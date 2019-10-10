Honouring excellence in health leadership in Canada: the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame announces the 2020 inductees

LONDON, ON, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - William L. Orovan MD, Chair of the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame (CMHF), announced today that the following have been selected for induction into the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame:

Harvey Max Chochinov, OC OM MD PhD FRCPC FRSC FCAHS | Winnipeg, MB

Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Manitoba whose seminal publications addressing psychosocial dimensions of palliation have helped define core-competencies and standards of end-of-life care.

Jean Gray, CM MD FRCPC FRCP FCAHS | Halifax, NS

Praised and admired for her wide-ranging knowledge of pharmacotherapeutics and her devotion to evidence-informed practice, she has championed rigorous studies of drug safety and effectiveness to improve prescribing practice.

Venerable Jeanne Mance | Montreal, QC

Travelled from France in 1642 to Montreal, at that time a remote frontier outpost, founding a small wilderness hospital, the Hôtel-Dieu de Montréal, which went on to serve the people of Canada for 375 years.

Marco Marra, OBC PhD FRSC FCAHS | Vancouver, BC

Head of the Personalized Oncogenomics project at BC Cancer, one of the first applications of whole genome sequencing in a clinical setting, using information derived from thousands of individual cancer genomes and transcriptomes to identify promising therapeutic targets in individual patients.

Joseph B. Martin, OC MD PhD | Boston, MA

Former Dean of Harvard Medical School distinguished for his ability to promote collaboration in building and expanding the institutional foundations of medical education and science in North America.

Annette O'Connor, OC MScN PhD FCAHS FRSC | Ottawa, ON

Her pioneering work in actively engaging patients in their own treatment and supporting them in shared decision-making with physicians and caregivers, has helped make respect for patient agency an accepted part of enlightened and humane medical practice.

Canadian Medical Hall of Fame Laureates are Canadian citizens whose outstanding leadership and contributions to medicine and the health sciences, in Canada or abroad, have led to extraordinary improvements in human health. Their work may be a single meritorious contribution or a lifetime of superior accomplishments. Pioneers in their field, they are role models who inspire young Canadians to pursue careers in the health sciences.

These Canadian and international leaders will be celebrated at a ceremony held in association with The University of British Columbia Faculty of Medicine on April 17, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia. "The Canadian Medical Hall of Fame is proud to welcome these six individuals whose outstanding contributions to health have made Canada, and the world, a better place," said Dr. Orovan. "Their impact is well documented, and they have earned their place alongside our 137 Laureates.

"On behalf of the University of British Columbia, I would like to express sincere congratulations to this year's outstanding laureates, who have made truly remarkable contributions to medical innovation," said Dr. Dermot Kelleher, Dean, Faculty of Medicine and Vice-President, Health at the University of British Columbia. "As the host of the 2020 Induction Ceremony, we are delighted to welcome this year's honorees and other esteemed members of Canada's medical community, to Vancouver, British Columbia, so that we may honour and celebrate the incredible impact that this year's honorees have had in advancing health."

The 2020 Induction Ceremony is sponsored by the Canadian Medical Association with medical student sponsor MD Financial Management. Locally, up to 40 medical students are invited to attend the ceremony.

"This year's honorees have made tremendous contributions to the advancement and improvements of medicine and health sciences and we are thrilled to see them recognized today, says Dr. Sandy Buchman, President of the Canadian Medical Association. We're also pleased to welcome the future of medicine with us to attend the ceremony. Physician leadership is ageless, and we need to continue supporting and mentoring our young future leaders today and every day."

