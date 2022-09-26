Hong Kong Tourism Board Welcomes the Government's Announcement on New Arrangements for Inbound Travellers

TORONTO and HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Dr. Pang Yiu-kai, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), welcomed the Government's announcement on September 23 (HKT) on the new "0+3" arrangements from September 26 for inbound travellers from overseas and Taiwan through Hong Kong International Airport, including the removal of mandatory hotel quarantine. "The new arrangements mark Hong Kong's re-opening as a tourism gateway with significant international connections. This is expected to initially attract mainly business travellers, family visitors and returning Hong Kong residents. In addition, travellers are no longer required to take a PCR test before boarding flights to Hong Kong, and upon arrival, they can head directly to their home or chosen hotel to await the test results. The new arrangements will allow greater convenience and flexibility for travellers."

Hong Kong Government has announced the new “0+3” arrangements for inbound travellers from overseas and Taiwan through Hong Kong International Airport, including the removal of mandatory hotel quarantine, effective from September 26. (CNW Group/Hong Kong Tourism Board)

Dr. Pang continued, "The application of the 'Come2HK' scheme to all Mainland and Macau visitors and the removal of quotas for the scheme will also facilitate Mainland travellers to visit Hong Kong, especially business travellers and family visitors."

The HKTB has been actively planning to revive the tourism industry and will launch various initiatives in a timely manner, working with the Government, the tourism industry and related sectors, to drive the recovery of Hong Kong tourism.

SOURCE Hong Kong Tourism Board

For further information: please contact Jorge Lee, Tel: (800) 563-4582/(416) 366-2389 ext 206, [email protected]