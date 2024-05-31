Homewood Health Centre hosts 2nd annual Mental Health Symposium for health care providers across Canada

Elevating patient care with cutting-edge insights

GUELPH, ON, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Over 135 healthcare providers from across Canada joined Homewood Health Centre's 2nd annual Mental Health Symposium. This event was held on May 29th at the Delta Hotel and Conference Centre in Guelph, and provided invaluable insights into enhancing patient care, addressing crucial topics identified from last year's symposium.

Bringing Together Top Experts to Transform Mental Health Care

The symposium was attended by physicians, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and physician assistants, both virtually and in-person. It focused on the pivotal roles of patients and primary care providers in mental health treatment. Six leading clinical experts, including Dr. Benecio Frey, the newly appointed Homewood Research Chair for Women's Mental Health and Depression, presented peer-reviewed research on various critical topics:

Motivational Interviewing - Making the Most of the Moments you Have - Sylvie Smith

- Sylvie Smith CANMAT Depression Guidelines 2024 - Dr. Sid Kennedy

- Dr. From Taboo to Transformation: Advancing Conversations on Women's Mental Health - Dr. Benecio Frey

- Dr. Benecio Frey "I'm Thinking About Ending It All" - What Every Clinician Needs to Know About MAID and Mental Illness in Canada - Dr. Brian Furlong

- Dr. Brian Furlong Mindful Moments: Cultivating Inner Peace in Mental Health - Dr. Jill Bailey

- Dr. Jill Bailey My patient has Adult ADHD!? Understanding and Managing ADHD - Dr. Kam Balchand

Highlighting Patient Perspectives and Strengthening Primary Care

A special feature was a compelling presentation by Brady Hoffman, Staff Sergeant at B.C. Sheriff Services, and an alumnus of Homewood Health Centre's Guardian's Program, titled "Through the Patient Lens: Alumni Spotlight." Brady courageously shared his struggle to embrace treatment for complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance use and advocated for his peers to seek support for mental health challenges.

Dr. Carlos Lalonde, President, and Chief of Staff at Homewood Health Centre, emphasized the symposium's relevance, stating, "Primary care providers face daily challenges. This year's symposium was shaped by their educational needs and benefited from the insights of Dr. Doug Friars, a Board Director of the Guelph Family Health Team and member of our Symposium Steering Committee. Strengthening primary care through education and partnerships leads to better mental health outcomes."

Dr. Lalonde added, "Navigating treatment should not be isolating for individuals, families, or providers. The growing interest in our program shows a strong commitment to improving patient care and closing treatment gaps. We must foster greater interconnectivity within the healthcare system."

Accredited CME Event Offering Free Education

This free, fully accredited CME (Continuing Medical Education) event was recognized by both the College of Family Physicians and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

For more information about the event, including access to the virtual recording, please contact [email protected].

