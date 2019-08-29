Homes in Mi'kmaw communities across Nova Scotia to benefit from energy-efficient upgrades

GOLD RIVER, NS, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in green infrastructure helps communities reduce their carbon footprint and increase their resilience to climate change. It also helps safeguard public health, protect the environment and create a clean-growth economy.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; Hugh MacKay, Member of Legislative Assembly for Chester–St. Margaret's on behalf of the Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Energy and Mines; and Chief Paul Prosper, Energy Lead for the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs, announced joint funding towards improving energy-efficiency in approximately 2,400 eligible on-reserve, band-owned homes in the 13 Mi'kmaw communities across Nova Scotia.

Work involves identifying sources of heat loss, air leakage, and moisture issues in homes, and taking measures to reduce them. Improvements will include adding insulation, moisture mitigation and ventilation upgrades, as well as heat pumps. These renovations will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and increase residents' comfort, health and quality of life in their homes. The project will also reduce energy costs for these communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $10.5 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Province of Nova Scotia is investing $3.5 million.

"Investments in energy-efficient, green housing are critical to ensuring the health and prosperity of all Canadians. Today's announcement for improvements to Mi'kmaw homes in Nova Scotia demonstrates our government's commitment to investing in green infrastructure that creates healthy communities where people can live, work, and raise their families for generations to come."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Nova Scotia is a national leader in fighting climate change, with energy efficiency being a large part of our work and success. We are pleased to partner with Mi'kmaw communities on this initiative, so their members can benefit from the upgrades as well as the jobs, training and future opportunities that will follow."

The Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Energy and Mines

"We are pleased to be working Nation-to-Nation to create positive changes on how energy is used in our Mi'kmaw homes. With the support of the Mi'kmaw Home Energy Efficiency Project, our communities can find new, innovative ways to best preserve and protect the place that we have called home since time immemorial."

Chief Paul Prosper, Energy Lead for the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs

"This funding will allow for us to continue and expand our current projects in Mi'kmaw communities. The energy efficiency upgrades will not only help participants save on their energy bills, but will also reduce emissions, contributing to Nova Scotia's clean energy future."

Stephen MacDonald, Chief Executive Officer, EfficiencyOne

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a 2-year federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/ns-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Atlantic Growth Strategy: http://www.acoa-apeca.gc.ca/ags-sca/Eng/atlantic-growth.html

