Hope Air honours CAA Club Group with corporate leadership donor award

The Outstanding Leadership and Philanthropy Award recognizes the organization's generosity and support



TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Hope Air today honoured CAA Club Group (CCG) with the Spirit of Hope Award 2020 for Outstanding Leadership and Philanthropy. This award recognizes the exemplary efforts of an organization that offers extraordinary support for Hope Air's mission to provide free flights and accommodations to patients in financial need.

CAA Club Group has been a longtime supporter of Hope Air and has assisted in providing approximately 3,475 flights to patients in need. It has been instrumental in spreading awareness of Hope Air through magazine features and encouraging employees and sponsors to donate to Hope Air in lieu of its annual charity golf tournament that was postponed due to the pandemic.

"CAA Club Group exemplifies Canadian corporate leadership in working to make our communities a better place. Through their support, CCG has assisted Canadian families and children across the country with access to life-saving medical treatment. We are grateful to the entire CCG community, including their staff and related stakeholders, for all that they do with Hope Air to help those in need," said Mark Rubinstein, Hope Air's Chief Executive Officer.

"We are incredibly honoured to be recognized by Hope Air for this award," said Jay Woo, President and CEO of CAA Club Group. "Hope Air's mission, of assisting patients in financial need with access to vital medical care far from home, resonates strongly with CCG's purpose of safety and care for our Members and the communities they live in. We are proud supporters of the incredible and important work they do."

Jay Woo, President and CEO of CAA Club Group, is a volunteer pilot for Hope Air, helping patients reach medical care far from home.

The award was presented on May 7 at an online ceremony. In attendance were the CAA Club Group Board of Directors, senior executives and an associate who has benefited from Hope Air services in the past.

About Hope Air

Hope Air is Canada's only national charity providing free travel and accommodations for Canadians in financial need who must access medical care far from home. Since its inception in 1986, Hope Air has provided more than 155,000 travel arrangements for patients inclusive of all ages and medical needs.

For people living on a low income in small and rural communities, distance and cost are very real barriers to accessing vital medical care. Hope Air is a unique and essential part of our Canadian healthcare system. Without the access Hope Air provides, our national system of universal healthcare coverage would fall short of its promise. Hope Air has been chosen as one of Canada's best 100 charities by Maclean's magazine, MoneySense magazine and Charity Intelligence based on efficiency, transparency and need.

For more information, visit hopeair.ca .

About CAA Club Group

For over a hundred years, CAA has been helping Canadians stay mobile, safe and protected. The CAA Club Group of Companies is comprised of two automobile clubs, CAA South Central Ontario and CAA Manitoba, providing roadside assistance, travel, insurance service and Member savings for over 2.2 million members.

It also includes the CAA Insurance Company, a national property and casualty insurance company; Echelon Insurance, a national specialty insurer; and the Orion Travel Insurance Company.

