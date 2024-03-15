Hong Kong Successfully Secures the Staging of "Consensus" Conference in Town Next Year with 8,000 Participants to Explore Opportunities in Cryptocurrency and Web 3 Technology in the International Flagship Event

The government and HKTB have jointly provided all-around support to the organizer when bidding for the event, including lining up the organizer, CoinDesk, and relative parties for professional advisory, venue liaison, and site inspection arrangement. Mr. Kenneth Wong, HKTB General Manager, MICE and Cruise, said, "We are excited that Consensus makes Hong Kong its first destination to expand its global footprint beyond North America. It is a vote of confidence that this flagship crypto and Web3 conference has picked Hong Kong as the city that provides fertile ground for businesses and industries. The event will also serve to drive economic and sector advancement. The city looks forward to enriching participants' experiences and growing this event for success."

Mr. Foster Wright, CoinDesk President, said, "Hong Kong has strategically positioned itself as a pivotal digital assets hub in this dynamic region, and it is a city with such strong fundamentals in terms of the business environment and growth opportunities, truly the ideal destination for our global expansion plan. Consensus has consistently served as a global event, bringing together all facets of the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 community. Attendees can anticipate learning best practices from global experts and cultivating relationships that propel their businesses onto the international stage."

Mr. King Leung, Head of Financial Services and FinTech of InvestHK, said, "Hong Kong is on an exciting journey of Web3 evolution as we embrace frontier technologies such as real-world assets (RWA) tokenization from investment warrants to real estate to intellectual property to deliver new impact in financial services as well as other economic sectors. The arrival of Consensus is a testament to Hong Kong's world-class aspiration and development in our Web3 sector, which continues to attract entrepreneurs, talent, and investment. This conference will offer a phenomenal platform to inspire innovation, attract tech leaders and builders, and, most importantly, catalyze and elevate our capabilities as a leading international financial center to serve the broader real economy better."

Consensus conferences have been held since 2015. Next year's conference in Hong Kong will bring together cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 ecosystem industry players to brainstorm and shape the digital vision. At the same time, it will promote exchange between international and local participants through a well-curated programme of activities.

