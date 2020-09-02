EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the governments of Canada and Alberta will fund a Métis Capital Housing Corporation affordable housing project to provide homes and create jobs in the community.

An affiliate of the Métis Nation of Alberta, MCHC works to provide safe, affordable housing for Indigenous people in Alberta.

The affordable housing development will provide 23 new homes in Edmonton. The modern homes will help meet the demand for affordable housing in the community and are located close to schools, transit and medical centres. The housing project will create an estimated 60 jobs in the province.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with provincial Seniors and Housing Minister Josephine Pon, and Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson made the announcement today.

The Government of Canada, through CMHC, and the Alberta government, will jointly contribute $6.95 million through the Canada-Alberta bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS). The total project budget is nearly $8 million, which includes a Métis Capital Housing Corporation contribution of $840,000.

The Alberta government will fund the project through its newly redesigned Indigenous Housing Capital Program.

The Government of Canada will continue to address needs of Canadians through the Safe Restart Agreement for provinces and territories, and Alberta's Recovery Plan is a long-term strategy to build, diversify, and create tens of thousands of jobs now.

By working together we are benefiting our communities.

Quotes:

"Through the National Housing Strategy, it is with great pleasure that our Government, is supporting projects like the Métis Capital Housing Corporation, so that collectively, we are better able to lift vulnerable populations of all races, age, and gender, find a home that meets their needs. These types of investments in our communities help create new jobs and stimulate the economy, while providing access to safe, affordable homes." — The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Alberta's government is proud to partner with the Métis Capital Housing Corporation to provide new homes and create jobs for Indigenous Albertans. The Indigenous Housing Capital Program is intended to support housing designed, delivered and owned by, and for, Indigenous communities." – Josephine Pon, Provincial Minister of Seniors and Housing

"Everyone deserves a safe, affordable and accessible home and this important project will provide good homes for families and help address the high demand for housing in Edmonton. This project is a good example of what we can accomplish when different orders of governments and Indigenous governments and organizations work together for the benefit of communities." – Rick Wilson, Provincial Minister of Indigenous Relations

"Having witnessed the accomplishments of our housing branch, I know the role it has, and continues to play, in the lives of Indigenous Albertans. We understand the various needs of our community and design programs to meet those needs. Through Métis Capital Housing Corporation, the Métis Nation of Alberta strives to provide safe and affordable housing to our communities. This agreement will enhance our ability to continue doing just that, by building 23 new units for Indigenous families in Edmonton. These new buildings will go a long way to filling the gap in affordable housing availability for our citizens" – Audrey Poitras, President, Métis Capital Housing Corporation

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Alberta's Recovery Plan is a bold, ambitious long-term strategy to build, diversify, and create tens of thousands of jobs now. By building schools, roads and other core infrastructure we are benefiting our communities. By diversifying our economy and attracting investment with Canada's most competitive tax environment, we are putting Alberta on a path for a generation of growth. Alberta came together to save lives by flattening the curve and now we must do the same to save livelihoods, grow and thrive.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

The Alberta Ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need. The ministry works with seniors, their families and caregivers, Albertans who require housing supports and communities and other government partners. A more detailed description of the ministry and its programs and initiatives can be found at alberta.ca/ministry-seniors-housing.aspx

Learn more about Alberta's affordable housing programs.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts: Jessica Eritou, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Leonard Catling, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Natalie Tomczak, [email protected], 587-596-8187, Press Secretary, Seniors and Housing; Amy Dillon, Communications Director, Metis Nation of Alberta, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

