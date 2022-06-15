As part of this partnership, Porter is providing free travel vouchers for Hope Air patients travelling through Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. This is a critical connection for thousands of families, individuals and children each year who must travel to Toronto for specialized medical care. Patients living in communities such as Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins, and Thunder Bay, Ontario, among others, are able to travel conveniently to reach Toronto hospitals.

"Porter has been a long-time partner and supporter of Hope Air," said Mark Rubinstein, Chief Hope Officer. "Their outstanding commitment to serving communities is demonstrated through this important partnership with our charity. We are grateful for their support that in turn will help many Hope Air patients in need."

"Porter has supported Hope Air's efforts to better connect people with necessary medical care for more than a decade," said Paul Moreira, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Porter Airlines. "Every Hope Air passenger that Porter can assist in accessing their treatments is incredibly meaningful to us. This shouldn't be considered a privilege or based on where you live."

The Hope Air and Porter Airlines partnership will be officially recognized on June 15, at a special event hosted at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. The event includes the participation of Hope Air volunteer pilots as part of the Give Hope Wings coast-to-coast expedition, travelling across Canada to raise funds and awareness for Hope Air.

The Give Hope Wings expedition, launching the second half of its journey from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on June 15, is organized and led by a group of dedicated volunteers. The trailblazing event aims to raise $1 million to fund 2,850 flights for Canadians in need who must travel to access vital medical care.

Thank you to sponsors Nieuport Aviation and PortsToronto. Billy Bishop Airport is vital for Hope Air's mission, given its ability to serve private and commercial flights, as well as its exceptional proximity to Toronto's world class hospitals.

About Hope Air

Hope Air is Canada's only national charity providing free travel and accommodations for Canadians in financial need who must access medical care far from home. Since its inception in 1986, Hope Air has provided more than 162,000 travel arrangements for patients regardless of age or medical need.

For people living on a low income in small and rural communities, distance and cost are very real barriers to them accessing vital medical care. Hope Air is a unique and essential part of our Canadian healthcare system. Without the access Hope Air provides, our national system of universal healthcare coverage would fall short of its promise. Hope Air has been chosen as one of Canada's best 100 charities by Maclean's magazine, MoneySense magazine and Charity Intelligence based on efficiency, transparency and need.

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines provides a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

