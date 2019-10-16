Houseplant Introduces New Product Formats And Increases Footprint Across Canada

"This is a major moment for Houseplant, and we're thrilled to continue to expand our portfolio of products to more consumers than ever before," stated Evan Goldberg, Co-Founder of Houseplant. "We carefully planned every detail of our product rollout to ensure it meets our high standards, from product quality, to supply, to the complete brand experience. I am very proud of what we've been able to accomplish so far and look forward to everything that's still to come."

Since launching in British Columbia earlier this year and since its expansion into Ontario, Houseplant has quickly developed a dedicated community across Canada. The company reached 100 percent distribution in both provinces at launch, and its flower continues to be one of the most frequently ordered products in each province. With a goal to elevate the cannabis experience, consumer and retailer anticipation continues to be high for expanded territories and new product offerings.

As a result of months of thoughtful ideation between Rogen, Goldberg and their team, all details of Houseplant's product design including its logos and packaging, have been carefully developed for the purpose of consumer education. All Houseplant products leverage the brands unique Colour-Line System for each strain, a system of visual signals that help guide consumers to find the strain that suits them best.

"In addition to creating a high-quality product, we want consumers to understand cannabis on a deeper level so that they can truly have the best experience possible," said Houseplant's Co-Founder, Seth Rogen. "We continue to be immensely focused on providing an elevated and educational experience that's easy to grasp, which is why we created a variety of highly curated touchpoints for consumers."

Houseplant is built on education and that extends beyond safe and responsible consumption of cannabis products. Building an industry that raises the bar for what a cannabis consumer brand should be is one of Houseplant's top priorities. With plans currently in motion to raise awareness of the ongoing issues in the industry such as expungement of criminal records, Houseplant stays dedicated to its moral obligation to help build an industry that is committed to righting the many wrongs that have persisted in the cannabis industry for decades.

Flower 3.5g | (Sativa, Indica and Hybrid)

| (Sativa, Indica and Hybrid) Flower 7g | (Sativa, Indica and Hybrid)

| (Sativa, Indica and Hybrid) Pre-Rolled Joints - 2 pack | (Sativa, Indica and Hybrid)

| (Sativa, Indica and Hybrid) Softgels 2.5mg | (Sativa and Indica)

| (Sativa and Indica) Softgels 10mg | (Sativa and Indica)

About Houseplant

Houseplant is a premium brand co-founded by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and partners. Through a partnership with Canopy Growth Corporation, Houseplant cannabis products are currently available across Canada in three strains of dried flower, softgel capsules and pre-rolled joints. The company is dedicated to quality, education, guidance and the elevation of cannabis to responsibly enhance the lives of consumers. To learn more, please visit www.houseplant.com.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through Canopy Growth's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time. Canopy Growth has operations in over a dozen countries across five continents.

Canopy Growth's medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Spectrum Therapeutics sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification Spectrum system as well as single cannabinoid Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics.

Canopy Growth operates retail stores across Canada under its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand which has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our continued international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icons Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House Seeds, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. Canopy Growth owns 12 licensed cannabis production sites with millions of square feet of production capacity, including more than one million square feet of GMP certified production space. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com

