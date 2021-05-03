Hong Kong celebrates the power of art physically and virtually, as the world's leading contemporary art fair returns in May

In May, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) rolled out the ' Arts in Hong Kong ' campaign to promote a series of major events, in both physical and digital format, organized by fair organizers and cultural institutions around town. It ensures that audiences can reconnect with art and the vitality of Hong Kong, whether here in person or abroad.

Safely hosting major international events

After an absence of more than two years because of the pandemic, Art Basel is officially scheduled to take place from May 21 to 23 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). More than 100 galleries from Asia, Europe and the Americas have confirmed their participation. In addition, Art Central will run concurrently at the HKCEC for the first time and is free to attend with registration. The annual French May will continue to offer cultural entertainment, with over 100 events running from May 1 to June 30.

To ensure that all fair participants have a stress-free experience, best-practice health and safety protocols will be followed, including mask-wearing, timed entry, reduced capacity, wider aisles and regular cleaning.

Art events that defy borders and barriers

Art has long had the power to break down boundaries, and unite and inspire people. Thanks to the depth of its imagination and creativity, Hong Kong's dynamic arts community has nimbly pivoted to offer hybrid physical and virtual events for people around the world.

In addition to Art Basel, which will launch a new digital initiative, 'Art Basel Live: Hong Kong', in parallel with the physical show to amplify its international visibility, fairs that have adopted the hybrid format include Art Central and Yim Tin Tsai Arts Festival 2021. While Hong Kong Arts Festival's PLUS programme is featuring a diverse line-up of online and in-venue experiences, the soon-to-be-opened West Kowloon Cultural District's M+ museum is offering online movie screenings on demand.

HKTB gets in on the creative, interactive fun

Actively contributing to Hong Kong's art revival, the HKTB created a dedicated campaign website (https://www.discoverhongkong.com/ca/explore/arts.html), which is a one-stop platform providing essential information about 'Arts in Hong Kong' and introducing online showcases, art itineraries, an event calendar, artsy offers, interviews with art insiders, and more.

In the online showcases, curated virtual experiences provided by both international fairs and local events are all at the fingertips of viewers, regardless of where they are located. It also features an interactive microfilm presented by two local celebrities – multidisciplinary artist Ivana Wong and director Kearen Pang – at some of the city's coolest attractions, including Tai Kwun, The Mills and the West Kowloon Cultural District.

While we wait for international travel to resume, the wealth of virtual experiences on offer once again highlights Hong Kong's diverse wealth of cultural treasures and underscores the city's ability to remain agile in the face of unprecedented disruption.

Notes to editors

Top 10 unmissable art events in May



Event Details 1 Art Basel* Held from May 21 - 23 at the HKCEC, the world's leading art fair is a hybrid of the physical and virtual, featuring 104 influential galleries from 23 countries and territories. New this year, 'Art Basel Live: Hong Kong' will broadcast the fair to a global audience. www.artbasel.com/hong-kong 2 Art Central* For the first time, satellite fair Art Central (May 20 - 23) will take place alongside Art Basel at the HKCEC. Works can be bought in person or online, and a talk programme organized by the Asia Society Hong Kong Center will be broadcast online. http://artcentralhongkong.com/ 3 West Kowloon Cultural District* Now nearing completion, the WKCD's M+ museum has been offering documentary screenings on demand under a two-part programme, titled Cinema, Disrupted. Films and talks for Part Two: Interrupted Legacies will be available from May 6 - 16. www.westkowloon.hk/en/mplus/whats-on-51/m-screenings-online-cinema-disrupted 4 French May& French GourMay The annual French May (May 1 – June 30) is a multicultural feast of more than 100 mostly in-person events, spanning art, design, opera, classical, pop concerts, dance, movies and more. www.frenchmay.com/en/home/ FrenchGourMay (May 1 - 31) is an invitation to (re)discover French gastronomic heritage. www.frenchgourmay.com/ 5 Hong Kong Museum of Art The HKMoA's initiative 'Art For Everyone' (until May 23) features 100 artwork images from the museum's collection, displayed across Hong Kong, complemented by augmented reality experiences. www.artforeveryone.hk/ It will also run amajor Surrealist exhibition, featuring 100 artworks from Paris' Centre Pompidou, from May 21 until September. https://hk.art.museum/ 6 Tai Kwun The former Central Police Station, now a heritage and art centre, will host live drama and dance performances by local artists during its performing arts season under the theme 'SPOTLIGHT' (until May 16). www.taikwun.hk/en/programme/detail/tai-kwun-performing-arts-season-spotlight/757 7 Yim Tin Tsai Arts Festival 2021* This community arts festival is an opportunity to get a glimpse into this unique village with its Roman Catholic and Hakka background. The third edition (until July 16) features 31 art pieces, including 14 new works, available on-site and online. www.yimtintsaiartsfestival.hk/index.php?lang=en 8 HKwalls Hong Kong's annual street art and mural festival (May 8 - 16) returns with the takeover of wall space in the seaside district of Sai Kung, while an exhibition themed 'Tools of the Trade' on the history of street art will run until June 6 at Soho House. https://hkwalls.org/ 9 Hong Kong Arts Festival* The annual festival's PLUS programme is embracing the digital format this year to connect with audiences both on and offstage. Available through June 2021 will be a hybrid line-up of online and in-venue programmes, in addition to an interactive online exhibition, and series of online documentaries and cinema screenings. https://www.hk.artsfestival.org/en/programmes/index-plus.html#All 10 'Arts in Hong Kong' campaign website* The HKTB brings art to an international audience with its dedicated 'Arts in Hong Kong' campaign website, a one-stop platform featuring online showcases, art itineraries, an event calendar, artsy offers, interviews with art insiders, and more. https://www.discoverhongkong.com/ca/explore/arts.html

*Virtual experiences available

High-resolution images can be accessed via:

https://hktb.filecamp.com/s/Arts_in_Hong_Kong_2021_pr/fo

SOURCE Hong Kong Tourism Board

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact Jorge Lee, Tel: (416) 366-2389 ext 206, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/

