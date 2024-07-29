Hotel workers at Residence Inn in Vancouver deliver strike notice

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Hotel workers at the Residence Inn in Vancouver have given their employer 72-hour strike notice, following a 100% strike vote and weeks of contract negotiations over fair wages, lighter workloads, and improved benefits.

"The union members at the Residence Inn could not be more serious when it comes to fighting for fair wages that reflect the high cost of living in the Lower Mainland," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President.

The hotel employs more than 70 members of Unifor Local 433, working in housekeeping, front desk, maintenance, and food and beverage departments.

The union served 72-hour strike notice on Monday, which means workers could be on strike as early as August 1 at noon, just days before a busy long weekend while other downtown Vancouver hotels are also in the midst of labour strife.

"This round of bargaining is crucial to address the gap and ensure fair compensation moving forward," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Region Director.

Key issues in this round of bargaining include wages, improved workloads, benefits and vacation. Despite progress on non-monetary issues since bargaining began on July 15, significant differences remain on wages.

The Residence Inn by Marriott is operated by SilverBirch Hotels and Resorts, a hotel management company purchased by Leadon Investment in 2017.

