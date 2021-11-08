OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

The Municipal District of Taber is proposing the Horsefly Regional Emergency Spillway Project, located near Taber, Alberta. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) invites the public and Indigenous groups to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help the Agency prepare a summary of issues and inform its decision as to whether this project requires an impact assessment.

How can I participate?

Visit the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 83135) to get more information on the project and submit comments. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Written comments, in either official language, will be accepted until November 28, 2021.

Virtual Information Sessions

Attend a virtual information session to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process and details on how to submit comments.

November 16 , from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. MDT (Session 1)

, from (Session 1) November 18 , from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. MDT (Session 2)

For more information about the sessions, including how to register and participate, please contact the Agency at [email protected]

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the first federal comment period for the project. If the Agency determines that an impact assessment is required, there will be additional opportunities to comment over the course of the process.

What is the proposed project?

The Municipal District of Taber is proposing the expansion of an existing emergency spillway to divert overland floodwaters and stormwater runoff within the St. Mary River Irrigation District to the Oldman River. The project would be located mostly on private lands near Taber, Alberta. The expansion would increase the diversion capacity of the existing spillway from approximately 7.6 m3/s to 40 m3/s.

For more information on the Agency's privacy policies, consult the Privacy Notice on its website.

For further information: Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, Canada Place, 9700 Jasper Avenue, Suite 1145, Edmonton, Alberta T5J 4C3, Email: [email protected]; Contact (Media): Email: [email protected], Telephone: 343-549-3870

