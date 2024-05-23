HOP TO IT! FROGGER SCRATCHERS GAME LEAPS THE STREETS OF MISSOURI

WINNIPEG, MB, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote"; (TSX: PBL) congratulates the Missouri Lottery ("the Lottery") on the success of its Frogger Scratchers® game which launched on February 26. Based on nine-week sales figures, this game—which features the legendary amphibian—outperformed the Lottery's other $5 games launched since 2021 by 21.9%. Moreover, Frogger hopped ahead to become the Lottery's best-selling $5 game launched in the past 12 months!

Players of Missouri Lottery’s Frogger Scratcher dodge traffic and traverse a river to win. (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

This is the Missouri Lottery's first launch of a ticket featuring the famed Frogger brand, available to lotteries exclusively from Pollard Banknote. Frogger treats players to the exciting action of the classic arcade game as they maneuver their frogs through traffic and across the river, with multiple ways to win up to $100,000. Designed and printed by Pollard Banknote in collaboration with the Lottery and under license from Konami Cross Media NY, Inc., this beautiful ticket features the added visual and textural dimension of Pollard Banknote's Raised Gloss ink, which brings the water droplets on the ticket art vibrantly to life.

Frogger has made a splash since the 1981 release of the original arcade game, listed as one of TIME magazine's top 100 video games of all time, with a cultural presence that spans different media. From home console releases selling over 20 million copies, to Seinfeld's iconic "The Frogger" episode, to contemporary games for mobile and iOS devices, Frogger has bounded across the decades to become one of the most recognizable brands of all time. Its gripping gameplay translates perfectly to lottery tickets, making it a player favorite. Frogger games have been launched 61 times by lotteries, including 27 successful relaunches, with first-time launches selling on average 33% better than comparable games in their first five weeks of sales.

The Missouri Lottery and Pollard Banknote worked together to promote the game with comprehensive marketing support. Pollard Banknote produced a turnkey marketing campaign including a how-to-play video, an interactive play-for-fun Frogger game for members of the My Lottery® Players Club, Frogger merchandise, and eye-catching point-of-sale materials. In addition to developing ads, retailer incentives, and social media campaigns, the Missouri Lottery energized players and retailers alike with over 200 on-site retailer promotions statewide. Lucky winners at these events received co-branded gear and Scratchers tickets.

"Our first Frogger Scratchers game has leaped off the shelves and given us lots of opportunities to engage with players," said Bill Burton, Scratchers Product Manager for the Missouri Lottery. "Frogger's nostalgic appeal and entertaining gameplay make for a brand that's both classic and modern. The marketing support provided by Pollard Banknote helped our Frogger Scratchers game cross all obstacles, boosting sales and proceeds to support Missouri and public education."

"The Missouri Lottery developed and executed a perfect plan to hop their Frogger game to a winning finish," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "They found creative ways to reach existing and new players and to maximize the fun factor as they launched this great game. We're thrilled that the Missouri Lottery has joined the growing list of lotteries who have tapped into our retro arcade collection to deliver exciting games and great sales, and we look forward to working with them on more fun concepts!"

Since sales started in 1986, the Missouri Lottery has generated more than $8 billion for the state and public education, Lottery players have won more than $19.9 billion in prizes, and retailers have earned more than $1.8 billion in commissions.

©Konami Digital Entertainment

About Konami Cross Media NY, Inc.

Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. is a member of KONAMI Group and specializes in multiplatform brand management and production. Konami Cross Media NY takes a 360-degree approach in managing the rights to globally iconic IPs such as Yu-Gi-Oh!, BOMBERMAN, CONTRA, and Frogger.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

For further information: Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, E-mail: [email protected]; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323