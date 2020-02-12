Horizons ETFs Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, President and CEO, Horizons ETFs, joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, ETFs and Structured Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to launch three new Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Horizons US Large Cap Index ETF (HULC), Horizons Cash Maximizer ETF (HSAV); and Horizons S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (HXCN) – the largest ETF launch in Canadian history with a market capitalization of $1 Billion. Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is a financial services company offering a suite of exchange traded funds in Canada. Horizons ETFs has close to $12 billion of assets under management and 92 ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. HULC, HSAV; and HXCN commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on February 6, 2020.