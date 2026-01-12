Construction Begins on Mississauga's First Dedicated Hospice Centre

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Hospice Mississauga is proud to announce that construction has officially commenced on the city's first-ever dedicated Hospice Centre, located at 2176 Speakman Drive on the Trillium Health Partners (THP) Speakman Campus of Care. This long-anticipated milestone marks a powerful commitment to compassionate, community-based hospice palliative care for Mississauga residents. The new Hospice Centre, named The Welton Centre for Hospice Palliative Care, is slated to open in Winter 2027.

"We are excited to be a major part of bringing this dream to reality for our community" said Dan Welton, Director of the John and Joan Welton Foundation, the lead campaign donor to the Building Compassion campaign.

The Hospice Centre will be built by EBC and will offer 12 specialized care suites in a home-like setting, supported by wraparound programs for patients and families. It will also serve as the hub for Hospice Mississauga's community programs, which support more than 7,500 individuals annually through counselling, wellness, children and youth grief support, and caregiver services.

"This is a generational achievement made possible by extraordinary community generosity and strong partnerships," said Kitrina Fex, CEO, Hospice Mississauga. "The Welton Centre for Hospice Palliative Care will enhance access and create a lasting home where people can be cared for with comfort and dignity, and where families are supported with compassion and confidence in the care journey."

In partnership with Trillium Health Partners, the new Hospice Centre will contribute to a more integrated health system, relieving pressure on hospitals while improving care.

"This milestone is a testament to the vision of Hospice Mississauga and the strength of partnership," said Karli Farrow, President and CEO, Trillium Health Partners. "We are grateful to their board, staff, volunteers, and supporters for advancing compassionate hospice palliative care and expanding choice for people and families in Mississauga. Together, we are building a connected health system that supports people at every stage of life, especially during those final moments when comfort and support are needed most."

The project is also supported through funding and financing provided by the City of Mississauga.

"Our City is proud to support Hospice Mississauga with a city-backed loan guarantee. We are honoured to be part of a strong joint effort including Trillium Health Partners, the Province of Ontario and a dedicated Hospice team. This is a shining example of community-based care provided when and where it is needed most." Carolyn Parrish, Mayor of Mississauga

The $25 million project is funded through a combination of public funding and community generosity. The Ministry of Health has contributed capital support and operating funds to bring this long-awaited service to life.

"Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is investing in the first hospice centre in Mississauga. We are proud to support the growing needs of Peel Region with a $3 million investment for Hospice Mississauga, which will help patients, and their loved ones connect to comfortable and dignified end-of-life care, close to home." Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

Backed by the City. Built by the Community. Opening Winter 2027.

To learn more about the project, or support the Building Compassion campaign, visit www.hospicemississauga.ca.

Hospice Mississauga is Ontario's largest community hospice impacting the lives of over 7,500 individuals annually with free, compassionate support for those living with a life-limiting illness, their caregivers, and those grieving a loss.

