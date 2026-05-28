TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Global Asset Management (CIBC GAM) today announced the launch of four new Counterpoint Global CIBC ETFs to its expanding suite of ETF offerings. Developed in collaboration with Counterpoint Global, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, these new ETFs feature global, international and U.S. equity mandates. The initial offerings of common units of the Counterpoint Global CIBC ETFs have closed, and the four ETFs begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

"These new ETFs represent expanded access to distinct equity opportunities through an accessible and well-established investment structure," said Greg Gipson, Managing Director and Head of ETFs at CIBC Global Asset Management. "By adding global, international and U.S. equity mandates, we are broadening investor choice and supporting the construction of diversified portfolios for the long term."

The Counterpoint Global CIBC ETFs launching today include:

TSX ticker ETF name CCGP Counterpoint Global CIBC Global Permanence ETF CCIP Counterpoint Global CIBC International Permanence ETF CCUL Counterpoint Global CIBC U.S. Large Cap Growth ETF CCUS Counterpoint Global CIBC U.S. Small Cap Growth ETF

"This collaboration with CIBC Global Asset Management offers Canadian investors access to our high-conviction, research-driven investment strategies, which we believe provide a strong complement to core holdings," said Dennis Lynch, Head of Counterpoint Global at Morgan Stanley. "Our disciplined research process enables us to build adaptable portfolios that leverage unique differentiators, positioning companies for long-term, sustainable growth."

Counterpoint Global, an investment team at global asset manager Morgan Stanley Investment Management, researches and invests across both private and public equities, and provides investment services to clients globally. Counterpoint Global manages $23.7 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2026.

More details about the new Counterpoint Global CIBC ETFs can be found at CIBC.com/etfs.

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Global Asset Management, a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus and ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit CIBC.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This material is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to.

The material and/or its contents may not be reproduced without the express written consent of CIBC Global Asset Management.

® /™The CIBC logo and "CIBC Global Asset Management" are trademarks of CIBC, used under license. CIBC Global Asset Management is a brand name under which CIBC Asset Management Inc. operates.

® /™ "Morgan Stanley Investment Management" and/or "Counterpoint Global" and their respective logos are trademarks of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Inc., used under license.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Global Asset Management

CIBC Global Asset Management (CIBC GAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, is one of Canada's largest asset managers. Established in 19721, CIBC GAM offers a broad range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, portfolio solutions, alternative investments, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. With teams across Canada and the US, CIBC GAM serves retail, high-net-worth and institutional clients in North America and institutional clients worldwide. As of March 31, 2026, CIBC GAM managed $398 billion in assets under management2. For more information, visit cibc.com/gam

1CIBC Global Asset Management (previously known as TAL Global Asset Management Inc.) was founded in 1972 as a privately-owned investment manager. CIBC took an ownership stake in 1994, eventually assuming 100% in 2001. 2Includes $57 billion in notional currency, $125 billion in US PWM assets and $28 billion in third-party sub-advised assets. All figures in CAD. As at March 31, 2026.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]