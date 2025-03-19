Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation donates $2 Million to Seva Canada to Combat Global Blindness and Vision Loss

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Seva Canada is honoured to announce a $2 million gift from the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation to address the urgent issue of global blindness and vision loss. This gift will enhance access to eye care services in underserved communities in Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond to transform the lives of millions of people in need.

90% of vision loss is preventable or treatable if people have access to eye care. Yet, there are an estimated 1.1 billion people living with vision loss, 43 million of whom are blind, and this number is growing. According to The Lancet, vision loss will increase by 55% by 2050 with most of those affected living in low- and middle-income countries.

"We are thrilled to support Seva Canada and its work to expand community-based eye care around the world," said Alex Krawczyk, founder of the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation. "This gift builds on the legacy of my parents who were committed to advancing health equity for everyone."

"Eye care is one of the highest-impact public health investments that can be made in the global fight against poverty. Access to eye care services transforms lives by restoring sight and igniting opportunities for education, employment and overall well-being," said Liz Brant, Executive Director of Seva Canada. "This transformational gift from the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation will give the gift of sight to people in need today and enable Seva Canada to invest in meeting the growing demand for eye care globally."

Through the generosity of the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation, Seva Canada will enhance its locally managed programs in Sub-Saharan Africa; expand eye care delivery to more people in South Asia and South America; and grow South-South eye care capacity-building projects, led by Seva's global partners.

The Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation's incredible generosity will empower more communities to provide critical eye care to their own people including eye surgery, eyeglasses and medicine. When more people have healthy vision and can live their lives fully, entire communities benefit, creating a ripple effect of positive change and enhanced quality of life for all.

About Seva Canada: (seva.ca)

Seva Canada is a Vancouver-based charitable organization whose mission is to restore sight and prevent blindness in low- and middle-income countries. Since 1982, Seva has given the power of sight to more than 5 million people through life-changing surgeries and has provided eye care services including glasses and medicine to millions more.

We work with local partners to create sustainable eye care programs that achieve long-term change, are culturally sensitive and reach those most in need - women, children and people living in extreme poverty and isolation.

We work in Benin, Burundi, Cambodia, Ethiopia, India, Madagascar, Nepal, Tanzania and Uganda.

Charity Intelligence named Seva Canada one of the Top 100 Rated Charities for the 8th year in a row in 2024.

About the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation

The Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation supports charitable organizations focused on healthcare equity, human rights, scientific education, and Jewish community organizations with the hope of furthering the unfinished philanthropic dreams of Honey and Dr. Barry Sherman (z'l).

