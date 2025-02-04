Homewood Health Centre Relaunches Nationally Recognized Eating Disorders Program

Significant enhancements to Canada's largest inpatient treatment program will advance patient outcomes

GUELPH, ON, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - In recognition of Eating Disorders Awareness Week, Homewood Health Centre, Canada's leading inpatient facility for mental health, trauma, addiction, and co-occurring conditions, announces the redesign and relaunch of its Eating Disorders Program. This update is aimed at meeting the increasing complexities and needs of individuals facing anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and other specified feeding or eating disorders (OSFED).

With 2.7 million Canadians impacted by eating disorders, Homewood Health Centre offers Canada's largest inpatient program for eating disorders.

Key features of the enhanced Eating Disorders Program include:

A fully renovated and modernized patient environment for eating disorders patients with attractive bedrooms, new furniture, fully renovated common spaces, and an outdoor courtyard.





for eating disorders patients with attractive bedrooms, new furniture, fully renovated common spaces, and an outdoor courtyard. Expert program leadership by two accomplished healthcare professionals: Dr. JD Vanderkooy MD, BSc, FRCPC, Psychiatrist and Medical Director of the Eating Disorders Program, and Joanna Anderson MSW, RSW, Director, Eating Disorders Program.





by two accomplished healthcare professionals: MD, BSc, FRCPC, Psychiatrist and Medical Director of the Eating Disorders Program, and MSW, RSW, Director, Eating Disorders Program. A physician-led program with an expert interdisciplinary team including psychology, nursing, social work, psychotherapy, personal support, occupational therapy, dietician, recreation therapy and pharmacy.





including psychology, nursing, social work, psychotherapy, personal support, occupational therapy, dietician, recreation therapy and pharmacy. A comprehensive 16-week program focusing on full weight restoration, symptom interruption, stabilization and nutrition rehabilitation - with treatment of comorbid disorders and concurrent trauma or substance use.





focusing on full weight restoration, symptom interruption, stabilization and nutrition rehabilitation - with treatment of comorbid disorders and concurrent trauma or substance use. Access to advanced Interventional Psychiatry Services (rTMS, Ketamine and ECT) for patients with indicated comorbid conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression.





(rTMS, Ketamine and ECT) for patients with indicated comorbid conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression. Holistic and integrative therapies include horticultural, music, and art therapies to support physical and emotional well-being.





include horticultural, music, and art therapies to support physical and emotional well-being. Family and caregiver support through weekly virtual support groups.





through weekly virtual support groups. Treatment is available to individuals aged 16 and older.

"Homewood has leveraged its 140-year expertise in mental health to provide the most comprehensive, leading-edge treatment interventions for eating disorders in Canada," says Dr. Carlos Lalonde, President and Chief of Staff at Homewood Health Centre.

"Several factors have prompted major enhancements to our program. With the increased complexity and severity of eating disorders across Canada and a 60% increase in the rate of newly diagnosed anorexia nervosa in adolescents per month in Ontarioi, Homewood responded with a new specialized team to meet this increased demand for treatment.

The momentum of the weight loss drugs industry is rapidly reversing years of body positivity work, and society's continued preoccupation with thinness means that our work is more critical than ever.

As a trusted Canadian leader in the mental health care landscape, we will continue to enhance our treatment approaches to meet the evolving needs of diverse populations. We are driven by a significant and enduring commitment to the well-being of all Canadians and will continue to deliver the latest innovations in eating disorders treatment."

