Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation's $3 Million Donation Supports Seniors' Health at Sunnybrook

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - With the population of seniors in Ontario expected to double in the next 20 years, the urgency for coordinated health care that meets their unique and individual needs is clear. It's one of the reasons Alex Krawczyk established the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation in honour of her parents.

"For many decades, my beloved parents were very generous and thoughtful philanthropists who focused on improving health-care systems," says Alex.

As a registered nurse, Alex understands that the demand for specialized senior care is more critical than ever before. "Our health-care system urgently requires increased capabilities to provide compassionate and personalized care for seniors," says Alex.

The Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation is committed to enhancing seniors' quality of life. This goal will come to life through its support of Sunnybrook's vision for integrated health-care services that keep seniors healthy and independent as long as possible, and out of the hospital. The Peter Cipriano Centre for Seniors Health, now under construction, will feature innovative facilities organized around the needs of seniors and their families to provide comprehensive, compassionate care under one roof.

"Sunnybrook's vision for an integrated facility that partners with family doctors, hospital, and community care providers is an inspiring vision that the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation is proud to support," says Alex.

By taking a holistic approach to seniors' health and wellbeing, the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation is making a $3-million contribution to Sunnybrook's Cipriano Centre. Their gift supports a dedicated therapeutic garden where seniors can enjoy nature's healing properties alongside specialized health-care services.

About Sunnybrook's Peter Cipriano Center for Seniors Health

Sunnybrook's Peter Cipriano Centre for Seniors Health will create a patient-centred model of care to keep seniors healthy and in their community. This new model will offer fully coordinated care under one roof. This collaborative approach enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of care delivery while also ensuring that seniors receive holistic, compassionate support to maintain their health while reducing demands on the health-care system. In addition, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre was recently named the first Canadian hospital to receive the Age-Friendly Health System designation from the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI).

About Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation: The Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation was established to honour the memory and values of Honey and Barry Sherman by supporting projects that focus on improving health-care systems.

SOURCE Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

For media Inquiries, please contact: Idella Sturino, Communications Advisor, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, [email protected]