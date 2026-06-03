Nearly three-quarters plan to transfer wealth while living, but without a plan, good intentions may fall short

TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - A new CIBC poll focused on inheritance and wealth transfer highlights a striking gap in estate planning among Canadians: while 94% believe everyone should have a will to clearly outline the transfer of assets, only 52% say they actually have one.

The poll suggests the "why" behind this gap is less about values, and more about barriers to getting started and following through. Among those without a will, the leading reasons include procrastination (39%), believing they don't have enough assets to warrant a will (31%), and uncertainty about where to begin (24%).

Beyond wills, the findings indicate that even fewer Canadians have put other foundational elements in place, with only 39% reporting a financial plan and 29% having an estate plan – highlighting how often planning remains incomplete even when the intent is there.

"Canadians overwhelmingly agree that a will is essential, yet many delay or avoid taking the steps needed to have the peace of mind a will can bring," said Carissa Lucreziano, Vice-President, Financial Planning and Advice, CIBC. "Financial and estate planning can feel intimidating or easy to put off, but it doesn't have to be. With the right guidance, a clear plan can be put into place, helping to ensure your assets are distributed as you would want."

The poll also points to a shift in how Canadians intend to pass on wealth. Among those planning to transfer wealth, nearly three-quarters (73%) prefer to give gradually during their lifetime (26%) or combine gradual giving with a lump sum after death (47%). This trend additionally reinforces the value of planning – particularly when families are aiming to find a balance between short-term generosity and long-term needs.

CIBC provides personalized advice and tools to support clients with financial and estate planning, including:

Ms. Lucreziano hosts the Smart Advice podcast, and its May 25, 2026 episode features her conversation with intergenerational wealth expert Tom Deans.

Disclaimer

The findings are from an Ipsos poll conducted between February 27 and March 6, 2026, on behalf of CIBC. For this survey, a sample of 1,200 Canadians aged 30-85 were interviewed online. Sample was sourced from the Ipsos panel. Weighting was employed to balance demographics to ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the adult population 30-85 according to Census data and to provide results intended to approximate the sample universe. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ± 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Alexa Xuereb, CIBC Public Affairs, [email protected] or 416-784-7909