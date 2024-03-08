Homewood Health Centre Launches Pioneering Trauma and Substance Use Program to Address Women's Gender-Specific Needs

The New Program is One of the First of Its Kind in Canada

GUELPH, ON, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Trauma affects people differently, particularly when it comes to gender. Research by the American Psychological Association has shown that women are typically exposed to more interpersonal forms of trauma from an earlier age. In addition, many have complex trauma and can struggle with treatment in a mixed-gender environment. In response to this and in conjunction with International Women's Day, Homewood Health Centre is pleased to introduce an innovative new trauma treatment program aimed at addressing the unique mental health challenges faced by women. Dr. Carlos Lalonde, President and Chief of Staff at Homewood Health Centre, emphasizes prioritizing women's mental health, stating, "This unique program aims to support this underserved population by providing comprehensive care for women affected by trauma."

Crafted from clinical expertise and extensive research, the Women's Trauma and Concurrent Program offers specialized treatment for women grappling with trauma and co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders. While PTSD symptoms can manifest regardless of gender, there are often other important considerations that must be considered to provide women with the treatment they need.

"Many of the women we see have complex trauma, which means they have experienced repeated exposure to traumatic events, often beginning in childhood. For many, this can be intergenerational, leading to even more complexity," says Dr. Yelena Chorny, Homewood Health Centre's Chief of Addiction Medicine and Trauma Services. "This trauma can often lead to experiences of shame, self-blame and generally not feeling safe, especially around men," Chorny continues. "This is why receiving treatment in a mixed-gender setting is something many women are not comfortable with, ultimately preventing them from effectively moving forward."

As part of Homewood Health's 140th-anniversary celebration and its significant and enduring commitment to the mental health of Canadians, the launch of the Women's Trauma and Concurrent program marks a significant milestone in addressing women's pressing mental health needs. "Empowering women to heal from trauma is not just about treatment; it's about recognizing their resilience and strength," says Dr. LaLonde. "By providing specialized care that acknowledges the diverse experiences of women, we can create pathways to lasting recovery and well-being."

This nine-week inpatient program for individuals aged 18 and older, intends to reflect an inclusive definition of women and provides a safe and supportive comprehensive treatment in a gender-specific environment.

For more information on the Women's Trauma and Concurrent program, please visit the Homewood Health Centre website.

About Homewood Health

Homewood Health is at the forefront of mental health and well-being, providing Canadians with an unparalleled continuum of care. With a national network of over 6,000 employees and clinical experts, Homewood Health partners with leading employers, organizations, researchers, and governments to deliver outstanding daily outcomes. The comprehensive stepped-care continuum offers a complete range of mental health services, supported by medical and mental health expertise in nationally recognized treatment facilities: Homewood Health Centre, Homewood Ravensview, and The Residence at Homewood.

