Hotels.com rewards top 1% of hotels globally with 2024 'Perfect Somewhere' awards

Expedia Group's Hotels.com launches global awards, the first awards program based on how hotels treat guests

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, Hotels.com unveiled "Perfect Somewheres" 2024, a first-of-its-kind program celebrating a selection of the top 1% of hotels on the Hotels.com app. Unlike other travel awards, Hotels.com Perfect Somewheres are based on a data-driven approach evaluating how hotels treat guests. This year, over 60 Canadian hotels made the list, including Le Germain Maple Leaf Square in Toronto, Wedgewood Hotel and Spa in Vancouver, and W Montréal.

Winning hotels were selected based on proprietary guest experience data, which factors in traveller reviews, interactions with staff, ratings on property facilities, and condition. Select winning hotels are VIP Access partners, meaning they offer additional perks to members to elevate guest experience. Travellers can use this curated list as the go-to authority when searching for the best possible hotel experience.

"Perfect Somewheres 2024 recognizes the hotel industry's crème de la crème," said Expedia Group SVP of Global Communications Lauri Metrose. "Most programs use only reviews or focus solely on luxury — our new awards program spotlights hotels that craft extraordinary experiences and elevate the travel journey for our guests, regardless of the number of stars. This program fuels a powerful partnership: We showcase our partners' excellence, and together, we connect travellers with their perfect somewhere. We look forward to these awards becoming a benchmark for excellence in hospitality."

Choice Paralysis? 'Perfect Somewheres' to the rescue

Research conducted by Hotels.com found that more than half (61%)1 of travellers admit to suffering from "choice paralysis," caused by too many options when deciding where to stay. Over a quarter (27%) spend more than 10 hours researching which hotel to stay at, and 27% have also given up altogether due to how time-consuming it became.

A shocking 26% of travellers even say they would clean the bathroom or mop the floor (19%) to avoid the stress associated with booking their stay. Hotels.com's awards aim to solve this issue for travellers. Almost half (45%) of travellers are more likely, now than ever before, to use a credible hotel-grading program to source their stays. This list from the top 1% of properties acts as a one-stop shop for Hotels.com's best properties across the globe.

Honoring Hospitality Heroes: A Data-Driven Approach

Perfect Somewheres 2024 spotlights hotels leading the travel revolution. Not only can travellers book with confidence knowing they'll receive an experience to remember, but the program also empowers the winning hotels with ongoing guest insights to help refine offerings and stay ahead of the curve. Beyond the data, the award winners clearly go above and beyond for their guests. From the concierge that chartered a seaplane to return a forgotten wallet, to a longstanding seamstress who came to the rescue of a panicked bride, and a hotel that builds an inclusive community by employing adults with intellectual disabilities.

Perfect Hospitality Unveiled: Canada's 2024 Standout Stays

From hidden gems to world-renowned destinations, these hotels are just a few properties representing the 700 that display the pinnacle of hospitality excellence across the globe in 2024.

To book or browse the full list of Perfect Somewheres, visit here.

About Hotels.com®

Hotels.com makes it easy to find your perfect somewhere with hundreds of thousands of places to stay around the world. So, whether you're looking for value in Vegas, treehouses in Thailand or villas with views, it's all just a click away. Booking just got smarter too. With over 25 million real guest reviews and an app so easy to use that it's been downloaded 70 million times, you can be sure to find the perfect place for you.

1Research conducted with 1,500 Canadian adult respondents who travel and have stayed in a hotel for leisure. Research carried out from the 2nd – 8th April 2024.

