
|
1,969
|
3,087
|
57
|
2,205
|
3,334
|
51
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
2,422
|
2,141
|
-12
|
11,998
|
13,745
|
15
|
14,420
|
15,886
|
10
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
4
|
4
|
-
|
152
|
7
|
-95
|
156
|
11
|
-93
|
Barrie
|
12
|
18
|
50
|
33
|
30
|
-9
|
45
|
48
|
7
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
10
|
1
|
-90
|
165
|
0
|
-100
|
175
|
1
|
-99
|
Brantford
|
3
|
19
|
##
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
3
|
19
|
##
|
Calgary
|
500
|
424
|
-15
|
1,907
|
908
|
-52
|
2,407
|
1,332
|
-45
|
Chilliwack
|
8
|
7
|
-13
|
42
|
10
|
-76
|
50
|
17
|
-66
|
Drummondville
|
6
|
10
|
67
|
67
|
33
|
-51
|
73
|
43
|
-41
|
Edmonton
|
536
|
425
|
-21
|
942
|
1,072
|
14
|
1,478
|
1,497
|
1
|
Fredericton
|
9
|
2
|
-78
|
0
|
10
|
##
|
9
|
12
|
33
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
0
|
1
|
##
|
0
|
3
|
##
|
0
|
4
|
##
|
Guelph
|
0
|
2
|
##
|
0
|
6
|
##
|
0
|
8
|
##
|
Halifax
|
31
|
20
|
-35
|
410
|
383
|
-7
|
441
|
403
|
-9
|
Hamilton
|
14
|
10
|
-29
|
410
|
501
|
22
|
424
|
511
|
21
|
Kamloops
|
15
|
9
|
-40
|
84
|
25
|
-70
|
99
|
34
|
-66
|
Kelowna
|
11
|
11
|
-
|
102
|
330
|
224
|
113
|
341
|
202
|
Kingston
|
15
|
9
|
-40
|
17
|
1
|
-94
|
32
|
10
|
-69
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
12
|
11
|
-8
|
281
|
1,028
|
266
|
293
|
1,039
|
255
|
Lethbridge
|
19
|
19
|
-
|
0
|
34
|
##
|
19
|
53
|
179
|
London
|
23
|
19
|
-17
|
66
|
42
|
-36
|
89
|
61
|
-31
|
Moncton
|
3
|
2
|
-33
|
264
|
92
|
-65
|
267
|
94
|
-65
|
Montréal
|
52
|
56
|
8
|
805
|
955
|
19
|
857
|
1,011
|
18
|
Nanaimo
|
4
|
3
|
-25
|
79
|
3
|
-96
|
83
|
6
|
-93
|
Oshawa
|
9
|
24
|
167
|
4
|
38
|
##
|
13
|
62
|
377
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
143
|
110
|
-23
|
952
|
1,242
|
30
|
1,095
|
1,352
|
23
|
Gatineau
|
18
|
18
|
-
|
91
|
210
|
131
|
109
|
228
|
109
|
Ottawa
|
125
|
92
|
-26
|
861
|
1,032
|
20
|
986
|
1,124
|
14
|
Peterborough
|
9
|
5
|
-44
|
1
|
0
|
-100
|
10
|
5
|
-50
|
Québec
|
31
|
43
|
39
|
493
|
666
|
35
|
524
|
709
|
35
|
Red Deer
|
7
|
9
|
29
|
2
|
11
|
450
|
9
|
20
|
122
|
Regina
|
32
|
49
|
53
|
302
|
51
|
-83
|
334
|
100
|
-70
|
Saguenay
|
7
|
8
|
14
|
60
|
23
|
-62
|
67
|
31
|
-54
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
16
|
12
|
-25
|
189
|
329
|
74
|
205
|
341
|
66
|
Saint John
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
0
|
6
|
##
|
1
|
7
|
##
|
St. John's
|
20
|
17
|
-15
|
19
|
25
|
32
|
39
|
42
|
8
|
Saskatoon
|
59
|
70
|
19
|
39
|
194
|
397
|
98
|
264
|
169
|
Sherbrooke
|
12
|
22
|
83
|
69
|
195
|
183
|
81
|
217
|
168
|
Thunder Bay
|
0
|
4
|
##
|
0
|
16
|
##
|
0
|
20
|
##
|
Toronto
|
167
|
110
|
-34
|
1,312
|
962
|
-27
|
1,479
|
1,072
|
-28
|
Trois-Rivières
|
3
|
0
|
-100
|
23
|
8
|
-65
|
26
|
8
|
-69
|
Vancouver
|
127
|
137
|
8
|
1,277
|
2,104
|
65
|
1,404
|
2,241
|
60
|
Victoria
|
12
|
14
|
17
|
129
|
139
|
8
|
141
|
153
|
9
|
Windsor
|
18
|
5
|
-72
|
33
|
8
|
-76
|
51
|
13
|
-75
|
Winnipeg
|
137
|
126
|
-8
|
92
|
478
|
420
|
229
|
604
|
164
|
Total
|
2,097
|
1,848
|
-12
|
10,822
|
11,968
|
11
|
12,919
|
13,816
|
7
|
Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]
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