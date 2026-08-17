Honouring Veterans' service and preserving their legacy across Alberta

ST. ALBERT, AB, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- The service and sacrifices of Canada's Veterans are an integral part of our shared history. Through collaboration with Veterans Affairs Canada and the Government of Canada, community organizations throughout Alberta are helping Canadians learn about, honour and remember the people, places and events that have shaped our nation's military heritage.

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, highlighted nearly $300,000 in Commemorative Partnership Program funding for 31 projects across Alberta.

These initiatives reflect the ongoing efforts of local organizations to preserve and share Veterans' stories and legacies, while engaging Canadians of all ages and backgrounds in meaningful ways that deepen understanding and appreciation of Canada's Veterans.

One example of creative engagement is No Gamer Left Behind's Cadets Historical Hobby Workshop Series, which will engage approximately 1,000 cadets in Edmonton and Calgary in learning about the legacy of No. 2 Construction Battalion, Canada's first and only all-Black battalion. Founded by first responders and Veterans, No Gamer Left Behind will combine military history education with hands-on play to explore the Battalion's history, encouraging learning about the experiences and contributions of its members.

Through a broad range of both traditional and innovative commemorative events, educational activities, exhibits, memorials and other community-led initiatives, organizations across Alberta are helping ensure that the service, sacrifice and contributions of Canada's Veterans continues to be recognized, remembered and shared with future generations.

Quotes

"Remembrance is about ensuring the stories of those whose service and sacrifice shaped Canada live on. Through the Commemorative Partnership Program, organizations across Alberta are helping Canadians learn about, honour and connect with Veterans and their legacy. From exhibits and community events to initiatives such as No Gamer Left Behind's Cadets Historical Hobby Workshop Series, these projects bring history to life and inspire future generations to carry forward the values, lessons and legacy of Canada's Veterans."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"This funding will help us connect Veterans and Cadets through meaningful experiences that honour Canada's military history while building community and lasting connections. We're grateful for Veterans Affairs Canada's support in making this project possible."

Evan Pound, Executive Director, No Gamer Left Behind

Quick facts:

The Commemorative Partnership Program supports projects that honour the service and sacrifices of Canadian Veterans and those who died in service, preserve Canada's military history, and encourage remembrance.

The Government of Canada is investing approximately $300,000 through the Commemorative Partnership Program to support 31 community-led projects in Alberta.

Funded projects include exhibits, commemorative events, educational initiatives, workshops and other activities that help Canadians learn about and remember those who served.

No Gamer Left Behind received more than $48,000 for its Cadets Historical Hobby Workshop Series, which will engage approximately 1,000 cadets in Edmonton and Calgary in learning and remembrance about the legacy of No. 2 Construction Battalion, Canada's first and only all-Black battalion.

Funding announced today will help preserve and share stories of service, sacrifice and achievement, ensuring they continue to be remembered by future generations.

Associated links:

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]