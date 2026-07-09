HOSPICE BED RACE REGISTRATION NOW OPEN - Limited Spaces Available

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Hospice Mississauga is inviting community members, companies, service clubs and groups of friends to register for the 2nd Annual Hospice Mississauga Bed Race: Grand Prix Edition, taking place Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at Sherwood Village.

This fun, high-energy event brings teams together to decorate and race custom-built beds in support of compassionate hospice care for individuals and families across Mississauga.

2026 Bed Race Promo Speed Speed

Participants are encouraged to embrace the Grand Prix theme with creative decorations, costumes and team spirit as they compete for bragging rights while raising vital funds for their local hospice.

This year's event has a fundraising goal of $75,000, helping Hospice Mississauga continue to provide no-cost care and support for people living with life-limiting illness, caregivers, families and those experiencing grief. As Hospice Mississauga shares through one family story on its website, "With the support of Hospice Mississauga, that journey didn't have to be faced alone," helping transform "moments of vulnerability into moments of togetherness and respect."

Only 30 team spots are available, and registration is now open. Teams, sponsors and supporters are encouraged to visit the Hospice Mississauga Bed Race website to learn more, register, or get involved before the starting grid is full.

To learn more or register, visit p2p.onecause.com/hmbedrace or www.hospicemississauga.ca.

Hospice Mississauga is Ontario's largest community hospice impacting the life of thousands of individuals annually with free compassionate support for those living with a life-limiting illness, their caregivers, and those grieving a loss.

SOURCE Hospice Mississauga

Media Contact: Graham Hill, 416-303-5085, [email protected], Chief Development Officer, Hospice Mississauga