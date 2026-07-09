Children and Youth Benefit from Generosity of The Peter Gilgan Foundation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Hospice Mississauga is proud to announce that construction is well underway on the city's first-ever dedicated Hospice Centre, located at 2176 Speakman Drive.

Framing Going Up for the Welton Centre for Hospice Palliative Care that includes the HUUG Children and Youth Spaces supported by The Gilgan Family.

This long-anticipated milestone marks a powerful commitment to compassionate, community-based hospice palliative care for Mississauga residents. The new Hospice Centre, named The Welton Centre for Hospice Palliative Care, is slated to open in Winter 2027. Hospice Mississauga serves all ages ensuring everyone, including children and youth have access to the supports they need during life's most challenging time.

"It is well documented that Hospice Mississauga's Help Us Understand Grief program makes a tremendous difference in the lives of children and youth who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, or are living with a life-limiting illness themselves. This is why we are so proud to be supporting the physical spaces in the new Hospice Centre that will give this program a permanent home and ability to expand its reach and impact", said Stephanie Trussler, Peter Gilgan Foundation Executive Chair.

"Our family and leadership team understand that organizations like Hospice Mississauga fill a vital role for people as they sit at the intersection of health and social services" added Trussler.

Last year the HUUG program provided more than 865 support sessions for children and youth and this need continues to grow each year.

"Healthy children and youth need support to understand grief and develop healthy coping skills during challenging times. Without these supports, the impacts of loss can affect their well-being well into adulthood. While children experience grief just as deeply as adults, it often manifests differently at various stages of development, requiring age-appropriate approaches to be effective. Our HUUG program has been a pioneer in providing customized support for more than a decade, and we have even shared our model with other hospices so they can offer evidence-based grief supports in their own communities," said Kitrina Fex, CEO of Hospice Mississauga.

"The support of the Gilgan Family is tremendous. This gift demonstrates the importance of this project, and we hope it will inspire other individuals, families, and organizations to join us in making a lasting difference for children and youth experiencing grief," added Fex.

The Hospice Centre will offer 12 specialized care suites in a home-like setting, supported by wraparound programs for patients and families. It will also serve as the hub for Hospice Mississauga's community programs, which support more than 7,500 individuals annually through counselling, wellness, children and youth grief support, and caregiver services.

Backed by the City. Built by the Community. Opening Winter 2027.

To learn more about the project, or support the Building Compassion campaign, visit

www.hospicemississauga.ca.

Hospice Mississauga is Ontario's largest community hospice impacting the life of thousands of individuals annually with free compassionate support for those living with a life-limiting illness, their caregivers, and those grieving a loss.

SOURCE Hospice Mississauga

Media Contact:Graham Hill, Chief Development Officer, Hospice Mississauga, [email protected], 416-303-5085