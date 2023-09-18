Housing starts flat in August Français

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was flat in August at 244,507 units, up 0.8% from 242,552 units in July, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 1% in August (252,787 units) compared to July (255,232 units).

The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts decreased 1%, with 233,075 units recorded in August. Multi-unit urban starts decreased 1% to 191,250 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 2% to 41,825 units in August.

Total SAAR housing starts were down 12% in Vancouver and 20% in Toronto in August, while Montreal recorded an increase of 41%, driven by a 48% increase in multi-units.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 19,712 units.

"While both the SAAR and trend in housing starts were flat relative to the previous month, total housing starts are under downward pressure in 2023, except in Ontario and British Columbia. The one bright spot in Canada has been multi-unit starts which have helped offset significant declines recorded in single-detached starts in all provinces this year. Market intelligence suggests multi-unit projects started during the busy summer months were likely financed a few months prior, so the full effect of higher interest rates on construction activity remains to be seen," said Bob Dugan, CMHC Chief Economist.

  • Toronto and Vancouver have been performing well this year compared to last. Actual 2023 year-to-date housing starts were 28% and 47% higher, respectively, than the same period in 2022. As a result, Ontario and British Columbia are the only provinces with positive year-to-date housing starts in Canada.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the September housing starts data on October 17 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market.  The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over 

Single-Detached

All Others

Total

August 
2022 

August 
2023 

%

August 
2022 

August 
2023 

%

August 
2022 

August 
2023 

%

Provinces (10,000+)

N.-L.

84

45

-46

18

22

22

102

67

-34

P.E.I.    

16

23

44

49

51

4

65

74

14

N.S.    

176

100

-43

296

126

-57

472

226

-52

N.B.    

163

124

-24

397

476

20

560

600

7

Atlantic

439

292

-33

760

675

-11

1,199

967

-19

Qc

493

359

-27

2,559

2,628

3

3,052

2,987

-2

Ont.    

2,389

1,348

-44

6,598

5,923

-10

8,987

7,271

-19

Man.    

248

143

-42

295

374

27

543

517

-5

Sask.    

116

103

-11

320

325

2

436

428

-2

Alta.    

1,290

1,091

-15

1,522

2,246

48

2,812

3,337

19

Prairies

1,654

1,337

-19

2,137

2,945

38

3,791

4,282

13

B.C.    

587

524

-11

3,171

3,408

7

3,758

3,932

5

Canada (10,000+)

5,562

3,860

-31

15,225

15,579

2

20,787

19,439

-6

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

38

28

-26

18

7

-61

56

35

-38

Barrie

165

40

-76

68

76

12

233

116

-50

Belleville - Quinte West

28

18

-36

15

4

-73

43

22

-49

Brantford

141

2

-99

106

12

-89

247

14

-94

Calgary

510

495

-3

672

1,185

76

1,182

1,680

42

Chilliwack

19

23

21

17

62

265

36

85

136

Drummondville

16

29

81

14

29

107

30

58

93

Edmonton

586

481

-18

533

990

86

1,119

1,471

31

Fredericton

74

32

-57

90

30

-67

164

62

-62

Greater/Grand Sudbury

32

6

-81

36

72

100

68

78

15

Guelph

16

9

-44

39

8

-79

55

17

-69

Halifax

47

24

-49

219

89

-59

266

113

-58

Hamilton

89

19

-79

82

207

152

171

226

32

Kamloops

16

0

-100

88

25

-72

104

25

-76

Kelowna

66

40

-39

556

70

-87

622

110

-82

Kingston

16

21

31

104

33

-68

120

54

-55

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo   

65

87

34

349

116

-67

414

203

-51

Lethbridge

24

7

-71

200

0

-100

224

7

-97

London

127

40

-69

43

111

158

170

151

-11

Moncton

44

43

-2

283

392

39

327

435

33

Montréal

114

62

-46

1,260

1,234

-2

1,374

1,296

-6

Nanaimo

22

20

-9

238

6

-97

260

26

-90

Oshawa

143

51

-64

233

27

-88

376

78

-79

Ottawa-Gatineau

290

216

-26

1,056

1,029

-3

1,346

1,245

-8

  Gatineau

81

13

-84

8

309

##

89

322

262

  Ottawa

209

203

-3

1,048

720

-31

1,257

923

-27

Peterborough

52

19

-63

4

1

-75

56

20

-64

Québec

58

71

22

737

670

-9

795

741

-7

Red Deer

9

5

-44

4

13

225

13

18

38

Regina

22

30

36

41

60

46

63

90

43

Saguenay

41

33

-20

40

46

15

81

79

-2

St. Catharines-Niagara

117

58

-50

115

351

205

232

409

76

Saint John

26

33

27

0

36

##

26

69

165

St. John's

68

35

-49

14

19

36

82

54

-34

Saskatoon

87

67

-23

269

257

-4

356

324

-9

Sherbrooke

35

30

-14

86

102

19

121

132

9

Thunder Bay

17

13

-24

0

93

##

17

106

##

Toronto

689

390

-43

3,846

3,747

-3

4,535

4,137

-9

Trois-Rivières

28

8

-71

46

10

-78

74

18

-76

Vancouver

230

293

27

1,729

2,331

35

1,959

2,624

34

Victoria

56

22

-61

307

642

109

363

664

83

Windsor

76

38

-50

167

123

-26

243

161

-34

Winnipeg

207

123

-41

226

348

54

433

471

9

Total

4,506

3,061

-32

13,950

14,663

5

18,456

17,724

-4

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached

All Others

Total

July
2023

August
2023

%

July 
2023

August
2023

%

July
2023

August
2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)

N.L.

383

337

-12

159

279

75

542

616

14

P.E.I.    

173

246

42

612

612

-

785

858

9

N.S.    

1,706

1,205

-29

3,159

1,463

-54

4,865

2,668

-45

N.B.    

820

1,010

23

3,652

5,631

54

4,472

6,641

49

Qc   

4,605

4,916

7

25,807

40,237

56

30,412

45,153

48

Ont.    

14,455

13,231

-8

80,309

66,662

-17

94,764

79,893

-16

Man.    

1,343

1,455

8

7,728

4,488

-42

9,071

5,943

-34

Sask.    

886

1,112

26

3,924

3,900

-1

4,810

5,012

4

Alta.    

12,032

11,999

0

25,746

26,863

4

37,778

38,862

3

B.C.    

4,705

6,314

34

42,965

41,115

-4

47,670

47,429

-1

Canada (10,000+)

41,108

41,825

2

194,061

191,250

-1

235,169

233,075

-1

Canada (All Areas)

54,783

55,665

2

200,447

197,121

-2

255,232

252,787

-1

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

250

320

28

168

84

-50

418

404

-3

Barrie

430

315

-27

732

912

25

1,162

1,227

6

Belleville - Quinte West

407

170

-58

48

48

-

455

218

-52

Brantford

338

10

-97

492

144

-71

830

154

-81

Calgary

6,083

5,691

-6

12,948

14,220

10

19,031

19,911

5

Chilliwack

160

285

78

160

744

365

244

1,029

322

Drummondville

272

387

42

396

348

-12

668

735

10

Edmonton

4,728

5,104

8

12,348

11,880

-4

17,076

16,984

-1

Fredericton

312

241

-23

2,232

360

-84

2,544

601

-76

Greater/Grand Sudbury

208

65

-69

1,044

864

-17

1,252

929

-26

Guelph

80

80

-

2,220

96

-96

2,300

176

-92

Halifax

693

407

-41

2,508

1,068

-57

3,201

1,475

-54

Hamilton

274

189

-31

396

2,484

##

670

2,673

299

Kamloops

0

0

-

0

300

##

0

300

##

Kelowna

393

465

18

672

840

25

1,065

1,305

23

Kingston

288

252

-13

4,416

396

-91

4,704

648

-86

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo   

753

899

19

2,676

1,392

-48

3,429

2,291

-33

Lethbridge

203

75

-63

36

0

-100

239

75

-69

London

761

389

-49

720

1,332

85

1,481

1,721

16

Moncton

206

343

67

1,164

4,704

304

1,370

5,047

268

Montréal

1,204

997

-17

10,152

15,029

48

11,356

16,026

41

Nanaimo

82

214

161

108

72

-33

190

286

51

Oshawa

911

562

-38

804

324

-60

1,715

886

-48

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,246

2,406

93

9,348

12,348

32

10,594

14,754

39

  Gatineau

340

230

-32

1,020

3,708

264

1,360

3,938

190

  Ottawa

906

2,176

140

8,328

8,640

4

9,234

10,816

17

Peterborough

73

114

56

0

12

##

73

126

73

Québec

526

1,066

103

4,008

8,040

101

4,534

9,106

101

Red Deer

39

50

28

72

156

117

111

206

86

Regina

240

284

18

120

720

##

360

1,004

179

Saguenay

163

219

34

2,952

552

-81

3,115

771

-75

St. Catharines-Niagara

418

544

30

1,212

4,212

248

1,630

4,756

192

Saint John

165

306

85

48

432

##

213

738

246

St. John's

330

281

-15

156

228

46

486

509

5

Saskatoon

563

735

31

3,696

3,084

-17

4,259

3,819

-10

Sherbrooke

218

343

57

2,676

1,224

-54

2,894

1,567

-46

Thunder Bay

51

93

82

0

1,116

##

51

1,209

##

Toronto

4,338

3,628

-16

56,736

44,964

-21

61,074

48,592

-20

Trois-Rivières

316

120

-62

1,548

120

-92

1,864

240

-87

Vancouver

2,393

3,278

37

33,012

27,972

-15

35,405

31,250

-12

Victoria

286

280

-2

5,136

7,704

50

5,422

7,984

47

Windsor

251

310

24

276

1,476

435

527

1,786

239

Winnipeg

1,121

1,257

12

7,452

4,176

-44

8,573

5,433

-37

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

