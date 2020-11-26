Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival for Global Audiences on Video

The Festival, which runs for five weeks until December 15, features a wealth of exciting online experiences, including an Online Wine Cellar, Gourmet at Home Menus, and live-streamed cookery and wine-tasting masterclasses on a new one-stop online platform. Offline experiences include special deals and gastronomic events offered by hundreds of dining outlets across the city for consumers to enjoy.

For our global audience, the highlight of the event is a diverse series of 34 online masterclasses, which viewers can enjoy free no matter where they are. The masterclasses is now live-streamed on WineDineFestival.DiscoverHongKong.com on Saturdays and Sundays until December 6. Replays of the masterclasses are available for free so audiences would not miss a single moment learning from the masters.

The masterclasses cover a wide range of topics, from wine and spirits trends to fine dining, healthy eating, and the art of food plating. Those who enjoy a tipple can tune in to the wine talks by Hong Kong-based, internationally acclaimed critic James Suckling and Master of Wine Debra Meiburg, who shared recommendations on the themes "New Wave Bordeaux" and "The Pacific West", respectively. Suckling introduced three bottles of affordable new wine from Bordeaux. "Hong Kong is one of the best wine cities in the world, ranking at the same level as London and New York," Suckling said. "Hong Kong also remains the number one export market for Bordeaux wines. This year's Festival is going to reach more people around the world, and I'm really looking forward to it."

Cocktail lovers should not miss award-winning mixologist Jay Khan's masterclass, which will see the co-founder of Mexican bar COA in action whipping up tequila cocktails. For foodies looking to hone their skills in the kitchen, live cooking demonstrations – led by celebrated Hong Kong chefs such as Shane Osborn, of Arcane and Cornerstone, and Vicky Cheng, of VEA Restaurant & Lounge – are a great opportunity to learn new tips and tricks.

Also worth noting is the all-women line-up on November 28. Themed Lady's Talk, five influencers who are shaking up Hong Kong's food and beverage scene will each host a masterclass to share a unique take on their own expertise. The influencers in order of appearance are Shirley Kwok, founder of vegan bakery The Cakery, Chef Vicky Lau of TATE Dining Room, certified sake sommelier Jamie Lo, Master of Wine Sarah Heller, and actress-turned-winemaker Bernice Liu.

For more information about the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2020 and full programme of the online masterclasses, please visit: WineDineFestival.DiscoverHongKong.com.

