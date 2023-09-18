OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was flat in August at 244,507 units, up 0.8% from 242,552 units in July, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 1% in August (252,787 units) compared to July (255,232 units).

The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts decreased 1%, with 233,075 units recorded in August. Multi-unit urban starts decreased 1% to 191,250 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 2% to 41,825 units in August.

Total SAAR housing starts were down 12% in Vancouver and 20% in Toronto in August, while Montreal recorded an increase of 41%, driven by a 48% increase in multi-units.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 19,712 units.

Quote:

"While both the SAAR and trend in housing starts were flat relative to the previous month, total housing starts are under downward pressure in 2023, except in Ontario and British Columbia. The one bright spot in Canada has been multi-unit starts which have helped offset significant declines recorded in single-detached starts in all provinces this year. Market intelligence suggests multi-unit projects started during the busy summer months were likely financed a few months prior, so the full effect of higher interest rates on construction activity remains to be seen," said Bob Dugan, CMHC Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

Toronto and Vancouver have been performing well this year compared to last. Actual 2023 year-to-date housing starts were 28% and 47% higher, respectively, than the same period in 2022. As a result, Ontario and British Columbia are the only provinces with positive year-to-date housing starts in Canada .

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the September housing starts data on October 17 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over





Single-Detached



All Others



Total





August

2022 August

2023 % August

2022 August

2023 % August

2022 August

2023 % Provinces (10,000+) N.-L. 84 45 -46 18 22 22 102 67 -34 P.E.I. 16 23 44 49 51 4 65 74 14 N.S. 176 100 -43 296 126 -57 472 226 -52 N.B. 163 124 -24 397 476 20 560 600 7 Atlantic 439 292 -33 760 675 -11 1,199 967 -19 Qc 493 359 -27 2,559 2,628 3 3,052 2,987 -2 Ont. 2,389 1,348 -44 6,598 5,923 -10 8,987 7,271 -19 Man. 248 143 -42 295 374 27 543 517 -5 Sask. 116 103 -11 320 325 2 436 428 -2 Alta. 1,290 1,091 -15 1,522 2,246 48 2,812 3,337 19 Prairies 1,654 1,337 -19 2,137 2,945 38 3,791 4,282 13 B.C. 587 524 -11 3,171 3,408 7 3,758 3,932 5 Canada (10,000+) 5,562 3,860 -31 15,225 15,579 2 20,787 19,439 -6 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 38 28 -26 18 7 -61 56 35 -38 Barrie 165 40 -76 68 76 12 233 116 -50 Belleville - Quinte West 28 18 -36 15 4 -73 43 22 -49 Brantford 141 2 -99 106 12 -89 247 14 -94 Calgary 510 495 -3 672 1,185 76 1,182 1,680 42 Chilliwack 19 23 21 17 62 265 36 85 136 Drummondville 16 29 81 14 29 107 30 58 93 Edmonton 586 481 -18 533 990 86 1,119 1,471 31 Fredericton 74 32 -57 90 30 -67 164 62 -62 Greater/Grand Sudbury 32 6 -81 36 72 100 68 78 15 Guelph 16 9 -44 39 8 -79 55 17 -69 Halifax 47 24 -49 219 89 -59 266 113 -58 Hamilton 89 19 -79 82 207 152 171 226 32 Kamloops 16 0 -100 88 25 -72 104 25 -76 Kelowna 66 40 -39 556 70 -87 622 110 -82 Kingston 16 21 31 104 33 -68 120 54 -55 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 65 87 34 349 116 -67 414 203 -51 Lethbridge 24 7 -71 200 0 -100 224 7 -97 London 127 40 -69 43 111 158 170 151 -11 Moncton 44 43 -2 283 392 39 327 435 33 Montréal 114 62 -46 1,260 1,234 -2 1,374 1,296 -6 Nanaimo 22 20 -9 238 6 -97 260 26 -90 Oshawa 143 51 -64 233 27 -88 376 78 -79 Ottawa-Gatineau 290 216 -26 1,056 1,029 -3 1,346 1,245 -8 Gatineau 81 13 -84 8 309 ## 89 322 262 Ottawa 209 203 -3 1,048 720 -31 1,257 923 -27 Peterborough 52 19 -63 4 1 -75 56 20 -64 Québec 58 71 22 737 670 -9 795 741 -7 Red Deer 9 5 -44 4 13 225 13 18 38 Regina 22 30 36 41 60 46 63 90 43 Saguenay 41 33 -20 40 46 15 81 79 -2 St. Catharines-Niagara 117 58 -50 115 351 205 232 409 76 Saint John 26 33 27 0 36 ## 26 69 165 St. John's 68 35 -49 14 19 36 82 54 -34 Saskatoon 87 67 -23 269 257 -4 356 324 -9 Sherbrooke 35 30 -14 86 102 19 121 132 9 Thunder Bay 17 13 -24 0 93 ## 17 106 ## Toronto 689 390 -43 3,846 3,747 -3 4,535 4,137 -9 Trois-Rivières 28 8 -71 46 10 -78 74 18 -76 Vancouver 230 293 27 1,729 2,331 35 1,959 2,624 34 Victoria 56 22 -61 307 642 109 363 664 83 Windsor 76 38 -50 167 123 -26 243 161 -34 Winnipeg 207 123 -41 226 348 54 433 471 9 Total 4,506 3,061 -32 13,950 14,663 5 18,456 17,724 -4

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)





Single-Detached



All Others



Total





July

2023 August

2023 % July

2023 August

2023 % July

2023 August

2023 % Provinces (10,000+) N.L. 383 337 -12 159 279 75 542 616 14 P.E.I. 173 246 42 612 612 - 785 858 9 N.S. 1,706 1,205 -29 3,159 1,463 -54 4,865 2,668 -45 N.B. 820 1,010 23 3,652 5,631 54 4,472 6,641 49 Qc 4,605 4,916 7 25,807 40,237 56 30,412 45,153 48 Ont. 14,455 13,231 -8 80,309 66,662 -17 94,764 79,893 -16 Man. 1,343 1,455 8 7,728 4,488 -42 9,071 5,943 -34 Sask. 886 1,112 26 3,924 3,900 -1 4,810 5,012 4 Alta. 12,032 11,999 0 25,746 26,863 4 37,778 38,862 3 B.C. 4,705 6,314 34 42,965 41,115 -4 47,670 47,429 -1 Canada (10,000+) 41,108 41,825 2 194,061 191,250 -1 235,169 233,075 -1 Canada (All Areas) 54,783 55,665 2 200,447 197,121 -2 255,232 252,787 -1 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 250 320 28 168 84 -50 418 404 -3 Barrie 430 315 -27 732 912 25 1,162 1,227 6 Belleville - Quinte West 407 170 -58 48 48 - 455 218 -52 Brantford 338 10 -97 492 144 -71 830 154 -81 Calgary 6,083 5,691 -6 12,948 14,220 10 19,031 19,911 5 Chilliwack 160 285 78 160 744 365 244 1,029 322 Drummondville 272 387 42 396 348 -12 668 735 10 Edmonton 4,728 5,104 8 12,348 11,880 -4 17,076 16,984 -1 Fredericton 312 241 -23 2,232 360 -84 2,544 601 -76 Greater/Grand Sudbury 208 65 -69 1,044 864 -17 1,252 929 -26 Guelph 80 80 - 2,220 96 -96 2,300 176 -92 Halifax 693 407 -41 2,508 1,068 -57 3,201 1,475 -54 Hamilton 274 189 -31 396 2,484 ## 670 2,673 299 Kamloops 0 0 - 0 300 ## 0 300 ## Kelowna 393 465 18 672 840 25 1,065 1,305 23 Kingston 288 252 -13 4,416 396 -91 4,704 648 -86 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 753 899 19 2,676 1,392 -48 3,429 2,291 -33 Lethbridge 203 75 -63 36 0 -100 239 75 -69 London 761 389 -49 720 1,332 85 1,481 1,721 16 Moncton 206 343 67 1,164 4,704 304 1,370 5,047 268 Montréal 1,204 997 -17 10,152 15,029 48 11,356 16,026 41 Nanaimo 82 214 161 108 72 -33 190 286 51 Oshawa 911 562 -38 804 324 -60 1,715 886 -48 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,246 2,406 93 9,348 12,348 32 10,594 14,754 39 Gatineau 340 230 -32 1,020 3,708 264 1,360 3,938 190 Ottawa 906 2,176 140 8,328 8,640 4 9,234 10,816 17 Peterborough 73 114 56 0 12 ## 73 126 73 Québec 526 1,066 103 4,008 8,040 101 4,534 9,106 101 Red Deer 39 50 28 72 156 117 111 206 86 Regina 240 284 18 120 720 ## 360 1,004 179 Saguenay 163 219 34 2,952 552 -81 3,115 771 -75 St. Catharines-Niagara 418 544 30 1,212 4,212 248 1,630 4,756 192 Saint John 165 306 85 48 432 ## 213 738 246 St. John's 330 281 -15 156 228 46 486 509 5 Saskatoon 563 735 31 3,696 3,084 -17 4,259 3,819 -10 Sherbrooke 218 343 57 2,676 1,224 -54 2,894 1,567 -46 Thunder Bay 51 93 82 0 1,116 ## 51 1,209 ## Toronto 4,338 3,628 -16 56,736 44,964 -21 61,074 48,592 -20 Trois-Rivières 316 120 -62 1,548 120 -92 1,864 240 -87 Vancouver 2,393 3,278 37 33,012 27,972 -15 35,405 31,250 -12 Victoria 286 280 -2 5,136 7,704 50 5,422 7,984 47 Windsor 251 310 24 276 1,476 435 527 1,786 239 Winnipeg 1,121 1,257 12 7,452 4,176 -44 8,573 5,433 -37

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

