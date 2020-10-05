Honouring Canada's outstanding educators from across the country

Prime Minister celebrates inspiring Canadians who are empowering the next generation to soar to the highest heights

OTTAWA, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian educators are coming together and doing their part in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. With resilience and compassion, they are ensuring that students—whether they are learning in the classroom or online—are developing and engaged every day. These dedicated individuals are nurturing a culture of curiosity in Canada and creating an environment where young people are encouraged to reflect, take on challenges and live their dreams.

Today, on World Teachers' Day, the Prime Minister awarded 71 of Canada's top educators with the country's highest honours for Teaching Excellence, Teaching Excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) and Excellence in Early Childhood Education. Every day, each of these recipients motivates their students and demonstrates their innovative approach to education.

Today also launches the nomination period for the 2021 Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence, Teaching Excellence in STEM and Excellence in Early Childhood Education. Canadians from coast to coast to coast are encouraged to recognize an inspirational educator who has made a real difference in their community by nominating them for an award.

Nominations will be open until 11:59 a.m. (PT) on January 12, 2021.

Quotes

"Teachers are educators, coaches, caretakers, mentors, and number-one fans. Every day, they strengthen communities across our country, and this year, they have been working even harder to ensure that no student is left behind during the COVID-19 pandemic. I congratulate today's award recipients as some of the many educators whose dedication, investments, and sacrifices are making a difference."

– The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"Canada's teachers have always been incredibly important to our society. They prepare young Canadians for a lifetime of learning and growth, giving them the tools to succeed and harness their curiosity. I want to congratulate today's exceptional recipients of the Prime Minister's Awards. The 2020 recipients, and all educators across Canada, deserve recognition for their unparalleled determination and commitment to Canadian students in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to you, young Canadians are set up for success by being prepared for careers in a rapidly evolving world."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Educators play an essential role in the healthy development of our children. Their patience and devotion ensures that Canadian kids have the best possible start in life and a fair chance to succeed. On this World Teacher's Day, I would like to congratulate the recipients of this year's awards and thank all our teachers and early childhood educators for their invaluable contributions."

– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick facts

Since the first awards ceremony in 1994, the Prime Minister's Awards program has honoured more than 1,900 outstanding Canadian educators.

Award recipients are determined based on a rigorous two-tier selection process undertaken by over 140 volunteers from the education community across Canada .

. 2020 award recipients were chosen from among 246 nominations across the country.

Partners that support the program include the RBC Foundation, the Trottier Family Foundation, Employment and Social Development Canada, Indigenous Services Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada .

