Honda Canada Drives CO2 Emissions Reduction with New Awareness Campaign

Industry-first environmental awareness campaign informs consumers of vehicle CO 2 emission ratings for the company's fleet

emission ratings for the company's fleet New campaign designed to offer product transparency and support informed purchase decisions

Honda Canada's vehicle fleet had the best overall fuel economy in the industry and emitted less CO 2 than the average among internal combustion engine manufacturers, according to the latest GHG report issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for 2017.1

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Honda Canada launched a bold new environmental campaign entitled 'Driven to Reduce Emissions Since 1948', designed to help Canadian consumers reduce their personal carbon footprint. A first of its kind, the awareness campaign posts government-verified vehicle CO 2 emission ratings directly on Honda.ca for every model Honda sells in Canada. Similar to food service providers listing caloric information offering product transparency, vehicle Emission Indicator badges display the grams per kilometre driven emission rating, supporting informed purchase decisions for consumers. The campaign also educates Canadians on Honda's global philosophy and vision of reducing overall CO 2 emissions from its products and all aspects of its business and manufacturing operations.

"Bringing CO 2 emission information to consumers' attention aligns with our belief that lowering emissions of vehicles on the road in Canada is the best way for us to help combat climate change," said Dave Gardner, President and CEO of Honda Canada Inc. "Our customers can still choose to drive a Honda vehicle for all of the traditional benefits we bring to the market, such as dependability, quality and reliability, while now being aware of their impact on the environment."

As society moves towards a more electrified future, the company aims to electrify two-thirds of its global auto sales by 2030. In order to achieve those targets, Honda is taking a measured approach to transitioning from producing mainly internal combustion engines to vehicles equipped with gasoline-hybrid powertrains.

More information on CO 2 , its relationship to vehicles sold in Canada and what Honda Canada is doing to educate and inform consumers can be found here.

Blue Skies for our Children

At Honda, caring for the environment started with a simple concept: Blue Skies for our Children. It's the company's vision that future generations should experience the joy and freedom of mobility while living in a sustainable society. Honda is working diligently to reduce all environmental impacts from its products and business activities.

For more information on Honda Canada's environmental philosophy, please visit HondaCanada.ca.

1 - Environment & Climate Change Canada (published 2019). Greenhouse Gas Emissions Performance for the 2017 Model Year Light-Duty Vehicle Fleet. Retrieved from https://www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/canadian-environmental-protection-act-registry/greenhouse-gas-emissions-performance-2017.html

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. (HCI) was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. The company has produced more than eight million cars and light trucks since 1986 at its two manufacturing facilities and builds engines at a third manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ontario. Both manufacturing facilities are extremely flexible and currently build Honda Civic and CR-V models. Honda Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion in Canada and each year it sources nearly $2.1 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Honda Canada has sold more than four million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada. For more information on Honda Canada, please visit www.hondacanada.ca .

