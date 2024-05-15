Housing starts for April 2024 Français

OTTAWA, ON, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The total monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 1% in April (240,229 units) compared to March (242,267), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The six-month trend in housing starts decreased 2.2% from 243,907 units in March to 238,585 units in April. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas
The actual number of housing starts across Canada in urban centres of 10,000 population and over was down 9% to 18,486 units in April compared to 20,231 units in April 2023. The year-over-year decrease was driven by lower multi-unit starts, down 11%, whereas single-detached starts increased 3%.

April's actual housing starts were lower in all three major cities in Canada due to decreases in both multi-unit and single-detached starts. Toronto declined 38%, Vancouver fell 30% and Montreal was down 3% compared to April a year ago.

"Both the SAAR and Trend of housing starts decreased in April as did the actual number of starts, largely driven by fewer multi-unit starts, particularly in Ontario. The multi-unit volatility observed in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montréal in recent months is unsurprising as we continue to see last year's challenging borrowing conditions reflected in multi-unit housing starts numbers. We expect to see continued downward pressure in these large centres," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

  • The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts was flat at 220,123 units recorded. Multi-unit urban starts decreased 1% to 178,462 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 2% to 41,661 units.
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 20,106 units.
  • Total SAAR housing starts were up 41% in Montreal, driven by a 50% increase in multi-unit starts. Vancouver declined 17% due to decreases in multi-unit starts. Toronto fell 12% with both multi-unit and single-detached starts lower.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the May housing starts data on June 17 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to all levels of governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over




Single-Detached

All Others

Total





April 2023

April 2024

%

April
2023

April
2024

%

April
2023

April
2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)









N.-L.

21

40

90

6

11

83

27

51

89

P.E.I.   


15

10

-33

42

8

-81

57

18

-68

N.S.   


110

127

15

197

441

124

307

568

85

N.B.   


46

42

-9

321

171

-47

367

213

-42

Atlantic

192

219

14

566

631

11

758

850

12

Qc

360

422

17

2,398

2,367

-1

2,758

2,789

1

Ont.   


1,088

1,002

-8

7,743

4,587

-41

8,831

5,589

-37

Man.   


146

117

-20

177

503

184

323

620

92

Sask.   


92

72

-22

93

265

185

185

337

82

Alta.   


925

1,263

37

1,431

2,553

78

2,356

3,816

62

Prairies

1,163

1,452

25

1,701

3,321

95

2,864

4,773

67

B.C.   


595

405

-32

4,425

4,080

-8

5,020

4,485

-11

Canada (10,000+)

3,398

3,500

3

16,833

14,986

-11

20,231

18,486

-9

Metropolitan Areas









Abbotsford-Mission

29

26

-10

11

39

255

40

65

63

Barrie

100

54

-46

408

9

-98

508

63

-88

Belleville - Quinte West

8

14

75

52

8

-85

60

22

-63

Brantford

61

17

-72

33

5

-85

94

22

-77

Calgary

447

528

18

717

1,303

82

1,164

1,831

57

Chilliwack

6

15

150

12

9

-25

18

24

33

Drummondville

15

15

-

19

45

137

34

60

76

Edmonton

370

598

62

638

1,058

66

1,008

1,656

64

Fredericton

8

9

13

4

0

-100

12

9

-25

Greater/Grand Sudbury

12

4

-67

4

0

-100

16

4

-75

Guelph

5

2

-60

0

32

##

5

34

##

Halifax

40

75

88

180

418

132

220

493

124

Hamilton

13

10

-23

544

41

-92

557

51

-91

Kamloops

8

9

13

146

5

-97

154

14

-91

Kelowna

52

31

-40

62

170

174

114

201

76

Kingston

25

20

-20

236

12

-95

261

32

-88

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

46

43

-7

53

469

##

99

512

417

Lethbridge

13

10

-23

8

51

##

21

61

190

London

24

40

67

190

375

97

214

415

94

Moncton

13

26

100

173

153

-12

186

179

-4

Montréal

86

70

-19

1,151

1,124

-2

1,237

1,194

-3

Nanaimo

36

13

-64

17

372

##

53

385

##

Oshawa

55

45

-18

409

90

-78

464

135

-71

Ottawa-Gatineau

118

138

17

1,271

309

-76

1,389

447

-68

  Gatineau

16

24

50

447

32

-93

463

56

-88

  Ottawa

102

114

12

824

277

-66

926

391

-58

Peterborough

10

8

-20

16

14

-13

26

22

-15

Québec

62

66

6

319

631

98

381

697

83

Red Deer

6

8

33

21

63

200

27

71

163

Regina

22

19

-14

40

204

410

62

223

260

Saguenay

20

7

-65

50

8

-84

70

15

-79

St. Catharines-Niagara

61

50

-18

86

93

8

147

143

-3

Saint John

18

1

-94

139

10

-93

157

11

-93

St. John's

18

36

100

6

11

83

24

47

96

Saskatoon

66

45

-32

52

60

15

118

105

-11

Sherbrooke

20

21

5

111

64

-42

131

85

-35

Thunder Bay

1

1

-

0

0

-

1

1

-

Toronto

316

305

-3

4,626

2,749

-41

4,942

3,054

-38

Trois-Rivières

23

11

-52

66

28

-58

89

39

-56

Vancouver

292

195

-33

3,875

2,718

-30

4,167

2,913

-30

Victoria

44

21

-52

47

485

##

91

506

456

Windsor

19

31

63

14

289

##

33

320

##

Winnipeg

136

101

-26

168

490

192

304

591

94

Total

2,724

2,738

1

15,974

14,014

-12

18,698

16,752

-10

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


March 2024

April
2024

%

March 2024

April
2024

%

March
2024

April
2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

305

636

109

20

304

##

325

940

189

P.E.I.   


41

110

168

648

96

-85

689

206

-70

N.S.   


1,714

1,955

14

5,854

5,380

-8

7,568

7,335

-3

N.B.   


873

946

8

556

2,052

269

1,429

2,998

110

Qc  


4,928

4,499

-9

30,072

25,878

-14

35,000

30,377

-13

Ont.   


12,798

13,031

2

57,256

56,428

-1

70,054

69,459

-1

Man.   


1,747

1,446

-17

2,964

6,036

104

4,711

7,482

59

Sask.   


1,092

737

-33

1,968

3,180

62

3,060

3,917

28

Alta.   


13,670

14,378

5

25,188

30,499

21

38,858

44,877

15

B.C.   


3,548

3,923

11

55,116

48,609

-12

58,664

52,532

-10

Canada (10,000+)

40,716

41,661

2

179,642

178,462

-1

220,358

220,123

0

Canada (All Areas)

52,791

53,895

2

189,477

186,335

-2

242,267

240,229

-1

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

102

232

127

1,728

468

-73

1,830

700

-62

Barrie

852

715

-16

48

108

125

900

823

-9

Belleville - Quinte West

384

207

-46

12

96

##

396

303

-23

Brantford

303

346

14

0

60

##

303

406

34

Calgary

7,130

6,331

-11

14,736

15,636

6

21,866

21,967

0

Chilliwack

82

110

34

82

108

32

1,582

218

-86

Drummondville

192

115

-40

384

540

41

576

655

14

Edmonton

5,418

6,377

18

9,504

12,696

34

14,922

19,073

28

Fredericton

330

393

19

0

0

-

330

393

19

Greater/Grand Sudbury

43

11

-74

0

0

-

43

11

-74

Guelph

50

28

-44

72

384

433

122

412

238

Halifax

1,040

932

-10

5,340

5,016

-6

6,380

5,948

-7

Hamilton

443

226

-49

204

492

141

647

718

11

Kamloops

219

81

-63

24

60

150

243

141

-42

Kelowna

230

291

27

4,548

2,040

-55

4,778

2,331

-51

Kingston

168

257

53

108

144

33

276

401

45

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

579

576

-1

900

5,628

##

1,479

6,204

319

Lethbridge

217

l134

-38

24

612

##

241

746

210

London

650

606

-7

6,084

4,500

-26

6,734

5,106

-24

Moncton

325

281

-14

168

1,836

##

493

2,117

329

Montréal

1,105

766

-31

8,773

13,130

50

9,878

13,896

41

Nanaimo

19

134

##

12

4,464

##

31

4,598

##

Oshawa

299

389

30

936

1,080

15

1,235

1,469

19

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,719

1,772

3

7,128

3,708

-48

8,847

5,480

-38

  Gatineau

270

280

4

1,788

384

-79

2,058

664

-68

  Ottawa

1,449

1,492

3

5,340

3,324

-38

6,789

4,816

-29

Peterborough

189

130

-31

0

168

##

189

298

58

Québec

386

577

49

6,240

7,572

21

6,626

8,149

23

Red Deer

120

85

-29

24

756

##

144

841

484

Regina

310

227

-27

888

2,448

176

1,198

2,675

123

Saguenay

989

72

-93

348

96

-72

1,337

168

-87

St. Catharines-Niagara

735

612

-17

960

1,116

16

1,695

1,728

2

Saint John

234

18

-92

0

120

##

234

138

-41

St. John's

215

651

203

12

132

##

227

783

245

Saskatoon

713

444

-38

1,056

720

-32

1,769

1,164

-34

Sherbrooke

290

225

-22

1,608

768

-52

1,898

993

-48

Thunder Bay

939

96

-90

288

0

-100

1,227

96

-92

Toronto

4,314

3,995

-7

37,704

32,988

-13

42,018

36,983

-12

Trois-Rivières

85

78

-8

372

336

-10

457

414

-9

Vancouver

1,666

1,969

18

40,068

32,616

-19

41,734

34,585

-17

Victoria

324

238

-27

5,148

5,820

13

5,472

6,058

11

Windsor

372

370

-1

264

3,468

##

636

3,838

##

Winnipeg

1,506

1,158

-23

2,808

5,880

109

4,314

7,038

63

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

