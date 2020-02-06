Honda Reaches Major Sales and Manufacturing Milestones in Canada

The nine million vehicles built reflects the cumulative output of Honda's two auto plants in Ontario and the five million vehicles sold represents cumulative sales of Honda and Acura automotive brands in Canada.

Honda's cutting-edge manufacturing plant built its first vehicle in Canada in 1986 and since that time, the company has added a second vehicle production facility, as well as an engine manufacturing plant. In 2014, Honda invested $857 million in innovative technologies and processes to modernize its manufacturing capabilities in preparation for production as the global lead plant for the tenth generation Honda Civic. Today, Honda's investment in Canadian manufacturing facilities has grown to more than $4.2 billion.

"These milestones not only showcase the success of our products, but the dedication, capability and collaboration of our Honda associates and dealerships across the country," says Dave Gardner, President and CEO, Honda Canada Inc. "We are very proud of how we've grown, how we've invested in Canada and the fact that so many Canadians are part of the Honda family. I want to express my sincere thanks to everyone who has contributed to our success and I'm looking forward to our bright future here in Canada."

Honda's first vehicle built in Canada was a Honda Accord Sedan. Today, HCM builds Honda cars and light trucks, including the CR-V and the Civic, Canada's best-selling passenger car in Canada the past 22 consecutive years. The following is a list of all of the models that have been built at Honda's Canadian auto plants over the years:

Honda Accord Sedan

Honda Civic Coupe, Sedan and Hatchback

Honda Odyssey

Honda CR-V

Honda Pilot

Honda Ridgeline

Acura EL

Acura CSX

Acura MDX

Acura ZDX

Fast facts:

Since 2013, on average more than 57% of HCI vehicles sold in Canada were built in Canada .

were built in . Honda's Canadian manufacturing plant has a capacity of approximately 400,000 vehicles and 260,000 four-cylinder engines.

Honda celebrated its 50 th anniversary in Canada in March 2019 .

anniversary in in . Honda Canada Inc. and its dealer network employ more than 19,000 Canadians coast-to-coast in manufacturing and sales operations.

Honda Canada buys $2.1 billion in goods annually from Canadian-based suppliers.

in goods annually from Canadian-based suppliers. The Honda Civic achieved Canada's top-selling passenger car status in 2019 for the 22nd consecutive year.

About Honda Canada Inc.

Honda Canada Inc. (HCI) was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. The company has produced more than nine million cars and light trucks since 1986 at its two manufacturing facilities and builds engines at a third manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ontario. Both manufacturing facilities are extremely flexible and currently build Honda Civic and CR-V models. Honda Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion total in Canada and each year it sources nearly $2.1 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Honda Canada has sold more than five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada. For more information on Honda Canada, please visit www.hondacanada.ca.

About Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM)

Built in Canada, for Canadians. True to one of the core values of Honda --- of building products close to our customers --- HCM became the first Japanese branded manufacturing facility in Canada in 1986. Growth, innovation and stability are hallmarks of our operation which has expanded to three facilities on almost 900 acres. Proudly building the award-winning Civic and CR-V, powered by Honda engines, our 4,200 highly skilled and passionate associates have driven our success story. Visit us at www.HondaCanadaMfg.ca.

