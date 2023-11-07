Free meals for all veterans and active military members on Remembrance Day

MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - A tribute awaits those who've served our country on November 11 at every La Belle et la Boeuf in Quebec. On the symbolic day, where the clock strikes the eleventh hour, we come together to honour and remember the sacrifices made by our armed forces.

La Belle et La Boeuf Burger Bar proudly continues its tradition of gratitude, inviting veterans and active military personnel to their renowned lunch across all their provincial locations. This marks the restaurant's unwavering commitment to recognizing and thanking those who have dedicated their lives to our nation's service. To date, La Belle et La Boeuf has provided over 9,300 meals on Remembrance Day, echoing their deep appreciation for the heroes among us.

On November 11, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, veterans and active military members are cordially invited to savour a delectable meal, specially curated to express appreciation for their service. It's an honour extended with a choice of two mouthwatering menu options: their iconic classic burger and quintessential regular poutine. Military identification is required to partake in this gesture of appreciation and lunch is served on a first come, first serve basis.

This annual event carries profound personal significance for the La Belle et La Boeuf family. Many team members have close relatives who've served in the armed forces, inspiring this heartfelt initiative as a tribute to all members who've dedicated themselves to the nation's safety.

Vlad Ciobanu, Foodtastic's Vice President of Marketing, expressed, "Our lunch for all veterans and active military is a tradition we deeply cherish, and we're committed to perpetuating this gesture for years to come. Having served over 9,300 meals to our heroes, it fills our hearts and allows our team to connect with the valued members of our community. We're immensely proud to host our 6th edition."

For further information, visit La Belle et La Boeuf's website, https://belleetboeuf.com/ or contact the nearest location.

In a world where gratitude knows no bounds, La Belle et La Boeuf stands tall in saluting the unwavering bravery and selflessness of our military heroes.

About Foodtastic

Foodtastic is a leading franchisor of restaurant brands in Canada. Over the next year, including NoodleBox, Foodtastic expects approximately 1 billion dollars of North American system sales across a network of over 1,200 new and existing stores. Foodtastic continues to drive growth through strategic acquisitions, new store development, and innovation.

Foodtastic's diverse range of brands includes popular names such as Freshii, Quesada, Second Cup, Pita Pit, Milestones, Fionn McCool's, Shoeless Joe's, Benny, La Belle et La Boeuf, and Monza.

SOURCE Foodtastic

For further information: For additional information and/or press inquiries, please contact: Catherine Woron, [email protected], 514-604-4898