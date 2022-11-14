EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) revealed today during a press conference at Rogers Place in Edmonton, future home of the 2023 JUNO Awards, that Nickelback and Tate McRae will take the stage in their home province of Alberta when the show comes to town on Monday, March 13.

For the first time in 19 years, The JUNO Awards will return to the province's capital city for the 52nd iteration of the annual ceremony. The show, produced by Insight Productions, will broadcast and stream live across Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

Fan favourite JUNO Week events including JUNO Fan Fare, JUNO Cup Presented by CBC Sports and JUNO Songwriters' Circle Presented by SOCAN, in association with Music Publishers Canada, will also be making a return in 2023.

Globally renowned rock act Nickelback were unveiled today as the recipient of this year's prestigious Canadian Music Hall of Fame honour, presented by the JUNOS' Premier Sponsor, TD. A true testament to the music, talent and culture coming out of Alberta, the Hanna-raised, 12-time JUNO Award winners will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame live on the Broadcast at Rogers Place during a special performance reflecting on their 20+ year career in music.

Also performing will be Calgary native and four-time JUNO nominee, Tate McRae. With over 4.7 billion streams, 765 million video views, a #1 Top 40 hit and multiple #1 Dance hits, McRae has amassed major commercial success globally in only a few short years.

Renowned country music manager and promoter, Ron Sakamoto, was announced as the recipient of next year's Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award, with more than five decades of industry experience under his belt. The full announcement can be found here

TD Bank Group (TD) presale for The 2023 JUNO Awards Broadcast runs today and until November 16 at 11:59pm MT. Tickets to The 2023 JUNO Awards go on sale to the general public on November 18. They start at $49.00 (including tax plus fees) and are available at ticketmaster.ca/junos.

Full press release here.

SOURCE CARAS/The JUNO Awards

For further information: Dillon Shaver, rock-it promotions, [email protected]