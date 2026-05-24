Lakeview Village Challenges The Community to Join the Moment!

"Hospice Mississauga has made tremendous progress toward its $28M goal and Lakeview Village is proud to help bring this vital community asset to life," said Brian Sutherland, President of Lakeview Village.

"Despite current economic and market challenges, we believe it's more important than ever to invest in the long term well being of our community. Ensuring access to a full continuum of end-of-life care is essential for Mississauga residents and their families," Brian added.

"We have committed $1 million in funding over the next 10 years to support the Hospice Centre. The Hospice team made it very easy for us to support in ways that aligned with our business model through a meaningful and lasting contribution to our community," added Sutherland.

The Hospice Centre will offer 12 specialized care suites in a home-like setting, supported by wraparound programs for patients and families. It will also serve as the hub for Hospice Mississauga's community programs, which support more than 7,500 individuals annually through counselling, wellness, children and youth grief support, and caregiver services.

"This is a generational achievement made possible by extraordinary community generosity and strong partnerships," said Kitrina Fex, CEO, Hospice Mississauga. "The support of partners like Lakeview Village will enhance access to a place where people can be cared for with comfort and dignity, and where families are supported with compassion and confidence in the care journey."

"This is the time to join the moment and step forward. Give the Hospice team a call and together find a way to contribute in a meaningful way to this vital and important moment in our communities history." --Brian Sutherland, President, Lakeview Village

Backed by the City. Built by the Community. Opening Winter 2027.

To learn more about the project, or support the Building Compassion campaign, visit www.hospicemississauga.ca.

Media Contact:

Graham Hill

Chief Development Officer, Hospice Mississauga

[email protected]

416-303-5085

Hospice Mississauga is Ontario's largest community hospice impacting the lives of over 7,500 individuals annually with free, compassionate support for those living with a life-limiting illness, their caregivers, and those grieving a loss.

SOURCE Hospice Mississauga