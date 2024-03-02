Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation donates $1 million to Scarborough Health Network to innovate diagnostic imaging

SCARBOROUGH, ON, March 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Scarborough Health Network (SHN) Foundation is thrilled to announce a generous donation of $1 million from the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation to support exceptional healthcare for Scarborough.

$1 million to Scarborough Health Network from the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation will innovate healthcare Post this Gift announcement ad thanking the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation for their $1 million donation to Scarborough Health Network. (CNW Group/Scarborough Health Network Foundation)

"For over 40 years, my parents, Honey and Barry were committed philanthropists. They believed that they had a duty to help others by focusing on organizations that improve the lives of people. I am honoured to continue their legacy with this gift to support equitable, accessible healthcare for people living in Scarborough and the surrounding communities," said daughter Alexandra Krawczyk, who leads the Honey & Barry Legacy Foundation.

This gift will enable SHN to create the new Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation Interventional Radiology Suite within the state-of-the-art Diagnostic Imaging Department at SHN's General Hospital, which is scheduled to open in late 2024.

"We are so grateful to the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation for their transformational gift," said Alicia Vandermeer, President & CEO of SHN Foundation. "The philanthropy of Honey & Barry Sherman is profound, and we're honoured to be part of their ongoing legacy. This donation will help our talented healthcare teams diagnose and treat various medical conditions in the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation Interventional Radiology Suite, including cancer, heart disease, and stroke."

Today, not every procedure needs to be performed in a full operating room under general anesthesia. Interventional radiology uses imaging technology, like X-rays and ultrasounds, to guide small instruments through the body to treat diseases without major surgery. Interventional radiology can be used to perform biopsies to diagnose cancer and what stage it is in, remove tumours, prevent kidney failure, and provide life-saving diagnoses in minimally invasive ways.

For patients, the benefits are significant. By avoiding surgery under anesthesia, they have less pain, fewer complications and can return to their normal lives faster. Plus, it frees the operating room for patients who need more complex operations.

The Honey & Barry Sherman Interventional Radiology Suite will be a critical part of SHN's new Diagnostic Imaging Department to help ensure equitable, accessible care for Scarborough and the surrounding areas. Currently, diagnostic imaging is scattered around five locations at SHN's General Hospital, impacting the patient experience. However, the new Diagnostic Imaging Department will combine all imaging modalities into one central location at the General Hospital, expanding to over 36,000 square feet and reducing wait times for critical interventional radiology by 50%.

SHN Foundation is inspired by the generosity of the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation and their support of the Love, Scarborough campaign, which is raising critical funds and awareness for Scarborough's hospitals.

About the Love, Scarborough Campaign

The Love, Scarborough campaign was launched by Scarborough Health Network (SHN) Foundation in 2022 to raise awareness and donations for Scarborough hospitals. Funds raised support critical projects across the health network, including expanding emergency care, establishing new models of care in the Scarborough community, and advancing medical research and education. SHN does more than anyone thought possible with less than anyone could imagine. Imagine what they could do with more. Learn more at lovescarborough.ca

About Scarborough Health Network

Across three hospitals and eight satellite sites, Scarborough Health Network (SHN) is shaping the future of care. Their many programs and services are designed around the needs of one of Canada's most vibrant and diverse communities. They are home to North America's largest nephrology program, as well as the designated cardiac care and spine centre for Scarborough and surrounding communities to the east. SHN is proud to be a community-affiliated teaching site for the University of Toronto and partner with a number of other universities and colleges, helping to train the next generation of healthcare professionals. Learn more at shn.ca.

For further information: Media Contact: Kyla Tymchen, Associate Director, Marketing & Communications, SHN Foundation, 416-671-8394, | [email protected]