Honda Canada Reimagines the Auto Show Experience

"The Intersection" exhibit to premiere at Montreal International Auto Show and continue throughout 2020

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - In a bold, new direction, Honda Canada is redefining the traditional approach to auto shows by creating an immersive and interactive experience that replaces static and conventional vehicle displays with an unforgettable tour of the brand's core pillars. Dubbed "The Intersection," attendees can explore the company's interpretation of a modern cityscape, complete with conceptual sidewalks, trees, buildings and parks. Attendees can take part in engaging demonstrations and interactive elements that highlight Honda's contributions to safety and mobility innovation, protecting the environment, Canada's manufacturing sector and ongoing support of communities across the country.

"Our brand is more than just cars, making us unique in the automotive world. This new concept models a city where visitors can immerse themselves in our story, see how we innovate, ask questions and better understand how we participate in the world around us," says Jean Marc Leclerc, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing with Honda Canada. "We know people attend auto shows to learn and experience something new, so we're breaking the mold with a dynamic environment that exposes all aspects of Honda Canada in a fun and entertaining way."

The Intersection will be unveiled for the first time in Canada at the Montreal International Auto Show and elements will be adapted for other Canadian markets throughout the 2020 show season. Features in Montreal will include:

• UNI-CUB demonstration: The UNI-CUB is a battery-powered mobility device that helps people enjoy the freedom of mobility in large spaces like airports. Experience the world's first omni-directional driving wheel system through hands-on demos.

• Crash Test Civic: See the results of a Honda Civic crash-test up close and learn about everything that makes Honda vehicles among the safest on the road today.

• Robotic Arm Interactive Display: Robots work alongside Honda associates in our Canadian manufacturing facilities every day. Now, robots are coming to the Montreal International Auto Show.

• Digital X-Ray Scrubber: Learn about Honda's environmental engineering through a digital "X-Ray" view of the Honda Accord Hybrid and all the components that contribute to the hybrid's hyper-efficiency.

• Understanding CO 2 : An industry first – learn how Honda is labelling each of its vehicles on how much CO 2 it emits, and the importance of the reduction of greenhouse gasses.

• Honda Community Park: Take a stroll through a scenic park setting – complete with trees and grass – to learn how the Honda Canada Foundation gives back to communities and helps organizations like Make-A-Wish® Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. (HCI) was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. The company has produced more than eight million cars and light trucks since 1986 at its two manufacturing facilities and builds engines at a third manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ontario. Both manufacturing facilities are extremely flexible and currently build Honda Civic and CR-V models. Honda Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion in Canada and each year it sources nearly $2.1 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Honda Canada has sold more than four million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada. For more information on Honda Canada, please visit www.hondacanada.ca.

