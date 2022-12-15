Hong Kong Tourism Board to Launch Global Promotions to Attract Visitors with Three Strategies

Organises First Mega Familiarisation Trip for SEA Travel Trade Since Amber Code Arrangement Lifted

HONG KONG and TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) organised a mega familiarisation trip for about 60 Southeast Asia (SEA) travel trade representatives from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore to allow them to experience in person Hong Kong's new tourism appeals and winter festivity. As the Government lifted the amber code, the SEA delegation is the first inbound visitor group to fully enjoy Hong Kong's dearly-missed cuisines and diverse experiences.

Mr. Dane Cheng, HKTB Executive Director, said, "It is glad to see the lifting of amber code arrangement for inbound visitors. It marks the opening of tourism doors of Hong Kong. Seizing this opportunity, HKTB presents Hong Kong's brand new experiences to our overseas travel trade partners, whom we haven't seen in a while, hoping that they will introduce brand new tourism products and share Hong Kong's tourism appeal to visitors in their respective markets and bring them back to Hong Kong as soon as possible. The familiarisation trip today marks the milestone first step to our continuous efforts in inviting travel trade partners and media organisations in other visitor source markets to Hong Kong. We will also roll out a global promotional campaign with a view to teaming up with various sectors across the city to drive the full revival of Hong Kong's tourism together."

HKTB's three strategies for bringing back visitors

1. Rolling out global promotional campaign "Hello Hong Kong"

HKTB will launch a global promotional campaign, "Hello Hong Kong," to showcase Hong Kong's iconic tourism appeals and new experiences, sending out the message that different sectors in the city stand together to warmly welcome visitors to Hong Kong .

iconic tourism appeals and new experiences, sending out the message that different sectors in the city stand together to warmly welcome visitors to . HKTB will invite hundreds of industry representatives, travel trade media, KOLs and Hong Kong Super Fans from around the world to visit the city in person and experience the city for themselves. For example, a group of directors from Southeast Asia will be invited to Hong Kong to make microfilms to showcase Hong Kong's charms.

will be invited to to make microfilms to showcase charms. HKTB will join hands with the travel trade to participate in overseas trade shows to tell good Hong Kong stories through tourism.

2. Showering visitors with hospitality treats and a wide range of offers

A series of hospitality treats, such as special welcome drinks, will be provided to visitors arriving in Hong Kong in the first month of the campaign. About 100 restaurant and bar partners are expected to participate. Other hospitality treats will also be available.

in the first month of the campaign. About 100 restaurant and bar partners are expected to participate. Other hospitality treats will also be available. HKTB will partner with various sectors, including airlines, tour operators, and hotels, to offer various treats to continuously drum up visitors' intention to come to Hong Kong .

. Support the Airport Authority and airlines, especially in overseas promotions, in free air tickets giveaway.

3. Staging and supporting an exciting line-up of mega events

HKTB will continue to organise an exciting line-up of mega-events, including events that are specially designed for visitors, to showcase Hong Kong's return to the international stage, generate positive word-of-mouth for Hong Kong and strengthen the city's visibility around the world.

return to the international stage, generate positive word-of-mouth for and strengthen the city's visibility around the world. More than 200 events and happenings are confirmed to be staged in Hong Kong in 2023.

in 2023. Over 100 large-scale MICE events will also be staged in town in 2023.

HKTB Brought Back Mega Trade Familiarisation Trip for SEA Trade Partners

SEA has long been Hong Kong's important visitor source market with great potential. Recent visitor arrival figures reveal that SEA travellers are the first group to return to Hong Kong.

The 5-day-4-night familiarisation trip will take trade delegates to check out the newest attractions, including M+ and Hong Kong Palace Museum in West Kowloon Cultural District; a voyage through the religious site in "Hong Kong Neighbourhood – West Kowloon" to experience Hong Kong's authentic local culture; experience new rides and performances in theme parks. The delegates also left their footprints at the Christmas town of HKTB's "Hong Kong WinterFest" and made a wish at the tallest outdoor Christmas tree in town.

HKTB also made every effort to assist the SEA trade delegates in liaising with the local travel trade, arranging meetings with both sides to explore future cooperation and open up business opportunities.

HKTB presents Hong Kong's brand new experiences to our overseas travel trade partners, whom we haven't seen in a while, hoping that they will introduce the brand new tourism products and share Hong Kong's tourism appeal to visitors in their respective markets and bring them back to Hong Kong as soon as possible. HKTB will also continue to roll out various promotional campaigns to actively showcase Hong Kong to global visitors, tell the Hong Kong stories and drive the rapid recovery of the tourism industry.

The Southeast Asian trade delegates visited the Christmas town of HKTB's "Hong Kong WinterFest". Mr Dane Cheng, HKTB Executive Director and Ms Becky Ip, HKTB Deputy Executive Director welcomed the group at the Christmas town. The delegates made their wishes at the tallest outdoor Christmas tree in town and immersed themselves in the unique winter festivity of Hong Kong.

The SEA trade delegates went to Hong Kong Palace Museum, which is newly commissioned this year.

