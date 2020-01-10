Hon. Lisa Raitt to join CIBC as Vice-Chair, Global Investment Banking

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced that the Honourable Lisa Raitt will be joining the bank as Vice-Chair, Global Investment Banking, effective January 27, 2020.

Ms. Raitt brings proven leadership experience in the public and private sector, and deep expertise in key sectors of the economy to her new role. As part of CIBC's Capital Markets team, she will focus on developing and fostering senior level client relationships and business development globally. Ms. Raitt will be based in Toronto.

"Lisa's experience leading key government portfolios coupled with her proven leadership capabilities in the private sector will offer unique value to our clients," said Roman Dubczak, Managing Director and Head, Global Investment Banking. "In a complex global economy, Lisa's insights and perspective in major sectors including energy and infrastructure will help our clients build their businesses."

Born in Cape Breton, Ms. Raitt first excelled at science, earning a masters degree in chemistry. She then pursued a legal career, working as a lawyer for over two decades. Ms. Raitt went on to become President and CEO of the Toronto Port Authority and a member of YPO (Young Presidents' Organization), a global leadership community of chief executives. She made the leap to federal politics in 2008, holding several high-profile ministerial portfolios including Natural Resources, Labour and Transport. Most recently, Ms. Raitt served as Deputy Leader of the Official Opposition, Finance Critic, and Vice-Chair of the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights.

"We welcome Lisa to our team and are committed to continue to help our clients make their ambitions a reality," said Mr. Dubczak.

