Hospice Cape Breton Closes the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Dr. Beth McCharles, joined Cheryl Graden, Senior Vice President, Group Head of Legal, Risk and Government Relations, TMX Group Limited, to close the market. The Hospice Palliative Care Society of Cape Breton County provides comfort and care to patients and families at a time when it is most important especially when so many people have moved away from home and are unable to take care of their elders. The Society has launched a capital campaign to establish a Hospice Residence to provide a non-institutional option for patients who can no longer remain at home. The McCharles family have launched a Skate for Hospice Cape Breton in Toronto to raise funds for the Hospice Residence in honour of their father Robert McCharles.