OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts was virtually flat in February, with a slight increase of 0.4% to 256,005 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Actual housing starts were up 10% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 15,886 units recorded in February, compared to 14,420 units in February 2025. The year-to-date total was 31,974 units, up 5% from the same period in 2025, driven by higher starts to begin the year in British Columbia and Ontario, as higher starts across the province have, so far, made up for decreases in Toronto.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 4.5% in February (250,900 units) compared to January (240,148 units).

Quote:

"In February, the six-month trend in housing starts was essentially flat, indicating that the trend in new construction activity remains relatively steady despite ongoing monthly volatility," said Kevin Hughes, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist. "Looking ahead, we expect heightened levels of business uncertainty and construction costs to weigh on the rate and trend of housing starts in the near-to-medium term."

Key Facts:

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 20,400 units.

Among Canada's three biggest cities, Montreal posted an 18% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit and single-detached starts. Vancouver recorded a 60% increase due to higher multi-unit and single-detached starts. Toronto starts declined 28% due to lower multi-unit and single-detached starts.

posted an 18% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts this month driven by higher multi-unit and single-detached starts. recorded a 60% increase due to higher multi-unit and single-detached starts. starts declined 28% due to lower multi-unit and single-detached starts. New: As part of the Modernizing Housing Data initiative, new housing completions data for centres with a population of 10,000+ and absorptions data for centres with a population of 50,000+ is now available on the Housing Market Information Portal.

As part of the Modernizing Housing Data initiative, new housing completions data for centres with a population of 10,000+ and absorptions data for centres with a population of 50,000+ is now available on the Housing Market Information Portal. CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey provides Canadians with objective, accurate and timely information on actual new residential construction in Canada. Read more about why housing starts matter on CMHC's Housing Observer .

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the March housing starts data on April 17 at 8:15 AM ET .

. CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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Housing Starts - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates - 6 Month Moving Average (Trend) February 2026



Single-Detached All Others Total













January 2026 February 2026 % January 2026 February 2026 % January 2026 February 2026 % Provinces (10,000+) Nfld.Lab.

747 769 3 447 454 2 1,194 1,223 2 P.E.I.

322 317 -2 790 646 -18 1,112 963 -13 N.S.

1,588 1,473 -7 5,664 5,673 0 7,252 7,146 -1 N.B.

1,148 1,065 -7 5,306 4,946 -7 6,454 6,011 -7 Que.

4,941 4,999 1 47,041 48,463 3 51,982 53,461 3 Ont.

10,135 9,753 -4 55,622 57,521 3 65,757 67,274 2 Man.

2,103 2,079 -1 5,696 5,564 -2 7,799 7,642 -2 Sask.

1,955 2,066 6 3,372 3,420 1 5,327 5,486 3 Alta.

13,325 13,422 1 35,571 35,015 -2 48,896 48,438 -1 B.C.

4,432 4,423 0 37,060 36,908 0 41,492 41,331 0 Canada (10,000+) 40,696 40,365 -1 196,569 198,609 1 237,266 238,973 1 Canada (All Areas) 50,691 49,972 -1 204,210 206,034 1 254,900 256,005 0 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 178 178 - 1,154 1,034 -10 1,332 1,212 -9 Barrie

186 227 22 292 316 8 478 543 14 Belleville - Quinte West 158 136 -14 402 400 0 560 536 -4 Brantford

317 327 3 1,018 666 -35 1,335 992 -26 Calgary

5,844 5,915 1 20,338 19,026 -6 26,182 24,941 -5 Chilliwack

138 132 -4 414 428 3 552 560 1 Drummondville 224 242 8 1,294 1,206 -7 1,518 1,448 -5 Edmonton

5,610 5,560 -1 13,094 13,212 1 18,704 18,772 0 Fredericton

330 306 -7 1,170 1,088 -7 1,500 1,394 -7 Greater/Grand Sudbury 100 95 -5 306 284 -7 406 379 -7 Guelph

33 36 9 448 458 2 481 494 3 Halifax

861 793 -8 4,666 4,690 1 5,527 5,483 -1 Hamilton

347 297 -14 2,592 3,258 26 2,939 3,554 21 Kamloops

112 132 18 898 948 6 1,010 1,080 7 Kelowna

256 285 11 1,348 1,982 47 1,604 2,267 41 Kingston

278 270 -3 324 318 -2 602 588 -2 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 551 530 -4 5,230 6,060 16 5,781 6,590 14 Lethbridge

337 345 2 114 180 58 451 525 16 London

386 395 2 4,222 4,134 -2 4,608 4,529 -2 Moncton

355 325 -8 2,446 2,003 -18 2,801 2,329 -17 Montréal

1,476 1,474 0 26,963 25,736 -5 28,439 27,210 -4 Nanaimo

101 94 -7 364 152 -58 465 246 -47 Oshawa

553 599 8 818 514 -37 1,371 1,113 -19 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,769 1,790 1 9,529 11,417 20 11,298 13,207 17 Gatineau

355 321 -10 1,079 1,301 21 1,434 1,622 13 Ottawa

1,414 1,469 4 8,450 10,116 20 9,864 11,585 17 Peterborough

80 83 4 0 0 - 80 83 4 Québec

731 777 6 6,020 6,632 10 6,751 7,409 10 Red Deer

91 88 -3 124 120 -3 216 209 -3 Regina

488 549 13 994 1,002 1 1,482 1,551 5 Saguenay

238 240 1 756 762 1 994 1,002 1 St. Catharines-Niagara 566 524 -7 2,380 2,650 11 2,946 3,174 8 Saint John

292 279 -4 530 518 -2 822 797 -3 St. John's

684 694 1 406 390 -4 1,090 1,084 -1 Saskatoon

1,423 1,463 3 2,358 2,386 1 3,781 3,849 2 Sherbrooke

231 253 10 1,740 2,062 19 1,971 2,315 17 Thunder Bay

77 80 4 292 324 11 369 404 9 Toronto

2,982 2,813 -6 24,838 23,090 -7 27,820 25,903 -7 Trois-Rivières 160 159 -1 1,252 1,032 -18 1,412 1,191 -16 Vancouver

2,310 2,313 0 25,818 25,392 -2 28,128 27,705 -2 Victoria

335 314 -6 4,352 3,440 -21 4,687 3,753 -20 Windsor

277 250 -10 940 864 -8 1,217 1,114 -8 Winnipeg

1,770 1,780 1 4,754 4,676 -2 6,524 6,456 -1

Data based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC



Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



January - February 2025 - 2026



Area

Single-Detached All Others Total Province























2025 2026 % 2025 2026 % 2025 2026 % N.L.

51 60 18 41 52 27 92 112 22 P.E.I.

28 26 -7 238 179 -25 266 205 -23 N.S.

133 140 5 919 689 -25 1,052 829 -21 N.B.

53 56 6 314 496 58 367 552 50 Atlantic

265 282 6 1,512 1,416 -6 1,777 1,698 -4 Que.

421 500 19 6,157 5,052 -18 6,578 5,552 -16 Ont.

1,072 937 -13 6,905 8,183 19 7,977 9,120 14 Man.

308 260 -16 423 667 58 731 927 27 Sask.

160 218 36 510 349 -32 670 567 -15 Alta.

2,099 1,653 -21 5,413 4,982 -8 7,512 6,635 -12 Prairies

2,567 2,131 -17 6,346 5,998 -5 8,913 8,129 -9 B.C.

490 523 7 4,642 6,952 50 5,132 7,475 46 Canada

4,815 4,373 -9 25,562 27,601 8 30,377 31,974 5 Metropolitan Areas



















Abbotsford-Mission 14 13 -7 432 31 -93 446 44 -90 Barrie

15 22 47 51 36 -29 66 58 -12 Belleville - Quinte West

16 5 -69 165 4 -98 181 9 -95 Brantford

14 46 229 242 213 -12 256 259 1 Calgary

1,052 839 -20 2,984 2,553 -14 4,036 3,392 -16 Chilliwack

18 14 -22 46 17 -63 64 31 -52 Drummondville

16 29 81 85 84 -1 101 113 12 Edmonton

868 629 -28 1,821 1,850 2 2,689 2,479 -8 Fredericton

19 14 -26 2 92 ## 21 106 405 Greater/Grand Sudbury

2 5 150 0 7 ## 2 12 ## Guelph

1 3 200 1 19 ## 2 22 ## Halifax

91 77 -15 861 604 -30 952 681 -28 Hamilton

27 28 4 427 653 53 454 681 50 Kamloops

26 30 15 92 423 360 118 453 284 Kelowna

28 29 4 445 515 16 473 544 15 Kingston

19 35 84 183 12 -93 202 47 -77 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

29 44 52 460 1,179 156 489 1,223 150 Lethbridge

41 29 -29 103 40 -61 144 69 -52 London

55 45 -18 88 393 347 143 438 206 Moncton

11 11 - 272 242 -11 283 253 -11 Montréal

153 134 -12 3,244 2,300 -29 3,397 2,434 -28 Nanaimo

8 3 -63 79 10 -87 87 13 -85 Oshawa

15 58 287 4 45 ## 19 103 442 Ottawa-Gatineau 246 215 -13 1,637 1,680 3 1,883 1,895 1 Gatineau

30 55 83 401 339 -15 431 394 -9 Ottawa

216 160 -26 1,236 1,341 8 1,452 1,501 3 Peterborough

15 7 -53 1 0 -100 16 7 -56 Québec

69 97 41 981 894 -9 1,050 991 -6 Red Deer

23 12 -48 14 17 21 37 29 -22 Regina

39 70 79 398 70 -82 437 140 -68 Saguenay

16 21 31 108 90 -17 124 111 -10 St. Catharines-Niagara

44 82 86 272 429 58 316 511 62 Saint John

8 22 175 26 14 -46 34 36 6 St. John's

50 58 16 41 48 17 91 106 16 Saskatoon

108 135 25 80 271 239 188 406 116 Sherbrooke

20 36 80 122 235 93 142 271 91 Thunder Bay

3 5 67 14 96 ## 17 101 494 Toronto

386 262 -32 3,461 3,122 -10 3,847 3,384 -12 Trois-Rivières

14 9 -36 63 56 -11 77 65 -16 Vancouver

268 283 6 3,143 4,707 50 3,411 4,990 46 Victoria

27 33 22 219 527 141 246 560 128 Windsor

31 12 -61 64 16 -75 95 28 -71 Winnipeg

270 236 -13 328 596 82 598 832 39 Total

4,175 3,737 -10 23,059 24,190 5 27,234 27,927 3

1 Data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over





Single-Detached All Others Total



February 2025 February 2026 % February 2025 February 2026 % February 2025 February 2026 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L. 20 18 -10 19 27 42 39 45 15 P.E.I. 15 13 -13 48 92 92 63 105 67 N.S. 46 43 -7 435 428 -2 481 471 -2 N.B. 20 9 -55 270 203 -25 290 212 -27 Atlantic 101 83 -18 772 750 -3 873 833 -5 Qc 178 203 14 2,203 2,526 15 2,381 2,729 15 Ont. 522 387 -26 3,467 4,278 23 3,989 4,665 17 Man. 160 139 -13 159 515 224 319 654 105 Sask. 98 126 29 360 251 -30 458 377 -18 Alta. 1,127 956 -15 3,068 2,338 -24 4,195 3,294 -21 Prairies 1,385 1,221 -12 3,587 3,104 -13 4,972 4,325 -13 B.C. 236 247 5 1,969 3,087 57 2,205 3,334 51 Canada (10,000+) 2,422 2,141 -12 11,998 13,745 15 14,420 15,886 10 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 4 4 - 152 7 -95 156 11 -93 Barrie 12 18 50 33 30 -9 45 48 7 Belleville - Quinte West 10 1 -90 165 0 -100 175 1 -99 Brantford 3 19 ## 0 0 - 3 19 ## Calgary 500 424 -15 1,907 908 -52 2,407 1,332 -45 Chilliwack 8 7 -13 42 10 -76 50 17 -66 Drummondville 6 10 67 67 33 -51 73 43 -41 Edmonton 536 425 -21 942 1,072 14 1,478 1,497 1 Fredericton 9 2 -78 0 10 ## 9 12 33 Greater/Grand Sudbury 0 1 ## 0 3 ## 0 4 ## Guelph 0 2 ## 0 6 ## 0 8 ## Halifax 31 20 -35 410 383 -7 441 403 -9 Hamilton 14 10 -29 410 501 22 424 511 21 Kamloops 15 9 -40 84 25 -70 99 34 -66 Kelowna 11 11 - 102 330 224 113 341 202 Kingston 15 9 -40 17 1 -94 32 10 -69 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 12 11 -8 281 1,028 266 293 1,039 255 Lethbridge 19 19 - 0 34 ## 19 53 179 London 23 19 -17 66 42 -36 89 61 -31 Moncton 3 2 -33 264 92 -65 267 94 -65 Montréal 52 56 8 805 955 19 857 1,011 18 Nanaimo 4 3 -25 79 3 -96 83 6 -93 Oshawa 9 24 167 4 38 ## 13 62 377 Ottawa-Gatineau 143 110 -23 952 1,242 30 1,095 1,352 23 Gatineau 18 18 - 91 210 131 109 228 109 Ottawa 125 92 -26 861 1,032 20 986 1,124 14 Peterborough 9 5 -44 1 0 -100 10 5 -50 Québec 31 43 39 493 666 35 524 709 35 Red Deer 7 9 29 2 11 450 9 20 122 Regina 32 49 53 302 51 -83 334 100 -70 Saguenay 7 8 14 60 23 -62 67 31 -54 St. Catharines-Niagara 16 12 -25 189 329 74 205 341 66 Saint John 1 1 - 0 6 ## 1 7 ## St. John's 20 17 -15 19 25 32 39 42 8 Saskatoon 59 70 19 39 194 397 98 264 169 Sherbrooke 12 22 83 69 195 183 81 217 168 Thunder Bay 0 4 ## 0 16 ## 0 20 ## Toronto 167 110 -34 1,312 962 -27 1,479 1,072 -28 Trois-Rivières 3 0 -100 23 8 -65 26 8 -69 Vancouver 127 137 8 1,277 2,104 65 1,404 2,241 60 Victoria 12 14 17 129 139 8 141 153 9 Windsor 18 5 -72 33 8 -76 51 13 -75 Winnipeg 137 126 -8 92 478 420 229 604 164 Total 2,097 1,848 -12 10,822 11,968 11 12,919 13,816 7

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey ## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]