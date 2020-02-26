Horizons ETFs Announces Name Changes on Two Thematic Index ETFs

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") announced today that it will change the names of two of its thematic index ETFs: the Horizons Blockchain Technology & Hardware Index ETF and the Horizons Canadian Midstream Oil & Gas Index ETF. The name changes and ticker changes described below will take effect at the close of trading today.

The name of the Horizons Blockchain Technology & Hardware Index ETF will be changed to the Horizons Big Data & Hardware Index ETF ("HBGD"). In addition to the name change, the ticker of this ETF will also be changed from BKCH to HBGD. The change in this ETF's name reflects a change to the name of its underlying index by the index provider, from Solactive Blockchain Technology & Hardware Index to the Solactive Big Data & Hardware Index.

Previous ETF Name New ETF Name Previous

Ticker New

Ticker Horizons Blockchain Technology

& Hardware Index ETF Horizons Big Data & Hardware

Index ETF BKCH HBGD

The Horizons Canadian Midstream Oil & Gas Index ETF will have its name changed to the Horizons Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF ("HOG"). This ETF will retain the ticker symbol HOG. The change in this ETF's name reflects a change in its underlying index by the index provider, from Solactive Canadian Midstream Oil & Gas Index to Solactive Pipelines & Energy Services Index.

Previous ETF Name New ETF Name Ticker Horizons Canadian Midstream Oil

& Gas Index ETF Horizons Pipelines & Energy

Services Index ETF HOG

There are no changes to the index methodologies of, or constituents of, the above-noted underlying indices resulting from the index name changes.

A prospectus that reflects the changes set out above will be filed following the date of this press release, and will be available at www.sedar.com or the Manager's website at www.horizonsetfs.com.

"Each ETF's name change reflects a recent change in name of its underlying index," said Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "In the case of BKCH, the vast majority of index constituents through 2019 were comprised of semiconductor and IT services companies that are integral to the infrastructure of the larger global big data trend, as well as blockchain. In the case of HOG, while it is still investing in midstream oil and gas companies, these companies are now more commonly known to investors as pipeline and energy services companies."

There are no changes to the management fees of HBGD and HOG. HBGD is also available in a U.S. dollar version under ticker symbol "HBGD.U."

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $12 billion of assets under management and 94 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward looking statement, including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "estimate" or "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof) to the extent they relate to the ETFs or Horizons ETFs. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the ETFs, the ETF's managers or Horizons ETFs current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the ETFs' forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the ETFs do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

For further information: For investor inquiries: Contact Horizons ETFs at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, External Communications Manager, Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., (416) 640-2956, [email protected]

