Eight volunteers awarded Commendation for exemplary service to Canadian Veterans

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada proudly recognizes individuals who make lasting contributions to the well-being of Canadian Veterans and who help preserve the memory of their service, sacrifices and achievements.

At ceremonies held in Calgary on August 13 and Edmonton on August 14, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, presented the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to eight volunteers:

To learn more about the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation or to nominate someone for this award, visit veterans.gc.ca.

Quotes

"Honouring the service and sacrifice of Canada's Veterans is a responsibility that we all share. It is a privilege for me to present these eight deserving recipients with the Commendation. Through their dedication, compassion and commitment, they have made a meaningful difference in the lives of Veterans and their families."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts:

Established in April 2001 with the approval of the Governor General, the Commendation has since been awarded annually to selected recipients.

Over 1,400 Commendations have been awarded since its inception.

The Commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear and a bar for wear with decorations.

The design is a gold maple leaf on a red poppy--a flower long associated with the sacrifices of war--topped with the Royal Crown.

Associated links:

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Media Relations: Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]